Last week, the US threatened to impose tariffs on Swiss gold imports, sending shockwaves through Switzerland—the heart of the world’s gold refining industry. While framed as part of a broader trade dispute, it exposes a long-standing divide within the gold market and highlights Switzerland’s pivotal role as a key chokepoint in the global bullion trade.

Up until the 1980’s London had been the epicenter of gold pricing, and Switzerland gold refining. The City of London Gold Fix, managed for decades by the Rothschild’s, established the daily benchmark price for gold—making London the world’s most important gold market.

As demand grew for gold sourced through the City, it was decided that gold contracts would be settled using large 400-troy-ounce “Good Delivery” bars. These bars, roughly the size of a house brick, were designed to meet the needs of central banks and large institutional investors, making them ideal for storage in vaults and for handling significant transactions.

As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter, full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible—and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.

“Good Delivery” aka good for delivery standards are the benchmark for gold bars that central banks, major financial institutions, and commodity exchanges accept for settlement and official reserves. These standards specify precise criteria for weight, purity (typically 99.5% or higher), dimensions, and markings, ensuring uniformity and trustworthiness in large-scale gold transactions.

Because the requirements are so exacting, only a select few refiners around the world—a substantial number of which are located in Switzerland—are certified to produce these bars. This exclusivity not only guarantees the quality of gold traded on the global stage but also gives those refiners a unique and powerful position in the international bullion market.

This helps explain why nearly all gold entering the U.S. currently passes through Switzerland. Unlike London’s standard 400-troy-ounce bars, New York’s Comex exchange—the world’s largest gold futures market—trades primarily in one-kilogram bars. Since gold futures were introduced in 1974, these smaller bars have been preferred for their greater flexibility, especially among non-central bank buyers. As a result, all of the gold arriving in the US from Britain or Asia must be re-refined in Switzerland first, in order to be eligible for settlement of Comex contracts.

Despite this, only around 1% of futures contracts actually result in physical settlement, with most closed out or rolled over before expiry. Earlier this year, the balance between paper and physical gold was tested. A sudden rush of demand from US traders seeking to import gold ahead of tariff deadlines pulled roughly 2,000 tonnes of gold out of London in a matter of weeks. At that point, LBMA effectively had to default on their own clients’ withdrawal requests.

Deliveries that would normally be dealt with in days were being put back months on end, revealing just how thin available supply can be when too many holders ask for metal at the same time. Many believe Comex is in an even worse position than the LBMA when it comes to physical coverage for outstanding contracts.

April 2025

So Switzerland sits at the center of this game of gold musical chairs—not just in the West, but in the East as well. Around 70% of the world’s gold passes through its refineries. At this point the trade route is well-established: London to Switzerland, Switzerland to New York—and back again. With substantial amounts also heading to Asia.

The recent US threat would disrupt this flow of gold by adding a massive premium to gold flown into America from Switzerland—their only source for good for delivery bars. On Friday, the US Customs and Border Protection Agency revealed to the Financial Times that one-kilogram and 100-ounce gold bars—commonly used for Comex deliveries—have been classified under a tariffable category. This means imports of these bars from Switzerland are now subject to a 39% tariff.



Swiss industry groups have warned that without swift clarification, shipments could slow dramatically or even stop entirely, something which is already causing significant knock on consequences to the bullion market. US gold futures, often relied on by investors to hedge positions, hit an all-time high of just over $3,534 per troy ounce after the announcement early on Friday.



The Customs and Border Protection agency said one-kilo and 100-ounce gold bars should be classified under a customs code subject to levies, according to a so-called ruling letter dated July 31, which was seen by the Financial Times. Ruling letters are used by the US to clarify its trade policy. The CBP’s decision stands in sharp contrast with the industry’s previous expectations that these types of gold bars should be classified using a different customs code that is exempt from Trump’s countrywide tariffs.

Given the immediate backlash, Washington were quick to put out a statement claiming it will “clarify” so-called misinformation surrounding the potential gold tariffs, even though it was clear the threat originated from Washington itself — the world’s leading misinformation factory. Swiss politicians and senior figures within the country’s gold refining industry certainly didn't appear reassured. With their remarks, making it clear that the move was neither a misunderstanding nor a fabrication. The fact that the Financial Times has continued to focus on the narrative, rather than walk it back, only reinforces the reality that this was no accidental leak or misinterpretation, but a deliberate signal.

While the US has framed its tariffs as an effort to reduce the trade deficit, that argument doesn’t quite add up—given Switzerland’s relatively miniscule economy compared to that of the US. In reality, the US only imports a handful of products from Switzerland: pharmaceuticals, gold, and luxury watches. Meanwhile, Switzerland has very little need for American goods.

This has left many scratching their heads over why Trump is so aggressively targeting the nation. Swiss politicians are now blaming their own gold refiners for having worsened the very trade deficit that Trump is using to justify his tariffs. It’s become a mass game of finger-pointing that makes little sense unless there is more to the narrative than meets the eye.

Similarly, one might ask why would Trump tariff gold, given the risk this poses to the Comex being forced into the very same situation they themselves triggerred at the LBMA earlier this year, when they drained it of 2000 tonnes. Which ironically, was one of the key contributors to the US-Switzerland trade deficit this year. The same trade deficit the US are now using to leverage the country.

Until Friday, it seemed this move was premature—with gold initially escaping the tariffs. As a result, a substantial amount of those 2000 tonnes were quickly flown back to Switzerland. There, it was melted down into 400-ounce “Good Delivery” bars before being shipped back to London! Yes, it’s a strange cycle that doesn’t make much sense at first glance—but that’s how the system operates.



For now, the narrative is on pause—but only publicly. Just today, Donald Trump tweeted on Truth Social: “Gold will not be tariffed!” But Trump has flip-flopped on nearly every past tariff, putting them on, taking them off, then putting them back again. The real point isn’t necessarily to enforce the tariffs, but to use them as leverage to gain something important from those he is extorting. This time, the target appears to be not just about Switzerland, but the many top-tier gold refiners based there.

So we should ask ourselves: what might that be? But before we do, it’s worth understanding why Switzerland holds such an outsized role in the global gold trade in the first place.