The Worst CRASH Since 1929 Is Happening NOW! with David Rogers Webb

This isn’t a warning. This isn’t a prediction.



The crash is already underway.

In this urgent and unfiltered conversation, ex hedge fund manager and author of the Great Taking David Rogers Webb exposes the reality that the global financial system is collapsing in real time. Markets are being manipulated, liquidity is vanishing, and the wealth of the middle class is being systematically erased.

This is not a recession. This is the beginning of the next Great Depression.

David lays out the undeniable parallels to 1929 — and explains how today’s crash is bigger, more controlled, and more dangerous than anything we’ve seen before. This is an intentional dismantling of the old system, a manufactured collapse designed to usher in a new era of control, consolidation, and digital dependency.

If you’re still waiting for a "crash," you’re already behind.



We’re in it. Right now.



And the fallout will reshape the world.





