Silver prices have surged to a record high of $53 per ounce as of October 14, 2025, marking an 85% gain for the year. The rally is—in part—being driven by strong investor demand and industrial use, but there’s another layer: somewhere, someone is amassing silver on such a scale that it has pushed the entire world into a severe supply crunch in the physical markets. London’s silver inventories are nearing historic lows, forcing a rare $1–$2 premium over New York’s COMEX futures. Traders have even resorted to airlifting bars from New York to London, a move typically reserved for gold. As Randy Smallwood, CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals, put it, “There is a serious squeeze on, and you can’t buy substantive physical volumes of silver; it’s just not available.” The problem is so severe that even left-wing news rag The Guardian is reporting on it.

Lease rates in London have surged toward 30%, and the forward prices of silver have flipped into backwardation—a situation whereby the spot price trades at a premium to futures. This isn’t just a quirk of the market; it’s a telltale sign of a severe shortage of physical metals in inventory. The last time silver saw backwardation on this scale was 1980, when two Texas oil tycoons—Nelson Bunker Hunt and William Herbert Hunt—pulled off one of the most audacious moves in financial history: cornering the global silver market.



Could what we’re witnessing now be an indication of a struggle behind the scenes to capture the outstanding physical supply of the white metal? Well, before we jump to conclusions, let’s rewind a second and revisit the story of the Hunt brothers, to understand exactly how supply, demand, and in this instance, raw ambition, all collided to bring the silver market to its knees. I have a few insights into that narrative that I have yet to hear anyone discuss. Then, having made sense of the original silver squeeze, we will try to answer the question: is history simply rhyming, or if something bigger at play?

The Strategy: Seize, Control, Dominate

The Hunt brothers, Nelson ‘Bunker’ and his brother William, were already billionaires. Men of extraordinary means, who realized that the silver market was small enough that even they could control it. One can picture a late-night conversation, beers in hand, where one said casually to the other, “Wouldn’t it be crazy if someone bought up all that silver and cornered the market?” Whilst for most, such talk would remain a wild hypothetical—for the Hunts, born into one of the richest families in America, it was actually achievable. And, amazingly, they were either crazy or brilliant enough to make it a reality—I’ll leave it to you to decide which.



Their father, H.L. Hunt, who left them their initial fortune, was a notorious skeptic of paper currencies and appears to have taught his sons well: capital must be invested in real assets—oil wells, land and mineral rights, commodities, real estate, gold, and eventually, silver. The Big Rich, which chronicles the lives of four Texas oil barons including H.L. Hunt, explained the families thinking: