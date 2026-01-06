Columbus & Venezuela: The Garden of Eden

It’s no secret that Venezuela is rich in natural wealth. From the 1500s onward the nation has been wrung dry by successive iterations of elites seeking to capitalize on its resources. If we are to accept the official narrative, on August 1, 1498, Christopher Columbus became the first European to reach the mainland of South America, landing in the country we know today as Venezuela. Initially, he believed he had found an island and christened it “Isla Santa,” or Holy Island, on account of the lush, fertile land he saw before him.

It didn’t take Columbus long to discover he hadn’t found an island at all, but a continent. This realization came when his ships entered the Gulf of Paria (the sea between modern-day Trinidad and Venezuela) and encountered a massive, discolored plume of freshwater extending far out into the ocean.

A Venezuelan banknote celebrating the 400 year anniversary of Columbus’ expedition

This freshwater current was so powerful that it overcame the saltwater of the Caribbean Sea, and it’s said Columbus and his crew could drink fresh water directly from the sea while still out of sight of land. After careful consideration, he concluded that this abundant land must be the outer region of the biblical paradise—the Garden of Eden. Columbus wrote in one of his letters:

Great signs are these of the Terrestrial Paradise... for I have never read or heard of such a large quantity of fresh water being inside and in such close proximity to salt water; the very mild temperateness also corroborates this; and if the water of which I speak does not proceed from Paradise then it is an even greater marvel, because I do not believe such a large and deep river has ever been known to exist in this world.

As we know, Columbus was not acting as a rogue explorer but as an agent of the Spanish Crown. His voyages were funded and authorized by Queen Isabella I of Castile and King Ferdinand II of Aragon, who had invested heavily in his ambition to find a westward route to Asia. It ended in the subjugation of not only Venezuela, but much of the South American continent.

The Spanish conquest of the New World sat within a much larger power struggle between the superpowers of the era. The two dominant naval powers, Spain and Portugal, were locked in an intense rivalry for global territories that threatened to boil over into war. Their shared Catholic faith was one of the few restraints on open conflict, creating a unique diplomatic channel in which both nations routinely appealed to the Pope to mediate their disputes.

At the time, the pontiff was not merely the spiritual head of the Church; he was also a temporal ruler in his own right. The Papal States constituted a sovereign territory encompassing much of what is now central Italy. Beyond them lay a fractured European landscape: powerful oligarchic city-states such as Venice and Milan, a patchwork of duchies across the Italian peninsula, the Holy Roman Empire—within which sat the Kingdom of Bohemia—alongside entrenched monarchies in France and England. To the east stood the rising Grand Duchy of Moscow, and to the south and southeast, the formidable Ottoman Empire.

Despite this fragmented political landscape, Spain and Portugal stood supreme in matters of naval power and overseas conquest. Placing their faith in the Pope’s combined spiritual and temporal authority allowed them to negotiate the Treaty of Alcáçovas in 1479, dividing the Atlantic world between them—granting Portugal control over routes around Africa and Spain rights to territories discovered west of the Canary Islands. The discovery of South America, however, threatened to break the fragile agreement.

To resolve this, the Spanish monarchs appealed to the newly crowned, Pope Alexander VI, a member of the powerful noble family—the Borgias. Born Rodrigo Borgia, the future pope’s life was a parade of scandal, both before and after ascending to the papacy: countless mistresses, a trail of illegitimate children—some of whom he was rumored to have engaged in incest with—and a reign drenched in accusations of murder, bribery, corruption, nepotism, and blackmail. He is sometimes cited as the ‘most evil pope’ in history.

His corruption is well documented. His many children were handed key positions in the Church and married off into some of the most powerful families of the day, including the Orsini. A name I am sure will ring a bell with some of you. Another interesting fact related to the Borgia family is the claim that they were conversos.

The infamous Borgia family who produced the ‘most evil pope’ in history

Which is to say, ethnic Jews who had secretly converted to Catholicism many years earlier in order to conceal their true identities. If correct, it adds another layer of intrigue to the history of Venezuela, the Roman Catholic Church, and world history moreover.

The Borja was a noble house with origin in the town of Borja (Zaragoza) in the then Crown of Aragon. During this time, there were numerous unsubstantiated claims that the family was originally of Jewish descent, and were pretending to be pious Roman Catholics.

Of note, whilst the Borgias are today regarded as an Italian family, their origins were Spanish, with their power base only later reestablished in Italy. This detail is significant, given Pope Alexander VI himself was born in Spain and therefore would have been amenable to the Spanish monarchs’ cause in the aftermath of Columbus’s discovery. I am fairly sure some major bribery would have been involved also.

