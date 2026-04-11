The world is now facing what the International Energy Agency has termed “the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.” For once, they’re not wrong. But what they won’t tell you is that this crisis wasn’t an accident—it was the objective. A crisis triggered by the effective shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz since early March 2026 that has already wreaking havoc in many parts of the developed world.

The immediate economic impact is seen in the oil price, with Brent crude prices surging over 100% in a matter of weeks. Right now we’re up at just under $100 a barrel. This represents only the initial wave of disruption, however. Oil’s influence permeates every sector of the economy, and the forthcoming inflationary shock to goods and services is set to batter an already weak global economy. With the United States, Europe, and China already showing signs of economic recession, the second, third, and fourth order consequences will be lasting.

Below is a quick summary of the situation at present, with specific details from various regions:

Central, Southern and Eastern Africa: These regions were the first to face the impact, with supply disruptions beginning around April 1st as the last pre-crisis shipments ran dry

Asia: Major economies have been hit hard since early April. China has asked refiners to halt fuel exports, South Korea has imposed its first price caps on fuel in 30 years, and Bangladesh has shut universities and cut public hours to conserve power, with some gas station managers reportedly attacked over shortages. The Philippines declared a state of emergency on March 24th due to severe shortages, and Vietnam has already implemented jet fuel rationing.

Europe: European countries received their final ‘pre-crisis’ fuel deliveries around April 10th, with the region now facing surging prices and a high risk of diesel shortages in the coming weeks. The UK has already seen flight cancellations, and airports in Italy have placed restrictions on jet fuel due to limited availability. Current estimates are that airlines have 3 weeks of jet fuel remaining.

United States: The U.S. is expected to face significant impacts by mid-April, with analysts warning of surging prices to secure cargoes and a risk of supply shortages within the coming weeks.

Australia and New Zealand: Both nations may reach critical levels by April 20. Australia is already facing acute diesel shortages at service stations, with national reserves critically low and ripple effects hitting agriculture and transport. Air New Zealand has already reduced flights due to higher fuel costs. Food and energy rationing have been discussed as potential solutions.

Despite a supposed ceasefire agreement being reached on April 8, the Strait remains effectively closed as Iranian authorities control passage conditions, which I predicted would be the case the moment it was announced. But even if transit fully resumed tomorrow, the impacts will be felt for months and in some instances years, due to extensive infrastructure damage across the region that has already taken place.

Energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iran have sustained damage requiring extensive repair timelines. Qatar’s massive Ras Laffan LNG facility, the largest in the world, needs 3-5 years to fully restore operations after losing 20% of its capacity to drone strikes. The cost in lost revenue is estimated to be roughly $5 billion a year. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s largest crude processing plant at Ras Tanura has halted operations, while production facilities at Manifa and Khurais have cut output by 600,000 barrels daily.

How bad it gets depends on how much longer the situation persists. A recent analysis of the situation from JP Morgan noted the following.

What we do know is that in the nearly six weeks since the conflict began, more than 60 energy infrastructure assets in the Gulf have been affected by drone and missile strikes, with roughly 50 sustaining different degrees of damage. We expect most attacks will not cause long-lasting disruptions. Some facilities, however, will face lengthy repair timelines, with at least eight assets appearing severely impacted. Qatar’s Ras Laffan oil and gas complex, for example, may require years of repairs to restore 17% of its damaged capacity, while Bahrain’s Sitra refinery was struck twice. Oil refining has been a particular focus, with an estimated 2.4 mbd of capacity shut-in across 20 impacted plants. Most facilities have either restarted or were taken offline as a precaution.

The genuine best-case scenario is a rapid reopening of the Strait, leading to a deep but manageable recession and lasting higher energy prices. The worst-case scenario is that this crisis drags on for years, serving as the justification to implement every technocratic and totalitarian solution they've been waiting to roll out. To determine which path we're on, we need to ignore the daily headlines and WWE Kayfabe, and instead consider their well publicized long-term objectives when it comes to energy and consumption. As well as the financial reset they’re being forced to implement as a result of the imminent collapse of their debt pyramids. Crisis, in this light, serves as the perfect vehicle for enacting radical measures on all fronts.

The Pre-Planned Implosion

I have said from the beginning that this crisis is being engineered. That those involved are in on it, with Iran’s leadership playing the bogeyman in an international professional wrestling match involving the goodies and the baddies, who all seem to be advancing the same technocratic agenda at the same time. For those who missed my recent article on this I highly recommend checking it out, as it gives you a glimpse at the full scale of the deception at play.

