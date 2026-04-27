Right now, I am typing with muddy fingers after two weeks spent getting the farm ready for summer. My wife has handled most of the planting, whilst I have been focused on Operation Woodstore — a plan to stack four years’ worth of firewood by the end of 2026. I thought I was in good shape going into this year, thinking I had at least two and a half years’ worth already put away. Then the winter hit, and it hit hard. It was a bitterly cold season, the worst I have lived through, and we burned through the stores far faster than I expected. Meanwhile, my garden became a skating rink—one that didn’t melt for almost four months!

Watching that happen brought one subject immediately back to mind: the Grand Solar Minimum. I have been discussing it's importance for years, but it is one thing to write about cycles in the abstract and another to watch it unfold in your lifetime. Whether that’s a financial reset, the collapse of the global economy, or a major solar event like the Grand Solar Minimum. And now, as we move toward 2030, it appears the shift may already be underway. That is certainly the opinion of Professor Valentina Zharkova, the world’s foremost expert on Solar Minimum and past guest on my podcast.

In her view, we are now in the first stage of what will become a mini ice age, caused by the GSM. It should last until around 2050, with each year becoming progressively colder from here on out. During this period, food growing seasons across much of the Northern Hemisphere are likely to shorten by one to two months, whilst cosmic radiation, volcanic activity, earthquakes, and ozone depletion all intensify alongside it. Fun times!

Whilst this might sound apocalyptic, we shouldn't forget, that it is a natural cycle, and one humanity has lived through many times before. Roughly every 350 years, the sun enters a much deeper and longer decline in activity, marked by an extreme drop in sunspots. That is very different from the normal 11-year solar cycle, which rises and falls between a solar minimum and a solar maximum. A Grand Solar Minimum is what happens when that rhythm breaks down for decades and solar activity remains abnormally weak throughout.

What has made this harder to recognize is that we have only just come off the peak of the ordinary 11-year cycle, in which the sun became more active, which is why we saw those dramatic displays of northern lights across so many countries. But that spectacle masked the more important reality: the underlying trend is toward cooling, not warming. At the depths of the Grand Solar Minimum, even the normal 11 year cycle produces next to no sunspots. This prolonged weakness can last for 30 to 50 years.

Historically, these are periods of great hardship: famine, disease, war, resource hoarding and financial disaster. That these are all relevant topics already, in 2026, is no accident. Heading into the Oort Minimum in the mid-1300s, Europe experienced the collapse of its banking system, with the Bardi and Peruzzi banks collapsing in quick succession. To put that into context, it would be like the BIS, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the ECB all folding simultaneously. It was a financial catastrophe the likes of which the world had never seen, and has not been seen since.

Then temperatures plummeted and crops began to fail. Famines became widespread, destroying the immune systems of the populace right around the time the Black Death suddenly appeared. Fast forward 50 years and 50% of the European population was dead. Kind of strange how the greatest financial crisis in history occurred right before a mass depopulation event, spurred on by an unstoppable natural event in the GSM.

Accident? Based on my own study of the historical record, I believe there is clear evidence that what took place during the 1300’s was a pre-planned reset. Which perhaps makes more sense when you consider how, coming out of that period, the land and property of the masses — with entire families wiped out by plague — had been gobbled up by a small cabal of oligarchs, who somehow survived the mass kill-off. That the financial collapse and depopulation took place during a Grand Solar Minimum is something worth thinking about.

The Black Death was so extreme that it’s surprising even to scientists who are familiar with the general details. The epidemic killed 30 to 50 percent of the entire population of Europe. Between 75 and 200 million people died in a few years’ time, starting in 1348 when the plague reached London. The pandemic moved fast: It often killed a host within days of their first developing the high fever, the telltale rash, and the repellent buboes or swellings in the armpits and groin, which turned black and burst, expelling pus and bacteria. The disease spread through families, houses, villages, towns, and cities with terrifying speed and staggering mortality. This tragedy launched a socioeconomic and evolutionary transformation in Europe that changed the course of history.

— New American Scientist, The Bright Side of the Black Death

A financial collapse. Depopulation. Mass asset seizure. A Grand Solar Minimum. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Indeed, given what we are witnessing in our own lifetime, the question must be asked: could it be that these episodes of financial collapse — when the system is gutted and property is swept upward to the banking elites — are deliberately timed to coincide with major solar events? Celestial windows in which the old order can be collapsed, the plebeians below looted and killed, and power consolidated over the remnants. Is that what we are living through now?

Turning our attention back to the Oort Minimum, the official narrative has long held that the great Florentine banks — above all, the Bardi and Peruzzi — fell because of bad loans to Edward III. But that story is a cover-up, and there is ample evidence to show it. More recent historical work points instead to something far more sinister: an intentional implosion of the world’s largest banks and a controlled demolition of the old order, orchestrated by Venice. In other words, it was an act of terrible subterfuge — a power and wealth grab enacted through the premeditated collapse of Europe’s largest banking houses. That this attack on humanity was aligned with the Grand Solar Minimum is, to me, an indicator of intelligent design. The timing is the tell. Financial collapse, famine, plague, mass death, and an asset transfer all converged at once. This is better understood if one knows something of the geostrategy of the time period.

Florence may have appeared to be the financial center of the age — the New York of the fourteenth century, home to the great visible banking houses. But Venice was the real command center. Home to the most parasitical oligarchs who made their money manipulating kings, emperors, and rival bankers alike through a tight-knit financial conspiracy that rigged markets, controlled the flow of gold and silver bullion, and dominated the issuance of credit. From roughly 1275 to 1350, Venetian finance sat at the heart of a vast international bubble in currency speculation. And when that bubble was intentionally burst in the 1340s, it did not merely wipe out a few overextended lenders. It bankrupted Florence, shattered the wider economies of Europe and the Mediterranean, and helped usher in one of the greatest periods of catastrophe in recorded history.