Every financial bubble and con game comes with its own propaganda. In the 1920s, it was newspaper articles convincing everyday people to buy stocks on margin. Many who took the bait later lost their homes or family farms when the crash was inevitably triggered. In the late 1990s, it was TV financial pundits proclaiming the dawn of a “new economy,” where earnings no longer mattered and prices could only go higher because… “Internet!” We all know how that ended.

Today, it’s a never-ending stream of claims that Bitcoin is superior to gold, how it’s digital real estate, the hardest money ever created, a never-ending fountain of wealth… and has zero risk. Hmm. I recognize that smell, distinctly bovine, wafting from the annals of history. Or anus of history, as the case may be.

It’s a seductive narrative—especially for those who don’t know their financial history. Of course, some of the biggest BTC peddlers actually do know it, but they ignore it because they’re riding aboard the BTC gravy train. I’ve watched many people I once considered level-headed analysts suddenly become borderline hysterical about Bitcoin. I am always dubious about it, chiefly due to the financial incentives they suddenly receive for doing so: guest appearances all around the world at fancy Bitcoin conferences, followed by book deals. Because that’s just what the world needs… another book pumping Bitcoin.

Essentially, they’re being paid to turn themselves into tools of propaganda, pushing the very same “this time is different” line they once mocked others for repeating. But from my perspective, Bitcoin is following a very familiar, predictable pattern of rise—and inevitable fall—that won’t end with the utopian outcome these shills are promising. Stripped of the lies, a much more realistic picture emerges: we’re not dealing with digital gold—we’re dealing with the next evolution of FIAT. The propaganda is required to obscure this truth and fool you. Trick or treat.

To be clear: this isn’t an anti-Bitcoin piece. I don’t hate Bitcoin—but that’s not to say I like it either. I’ve said before that the Bitcoin “community” behaves more like a quasi-religious sex cult (only without the sex). Dissent from the narrative or asking tough questions is simply not tolerated. For anyone who has ever studied cults, the telltale signs of psychological manipulation are easy to spot:

“Bitcoin is Hope”

“Have Fun Staying Poor”

“You Can’t Beat Math.”

Any movement that encourages cognitive bias and suppresses critical thought to this degree is something you ought to avoid like the plague. That’s why I wanted to write this piece: to share my honest perspective as someone who’s studied technology cycles, financial history, and propaganda—so we can see where we are being lied to. Whether you own some or not, I hope this serves as a clear-eyed look at the deception in play—especially the claim that Bitcoin is equal to or superior to gold. Yes, Bitcoin has been an amazing speculation—but a safe haven? It isn’t even an investment.

Let’s take a look.