What we do know is that in 1493, Pope Alexander VI issued a series of papal bulls—most famously Inter Caetera—which granted the Spanish Crown dominion over all lands “discovered and to be discovered” by their envoys that were not already under Christian rule. This ‘divine decree’ effectively created a line of demarcation, giving Spain exclusive rights to the newly found lands of the Americas.

This papal endorsement was later solidified into international law in the 1494 Treaty of Tordesillas, which after numerous concessions, Portugal agreed to, formally establishing the Pope’s line and legally sanctioning Spain’s claim to the lands Columbus had found. Venezuela’s fate was sealed.

How The Money Powers Orchestrated Venezuelan Dependence

This papal and legal sleight of hand did not merely authorize discovery; it sanctioned conquest, dispossession, and extraction. Whilst both Spain and Portugal had accepted the Pope’s decree, rising powers in Protestant Europe, such as England and the Netherlands, outright rejected his supposed legal right to divide the globe. The French king Francis I famously mocked the treaty, stating he would “like to see the clause in Adam’s will" which excluded him from his share of the world. Championing the competing doctrine of freedom of the seas.

Early Spanish settlers focused first on easily accessible wealth: gold gathered from riverbeds and, most infamously, pearls harvested along the northeastern coast. The island of Cubagua quickly became the site of one of the earliest and most brutal extractive economies in the Americas. Indigenous populations were enslaved and forced into pearl diving under extreme conditions, leading to catastrophic mortality rates. Within a few decades, both the oyster beds and the native communities were effectively destroyed.

As these initial sources of wealth were exhausted, the Spanish colonial economy in Venezuela shifted toward land and agriculture. Vast tracts of fertile territory were seized and reorganized into haciendas, worked by enslaved Africans and surviving Indigenous peoples under coercive labor systems such as the encomienda and later the repartimiento. While millions of Spaniards migrated across the Americas during the colonial period, it’s estimated over 90 percent of the indigenous population were killed by disease, forced labour, and conquest.

By the seventeenth century, cacao had emerged as Venezuela’s most valuable export. Venezuelan cacao was prized in Europe for its quality and it became a staple of Spanish trade networks, particularly through companies like the Royal Guipuzcoan Company of Caracas: a Spanish crown-chartered trading monopoly that played a central role in managing Venezuela’s colonial economy.

Stock Certificate of Guipuzcoa Company

Founded in 1728, the company was created by merchants from Guipúzcoa in the Basque Country. Its stated purpose was to curb smuggling by foreign powers—particularly the Dutch and British—but in practice it gave the company exclusive control over Venezuelan trade, especially cacao. Venezuelan producers were forced to sell their goods to the company at prices the company dictated, while European goods were sold back to the colony at inflated rates. A model the United States would later replicate across South America, installing dictators who enabled transnational corporations to reduce entire nations to banana republics.

Throughout this period, colonial policy was designed not to develop Venezuela as a self-sustaining society, but to ensure its dependence. Manufacturing was forcibly restricted, trade with non-Spanish powers was illegal, and infrastructure development remained minimal. Education and political participation were restricted to a narrow elite loyal to imperial interests. These were not accidental shortcomings of empire, but deliberate features of mercantilist colonial rule. Venezuela existed to funnel wealth to the wealthy families of Europe.

By the time independence movements began to take shape in the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, Venezuela had already endured more than three centuries of systematic extraction. Its population had been repeatedly reshaped through conquest, enslavement, and demographic collapse, while its economy had been structured around serving external powers. Independence would eventually sever formal ties with Spain, paving the way for a golden age following the discovery of oil in the early 1900s.

When Venezuelans Wore Gold Rolex Watches

The discovery of oil in the 1920s became a transformative agent in Venezuelan society. In a short time, oil metamorphosed the country from a minor coffee exporter into a central hub for global extractive industries and commodity flows. This new wealth profoundly influenced politics, as leaders sought to control and benefit from the industry, though the gains were often unevenly distributed, creating social inequalities. Comparatively speaking, however, this was the golden age for Venezuela. By World War II, they were a key supplier of petroleum to the Allies, increasing its production by 42 percent from 1943 to 1944 alone.

A landmark 1943 deal with Rockefeller’s Standard Oil established a 50-50 profit-sharing principle, giving the state a significant source of income but also tying its fate to both oil, and the small group of families who controlled it. The situation benefited Venezuela for a time. Buoyed by high oil prices, the Venezuelan economy became the strongest and most prosperous in South America.