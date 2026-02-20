A word of warning: this is not my typical post. It is a discussion around prophecy, the occult, and how recent world events relate to these themes. While many of you know me for my financial work, I also have a background in Theology and the study of belief systems, so this topic interests me a great deal. For those looking for discussion on metals and the markets, I will be back tomorrow with my members-only Q&A.

The release of the Jeffrey Epstein files is an important moment, but not for the reasons one might hope. Clearly, this has nothing to do with justice—at least not the justice of a healthy, human society. Justice is a process: deliberate, accountable, and bound by law. This, by contrast, is a data dump, a chaotic spectacle unleashed on an undiscerning public already reeling from decades of psychological operations, cultural erasure, and social atomization. The agencies that released the files have not presented a case for prosecution; they have simply thrown three million jigsaw pieces into the public square and told the crowds to have at it.