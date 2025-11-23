Parallel Systems

Parallel Systems

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sasha Latypova's avatar
Sasha Latypova
19h

I met David Webb in Stockholm in the fall of 2023. We were both speakers at a conference, and had dinner together and a great chat. His talk was scheduled after the dinner. This was the only conference I ever attended where a talk started after 11pm, went to about 1 am with Q&A and NOBODY LEFT. The audience was glued to their seats. Looking forward to the next part of your article.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Parallel Mike
Mr. Simon Field's avatar
Mr. Simon Field
15h

I read the Great Taking as a PDF in one sitting. It’s like the scene from The Shinning “I’m home darling”. That would obviously be “Custer’s Last Stand”.

It’s almost unimaginable. You reach for “they wouldn’t do that to me” and then you realise they would….no qualms. NONE. I remember an MP in the HOC suggesting non-vaccinated people should be refused NHS treatment. There was worse pressure. Some were recommending we were caged and refused food. Of course I didnt buckle. Many did.

$600 TRILLION in derivatives. I believe the word is “contagion”. Will they have any choice? Would they care? NO. I’m in the UK. Thats a “NO” with a heavy heart.

This gold revaluation gig. It’s not will they, but, they might be forced to “sell the family silver”.

And if you are holding gold if gold went to $20k overnight…would that want thier “fair share”? Ooff. Oh yes. That informs me you must hold your gold…. if it’s decent amount OUTSIDE THE UK.

Imagine holding gold mining stocks in an ISA if gold was revalued? 😍. These psychopaths have spent all the money and the taxpayer is the collateral for the debts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Parallel Mike
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture