The prime minister of the worlds fourth largest economy (Japan) recently said the following;



What is this rare bird? A politician who tells their populace the truth?! Yes, what we are now witnessing is the implosion of one of the most persistent economic illusions of the modern era. Japan. For decades, the Japanese stood as a strange outlier—an economic paradox wrapped in contradictions.

A hyper-advanced, tech-saturated society made up childless young people, more likely to marry a robot than each other, and an aging population of pensioners. A world-class exporter, who are saddled with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio on the planet. The only nation ever nuked by the United States—yet one of its most obedient allies.



As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter (released roughly twice a month), full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible — and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.

For years, analysts and outsiders asked the same question: Just how are Japan managing to keep this Kabuki theater going? The answer: smoke, mirrors, and a kamikaze policy in which the central bank would essentially buy anything the government printed. Meaning that today, over half of all Japanese government debt is owned by the Bank of Japan.

So why didn’t the currency implode years ago?