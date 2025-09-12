As I sit here typing, gold has just hit $3,650—three times the price it was when I held my first ounce. Silver is up 2.5 times since that time. You might think that would be cause for celebration—and perhaps it is—but not because the dollar value of gold and silver has increased. For me it’s more important to know my study of financial history, and my thesis on how this would all play out, is being proven correct. Which greatly increases the odds I will continue to be correct when it comes to a gold revaluation. The inevitable last act of the financial reset.

By ‘reset’ I am referring to the coming collapse and restructuring of the global monetary system, as governments are forced to abandon their debt-based currencies and anchor value once again to gold. Every major empire and reserve currency has gone through this cycle—from the Roman Denarius being debased from 100% silver into worthless scrap, to the British pound losing reserve status after WWII. Debt and debasement always end in financial ruin. This time is no different, except it’s happening on a global scale. All Western nations are fundamentally bankrupt, and the entire system is anchored to their doomed, sinking ship.

With gold now responding exactly as I said it would going into the reset, it seems like my ‘financial reset vs gold’ call is now being taken seriously. It is even being discussed in the mainstream media as a sensible option. So I thought now would be a good time for me to elaborate further on how I think it will unfold.

But just because I’m satisfied that my thesis is correct doesn’t mean I’m pleased with where this is all heading. Nope, the end of these big debt cycles are known for being somewhat challenging—to put it mildly. The massive volatility we’re witnessing worldwide is inseparable from gold’s march toward $10,000—and beyond. You don’t get one without the other. And yes, you heard me correctly…I predicted five-figure gold. But fear not—I haven’t succumbed to clickbait predictions. These numbers have sound rationale behind them, and when you truly understand what is happening, it’s actually impossible that we don’t eventually see gold above $10,000 oz—and soon.

Why do I say that?

Because as we approach the endgame, gold transforms from a niche investment—once dismissed by the financial media as the playground of “gold-bugs”—into the asset that every major financial institution, hedge fund, and sovereign wealth fund has no choice but to own. This dynamic, paired with catastrophic levels of debt, is what kicks the reset into motion and triggers a relentless upward revaluation of gold. Something that has already begun. But it will unfold in two distinct stages, which is what I want to explore with you in the following article.

Phase One – Relentless Revaluation

Back in 2018, I became convinced we were only one crisis away from the system unraveling—and sure enough, that crisis arrived in 2020. At that moment, I knew central banks would be forced back into gold, and shortly after, institutional money would follow. The price of gold would inevitably rise. What would begin as a trickle out of debt-based assets would soon become a stream, then a river, and finally an irreversible flood. We’ve seen this process unfold over the past five years, but the last year has been especially significant, with institutional investors dumping sovereign debt in favor of gold. Nations, too, are reducing their Treasury holdings and replacing them with gold.

All of this has created a perfect storm to drive gold prices higher—but in theory, gold could climb into the millions, even billions, of dollars per ounce during Phase One. Not because of skyrocketing demand, although we will certainly see that, but because they might take us towards a hyperinflation endgame as part of their efforts to keep the system alive. And history shows us that once a currency enters hyperinflation, the nominal price of everything will rise toward infinity. Gold, as the ultimate benchmark of value, would be the first asset to reflect that reality.

But I don’t want to focus on gold purely in nominal terms—because clearly, in a full blown hyperinflation, price becomes meaningless. Also, if this extreme scenario did occur, it would quickly give way to Phase Two of the reset, which I will discuss shortly. For now, let’s focus on the change in gold’s real purchasing power during Phase One. Because as the system unravels, gold doesn’t just preserve wealth—it grows it. Whilst many ‘experts’ in the gold space still repeat the line that “gold doesn’t increase your wealth, it simply buys you the same amount it used to,” I am here to tell you they’re wrong. This kind of thinking only holds in a stable economy with no asset bubbles.

Over the past 50 years, cheap credit has inflated the prices of housing, stocks, collectibles and cryptos far more quickly than would otherwise have been possible. Then, going into a reset, the inverse occurs—but it's only apparent when looked at through the lens of gold. Given as those debt-driven assets falter and the depreciation of currencies ignite inflation, gold doesn’t just hold its value—it allows you to buy more of everything else. This is the first major indicator the jig is almost up.

Since 2000, this is exactly what we’ve witnessed. Gold has outperformed the entire range of assets as the debt-based financial system begins to stall. This is because the gains in these assets have mostly been produced by nothing more than the continued debasement of fiat currencies—something gold accounts for. So those who saved in gold have been able to acquire more real assets over time, while holders of paper wealth watched their purchasing power erode. History shows this is not an anomaly. During all monetary crises, currencies eventually depreciate faster than nominal prices can adjust. When that happens, debt-based assets collapse in real terms vs gold. Whilst we’ve already seen this play out over the past 25 years, going into the endgame it speeds up substantially.

Take the Dow-to-gold ratio—the number of ounces it takes to buy the Dow. In 2000, it was 40. Today it’s 12.5. That means the Dow is 70% cheaper in gold terms than it was in 2000. Meaning those who saved in gold from the year 2000 to today can now buy substantially more shares than before. Who said gold couldn’t increase your purchasing power? And remember, this is only the beginning. With the stock market at record overvaluations, we have a long way left to go before gold has truly fulfilled its role.

Let’s look at housing. In 2000, the average-priced English home cost £100,000—which equated to around 570 ounces of gold. Today, the same house costs £330,000—just 140 ounces. That’s a 75% drop in real terms. Again, gold buys you a lot more property today than it did 20 years ago. This puts to rest the idea that gold is only a wealth preserver. Held at the right time in the cycle, it can also be a great wealth creator. And it doesn’t matter how much the nominal price of these assets rise—gold will continue to increase faster.

Energy tells the same story. Despite the wild price spikes of recent years, electricity has never been cheaper in gold terms. The problem, of course, is that almost no one earns or saves in gold. People work for fiat, save in fiat, and watch their purchasing power drain away year after year. That’s why everyone feels poorer—except for those who saw what was coming and positioned themselves properly in real money. Not as a diversifier. Not as a small portfolio hedge. But as the inevitable end point.