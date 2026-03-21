When it comes to making sense of the grand theater of global geopolitics, Iran serves as an excellent case study. This is especially important given the chaos that is taking place the Middle East right now, and the impact this is going to have on global energy production and food. But first, we need to discard the simplistic narratives fed to us the mainstream media—about Iran ‘the adversary of the West’. The false dichotomies that even the alt-media are pushing of East versus West, the U.S. Empire versus BRICS. By this point, the multi-polar narrative should be recognized for what it is: a scam. Another season in a scripted reality TV show.

There’s a term for this kind of deceptive fakery from the pro wrestling world, coined back in the 1980s. This was a time before the internet, when many people genuinely did believe the pageantry and rivalries they were witnessing on TV and at shows were real—yes, people really were that gullible. It’s called Kayfabe. And to maintain it, pro wrestlers would literally stay in character in public, even refusing to be seen near their on-screen rivals, just in case it gave the game away. The idea that much of geopolitics is Kayfabe sounds absurd. But Iran’s history proves just that. In my opinion it’s impossible to make sense of what is happening in the Middle East, without this history I am going to share with you.

The nation’s capture began in 1901 with the creation of the Anglo-Persian Oil Company (a forerunner to BP), which was granted a 60-year lease to explore, drill, and extract oil. While the full extent of Iran’s reserves was unknown at the time, they would prove to be among the largest in the world, cementing the nation’s importance on the global chessboard. Historically a powerhouse as the home of the Persian Empire, the nation still bore the name Persia in the early 1900s. Soon, it would become Iran—a prized asset valued for its oil.

Initially, the spoils were shared between the oil companies and the ruling dynasty, but such deals rarely endure. While many are familiar with the last Shah of Iran, it was his father who was first installed in 1925. A military general, he overthrew the ruling Qajar dynasty—the very dynasty that had made the original deal with British entrepreneur William Knox D’Arcy to create the Anglo-Persian Oil Company. Reza Shah’s coup was staged with MI6 backing after the Qajars attempted to renegotiate the original terms to secure a greater share of the oil profits.

The Rothschilds and the Capture of Iran

Behind D’Arcy stood the Rothschild family. His fortune was nearly depleted by the exorbitant exploration costs, and by 1905, he was on the verge of abandoning the project. At this critical juncture, a financial lifeline arrived, primarily from the French branch of the family, Baron Alphonse de Rothschild. This vital capital—organized through a “Concession Syndicate” that included D’Arcy, the Burmah Oil Company, and funds channeled from the Rothschilds—sustained the drilling operations until the commercial oil strike in 1908.

The Rothschilds already controlled vast swaths of Russia’s oil. Prior to the Russian Revolution that eliminated the Romanov dynasty, the family controlled almost all of Russia’s oil through the Caspian and Black Sea Oil Company, owned by Alphonse de Rothschild of France. One can speculate as to who was actually behind the Romanovs’ deposition, but what we do know is the oil remained in Rothschild hands until 1911 when they sold their company to Royal Dutch Shell.

The Rothschild brothers, co-owners of the Rothschild Brothers Banking House in Paris, began taking an interest in Russian oil fields in the late 1870s. However, the official registration of their firm, the Caspian-Black Sea Oil Industry and Trade Company (hereafter shortened to “the Caspian-Black Sea Company”), didn’t take place until 16 May 1883, on the basis of the bankrupt Batumi Oil Industry and Trade Company. The brothers chose to focus mainly on the foreign market and by the end of the 1880s had already become the leading exporters of Russian kerosene.

—The Rothschild Pages of Azerbaijan’s Oil History

Aware, perhaps, of the catastrophe that was coming Russia’s way, the Rothschilds sought to diversify out of Russian oil just prior to WW1. Despite this, they went on to become major shareholders in Shell, so in essence, they retained a stake in Russia’s oil anyways—only the risk was now spread. Once Iran’s oil came online, the Rothschilds were quick to swoop in. The 1925 coup, officially attributed to the British Government—which had bought out D’Arcy—was in fact a Rothschild coup, given their control over the Crown and the Bank of England.

I classify the period from 1900 to 1945 as a reset. In these few decades, a series of world-shaking events toppled multiple dynasties and consolidated incalculable wealth and resources into the hands of a small group of families. Hundreds of millions died, and the world witnessed World War I, World War II, and the Great Depression. The imperial dynasties of Russia, Germany, and Austria-Hungary were destroyed, the Federal Reserve system was created, and trillions of dollars in wealth were consolidated. This orchestrated chaos was the mechanism through which a small group of families seized control of the world’s energy resources, the military-industrial complex, and the soon to be consolidated global financial system.

Many of these events were clearly scripted. Evidence of this can be seen when Hitler invaded Czechoslovakia, and the Bank of England immediately transferred the nation’s gold reserves—which it was holding for safekeeping—directly to an account held by the German Reichsbank. This funded the next stage of the war, a war Britain would soon enter against the Nazis. Meanwhile, you had the two Warburg brothers, Max and Paul, working for opposing central banks. Essentially, the elites played all sides and profited immensely from the war. They also rearranged the global chessboard ahead of the next epoch of history. One they intended to write.

Of course at the time, the narrative was constructed in a way that ensured the public bought in. Framed as an existential battle between the good guys and the bad guys... hmm, sounds familiar. Despite the many facts that have been brought to light that contradict this narrative, many today still believe it, which is about as foolish as believing the one we’re being given about the present day Iran conflict. So let’s continue the story where we left off, with the installation of the first Shah of the Pahlavi dynasty—Reza Khan.