So what is really going on? In my opinion what is taking place in the Strait of Hormuz serves two purposes: firstly, it’s a smokescreen for the financial collapse that they know is imminent and can only be staved off with another mega crisis event that enables them to implement extraordinary measures and financial interventions.

It’s no coincidence that this crisis came when it did. The private credit bubble, the stock market bubble, and the real economy were all beginning to blow up simultaneously. It was last orders at the bar, and Jimmy was about to drive home drunk. They needed a crisis, and here it is. But it’s not only about propping up their financial ponzi scheme. They’re using this catastrophe to advance their wider agenda of control. Whereby they hope to further restrict what citizens can do, where they can go, how they behave, and where they can travel.

Unlike the scamdemic, where they targeted energy demand by shutting down economies, this time they’re going straight for the throat: the supply itself. Once the global economy falls apart, demand will collapse anyway. Already we can see how they’re using the crisis as the justification to halt travel, ration fuel and food, and give the state the power to control who can buy and sell what, and when. Throw in digital IDs and digital currencies, and you can see how this aligns perfectly with their greater plan to implement a system of technocracy and a Mark of the Beast financial system.

For those who missed the obvious, yes, Trump is a part of this agenda. He is playing his assigned role—controlling the opposition over in America while ensuring the technocratic agenda moves forward unimpeded. If the end goal is complete and total technocracy, with a financial-digital-control grid overlaid atop of the monetary system, nobody is working harder to advance this in America than Trump. But there is an even greater theme we need to recognize here. Abundant energy is also highly correlated with global population size. So zooming out even further, we can see how to reduce the world population, you first and foremost need to collapse the availability of abundant high EROI (energy return on investment) fuels. Something we’re now seeing take place.

A Controlled Demolition of the Energy Revolution

While birth rates in the west have already collapsed to well below replacement rate as a result of social engineering, and the mass proliferation of toxins, we have also witnessed gross depopulation via wars, famines and more recently, the magic shots. Collectively, this has led to the loss of hundreds of millions of citizens of the west, with no real panic or discussion. Of course, if you’re working to a strict timeline, these methods, whilst effective, are slow.

So let’s turn our attention back to energy, which is a key component of population growth and decline. A simple look at the chart below will show you how the explosion of the human population from one billion to eight billion was not some random accident. It was a direct consequence of the discovery and widespread use of abundant energy that delivered a far high EROI than forestry. This began with coal, which was the catalyst that broke the fundamental constraints on human growth that had existed for millennia.

For virtually all of human history, our energy was organic and renewable. We were powered by muscle power, biomass, and basic forces like wind and water. The critical problem with this system is that it is land-based and self-limiting. The land needed to grow food was the same land needed to grow forests for fuel. This created a direct competition for a finite resource, leading to deforestation, soil erosion, fuel scarcity, and ultimately, a population crash or stagnation. The Iron Age collapse and the fall of the Roman Empire were both tied to the loss of productive forest for fuel and the collapse of EROI.

Coal broke this cycle of population boom and bust. It was a concentrated source of ancient, stored solar energy. By digging it out of the ground, humanity accessed a massive, high-density energy source that was not in direct competition with agricultural land. For the first time, we could exponentially increase our energy budget without taking away from our food budget. This massive energy surplus, with an EROI of 50:1 to 100:1, powered everything else: the Industrial Revolution, mechanized agriculture, chemical fertilizers, and the public health advances that caused life expectancy to soar.

But coal was just the opening act. Next came oil—the lifeblood of modernity. It was the discovery of oil which enabled globalization, mass aviation, the suburban dream, and undoubtedly played a key role in the population hitting 8 billion. So when you see them deliberately shutting down the Strait of Hormuz and taking 13 million barrels per day offline, you need to recognize it for what it is: a direct attack on the energy foundation that sustains the current population. A crisis in the Strait of Hormuz is there way of intentionally collapsing the EROI of the system. This isn’t about a temporary price shock; it’s about reversing the very energy revolution that allowed humanity to thrive in the first place. They are planning on taking us back to a pre-industrial energy reality, but with 8 billion people.

You don't need to be a detective to see where this is going; they've been broadcasting their plans for years. Through their network of think tanks and academic puppets, they've explicitly detailed their goals: a radical reduction in energy and fertilizer use, the end of animal agriculture, and the abolition of commercial flights and petrol cars. This isn't hidden; it's the stated mission of the WEF, the Club of Rome, the WWF, and the entire phony 'environmental' movement—all of which have population reduction as a core aim. But don’t take my word for it, they make no secret of their Malthusian agenda. Here the Club of Rome explain precisely what their goals are.

The common enemy of humanity is man. In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill. ...The real enemy then is humanity itself.

