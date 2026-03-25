Who Is Destroying Global Fertilizer Production?

The engineered collapse of our planets food and fertilizer supply chains is well underway. In my previous analysis, I detailed the missile strikes on Qatar’s Ras Laffan LNG complex, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas facility. Qatar’s own assessment suggests repairs could take up to five years, wiping out at least 20% of global LNG supply. The Financial Times wasn’t exaggerating when they called this the ‘Armageddon scenario for gas markets.’ Since this conflict began, natural gas prices have already doubled.

But the energy shock is just the first domino. In my latest episode we discuss the coordinated assault on global fertilizer production that is currently underway. For those who are unaware, the closure of the Strait of Hormuz alone has eliminated 30% of the world’s fertilizer production capacity already. But simultaneously, we’re seeing disruptions elsewhere: one of the worlds largest fertilizer plants in Australia experienced a sudden power outage last week that we’re told will lead to them shutting down for 2 months.

Meanwhile, on March 19th, one of Russia’s largest producers of fertilizer was attacked by drones. The statistical probability of these catastrophic events occurring simultaneously through random chance is effectively zero.

We’re witnessing a manufactured crisis unfolding in real-time, following a historical playbook used during previous systemic resets. Control the food - control the populaces. The convergence of this crisis with other disaster events—energy shortages, supply chain sabotage, and the financial reset—now sets the stage for a Revelation type scenario of famine, war, hyperinflation, and financial collapse.

Right now, in most Westerner nations, people are still completely unaware. But in nations that have experienced hardship more recently, people are already taking notice. I recently witnessed the early stages of this breakdown firsthand during a supply run to a major food wholesaler. What I saw wasn’t good, which I discuss in tonight’s video. I’m not alone in my assessment that what is taking place is a catastrophe in the making.

Just yesterday my friend David Webb called me to discuss the current situation with fertilizer. His first words: “Mike, where are you?” When I replied “The supermarket,” his response was immediate: “Me too”. We’re both watching the same narrative, and knowing our history we both agreed, what is happening is extremely serious. The controlled demolition of fertilizer production is also the intentional destruction of our ability to feed ourselves. Historically speaking, famine is the most efficient way to kill people there is. Between 1930-1945 more people died from starvation than bombs and bullets. A lot more.

That they’re doing this wanton destruction right before our eyes should be a wake up call for those who need it. Anytime food is involved, it is serious. For members, I’ll be releasing a detailed video in the coming days outlining my specific preparation strategies and tactical recommendations. Until then, stay vigilant and take action. I don’t know how bad this gets, but with talk of rationing for essential goods, the window for preparing could close fast.



Mike



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