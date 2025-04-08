Playback speed
The Worst CRASH Since 1929 Is Happening NOW! with David Rogers Webb

This isn’t a warning. This isn’t a prediction.

The crash is already underway.

In this urgent and unfiltered conversation, ex hedge fund manager and author of the Great Taking David Rogers Webb exposes the reality that the global financial system is collapsing in real time. Markets are being manipulated, liquidity is vanishing, and the wealth of the middle class is being systematically erased.

This is not a recession. This is the beginning of the next Great Depression.

David lays out the undeniable parallels to 1929 — and explains how today’s crash is bigger, more controlled, and more dangerous than anything we’ve seen before. This is an intentional dismantling of the old system, a manufactured collapse designed to usher in a new era of control, consolidation, and digital dependency.

If you’re still waiting for a "crash," you’re already behind.

We’re in it. Right now.

And the fallout will reshape the world.


Protect Your Wealth and Assets Now!
In the face of a collapsing financial system and the onset of a new Great Depression, doing nothing is no longer an option. Join our 12-Week Group Coaching Program focused on wealth preservation, asset protection, and strategic risk management for uncertain times.

This isn’t theory—it’s practical, proven action tailored for the real economic crisis we’re living through right now. Learn how to safeguard your assets, minimize exposure, and build resilience as the old system breaks down.

Spaces are limited—to find out more email parallelmikepodcast@protonmail.com or to secure your space book here.