—The First Global Revolution Report, The Club of Rome

It would be laughable, were this not literally was is now being implemented. Below is a somewhat infamous clip of Club of Rome member Dennis Meadows saying the quiet part out loud. Explaining how one way or another, the population will be reduced—hopefully, using clandestine methods rather than, y’know, mass slaughter using bombs and bullets. See…they do care about us really!

Worth noting, the 1973 WEF meeting featured a speech by Aurelio Peccei, the Club of Rome co-founder who formally introduced the globalist elite to their core playbook: The Limits to Growth. The theme was simple: overpopulation and scarce resources will lead to collapse—unless the elite intervene first. This would necessarily involve controlling all land and resources, as well as the populations, to implement what they call “sustainable growth,” which in reality is code for de-growth and depopulation.

Now, those chickens are coming home to roost, and all of our puppet politicians are signed up. Of course, they came up with something slightly more sophisticated than simply having all nations join forces to implement the agenda immediately—but not much. Figures like Trump only offer the illusion of an alternative. Meanwhile, the entire world marches in lockstep towards Agenda 2030 and the Great Reset. With all nations working collaboratively with the UN to achieve them.

For this reason, the energy crisis is a massive opportunity for them. It will be used to further this multi generation agenda to control the planet and all of its inhabitants—whether we like it or not. In many ways, it's actually irrelevant whether the crisis in question is genuine or artificial, because they are poised to seize on every crisis and utilize them to move the ball further up the field. Like with the scamdemic, I expect them to wring this towel dry and forcibly extend the energy shock as long as possible, since it will help bring about the very outcomes they themselves have been discussing.

For example, I recently brought up in a show the 2019 "Absolute Zero" document, which reads like a script for the current crisis. Many of the things in this document seemed outrageous, and impossible to achieve less some major catastrophic shock to global energy production and supply chains arose. Hmm, I guess at this point, we're all coincidence theorists.

In 2019, researchers from various UK Universities published the Absolute Zero report, which outlined the means necessary for the UK to reduce its emissions to zero by 2050. The report noted an overreliance on breakthrough technologies (carbon removal offsets) which existed but not at a scale necessary to meet the 2050 deadline. The report concluded that by 2050, the UK needed to use 40% less energy and electrify all other sources of energy. Phasing out the flying, shipping, and cement industries was also noted as an important measure.

Of course, the UN’s sustainable development goals mirror these ideas and language. They are the public-relations-friendly packaging for the same Malthusian agenda, dressed up in feel-good buzzwords about "equality" and "climate action." Goals like "Responsible Consumption and Production" (SDG 12) and "Sustainable Cities and Communities" (SDG 11) are just sanitized terms for rationing and forcing people into densely packed, controlled urban zones. They are the political trojan horse used to implement the "Great Transition" by making the de-growth, depopulation agenda of the Club of Rome sound like a global charity project.

For those still clinging to the hope that Russia and BRICS are somehow genuine antagonists to this agenda and working for Team Life—think again. All of BRICS are signed up to the same UN goals and seek only to be further embedded in the big club. Don't be fooled by the recent fabricated claims of a feud. Klaus Schwab himself proudly claimed in 2017 that Putin as part of his "Young Global Leaders" cohort, the very program designed to infiltrate global politics with WEF loyalists. This isn't opposition; it's a controlled dialectic designed to herd everyone towards the same technocratic endpoint, regardless of which flag they wave.

What About The Financial Markets?

In terms of the financial impacts of the coming wave of consequences, none of this is being priced in—at all. Markets literally have no clue what is coming, nor does the everyday man and woman on the street. The recent selling has been a rush to liquidity due to uncertainty. But soon, it will be a rush to sell due to reality. I believe that an oil shock will very quickly become a market shock which is why since January I have moved my portfolio to its most defensive position since the end of 2019 when I saw similar warning signs that something big is coming. These markets are not exactly investable right now. And while I own some energy plays for obvious reasons, it’s a tiny percentage of my portfolio for now, given I think the downside risk for equities remains significant. As such, I am mostly in liquid positions and hard assets.

Make no mistake, there are going to be shortages (real or otherwise) and when people figure that out they will rush out to acquire what they need. This is the area I think people should probably be preparing for at this point, while also moving their financial portfolios to safety. My article on my wealth preservation pyramid tool will help you understand what that looks like for me. In the coming days I will also be recording a video showing what we are doing on a practical level to prepare for the coming shocks, and where I think it leads to. Until then, my friends, it’s time to buckle up. They never let a crisis go to waste, and this one is a perfect fit for the next stage of the controlled demolition and reset.

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