Right now gold, silver and the miners are falling—fast. It has caught many people off guard and so far as I can tell, the narratives being given by the metals gurus as to why don’t suffice. Telling people the metals are manipulated for the 100,000,000,000th time isn’t really that useful. Yes, they’re rigging the markets, but understanding the dynamics b…
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Why Gold, Silver & Miners Are Crashing Like It's 2008
What We Are Seeing Is Reminiscent of Past Liquidity Crashes
Mar 26, 2026
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