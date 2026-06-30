Who Has The Power To Revalue Gold? (Members Only Q&A)

Hi everyone,

Welcome to our monthly Members Q&A, where I answer questions submitted by you, the PM community. As always, Part 1 is available to all subscribers, while Part 2 is reserved for paid members.

Also, just a quick note to let you all know that my Substack has now been renamed The PM Report. In the months ahead, I want to sharpen the focus around the coming financial crash, the risks people need to understand, and the opportunities that will emerge from it.

The PM Report will still be my usual content, but with a renewed emphasis on contrarian investing, wealth preservation, gold and silver, navigating the financial reset, and discussing both risks, and opportunities.

Over the coming weeks, I will also be sharing with you all a new series on wealth preservation going and the Great Taking, including where I think the risks and opportunities lie heading into the latter half of the year.

For those who would like support with their own portfolio, discussing the risks and opportunities before us, I am opening up a limited number of Summer Strategizing Consultation spaces. You can find more details below.

Take care,

Mike

In part one Mike answers:

If you were starting again as a recent graduate, what career path would you choose, what feels safest today, and would you try to buy a home or land early?

Which currency do you think is safest during a reset: the US dollar, Canadian dollar, or something else?

Who actually has the power to revalue gold: the market, the US, China, the BIS, or whoever owns the gold?

Will you be giving timely updates on what you think is coming next for precious metals?

In part 2 for members, Mike answers….

With the Great Taking in mind, is there such a thing as owning too much gold?

What is the minimum worthwhile amount to put into gold? Is €5,000 enough to make a meaningful difference?

What is your view on buying numismatic gold coins instead of standard bullion, especially as possible protection during a gold takeover?

If you had extra cash right now, how would you deploy it: short-term treasuries, gold, silver, vaulted metals, closely held metals, or something else?

I own metals but also Bitcoin. Why are you pessimistic about crypto, and why do you think it may not work as people expect?

You once mentioned your father-in-law queued for four weeks. What is the story behind that?

Do you see real diversity between cryptocurrencies like Monero, Ethereum, Theta, and Holochain, or do you see the whole space as dangerous? How do you think crypto behaves in a reset, and how does it compare to CBDCs?

As a new paid subscriber, I joined to better manage gold cycles. Will you be giving timely guidance on what you think is coming next for precious metals?

How does gold function in a digital economy if fiat fails? Do you think crypto has a role because of its speed and transactional ability?

Besides food, water, and real money, what else should we be thinking about as we enter the second half of 2026? — Woody

Where do you think your hyper-focus comes from, and can it be learned?

Disclaimer: Nothing discussed in Mike’s broadcasts should be considered financial, tax, legal or health advice.

IS YOUR PORTFOLIO READY?—SUMMER STRATEGIZING CONSULTATIONS (20% discount for Members)

As we move into summer, the risk of a major market correction is rising. That brings danger, but also significant opportunity for those who are prepared. For that reason, I am offering a special members-only discount for my Summer Strategy Consultation.

This is a one-to-one consultation designed to help you assess your portfolio risk, discuss the opportunities I am preparing for heading into autumn in gold, silver, the miners and commodities.

The consultation can also be used to ask questions about the Great Taking, gold and silver miners, precious metals, or broader Plan B strategy.

This special discount is available for members during the first two weeks in July. Spaces are limited. To secure your spot please use the link below.

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