I woke yesterday to find the oil price rapidly falling and gold shooting higher — the two topics I focused on last week. Fortunately, they confirmed my suspicions, having put my money where my mouth is and announced publicly what I thought came next. Phew.

Firstly, I explained in last weeks article why I’d sold my oil stocks three weeks prior. My view was the oil shock people needed to prepare for was not another spike higher, but a shock to the downside. And here we are. Oil is now back to 2022-2025 levels and despite the flip flopping that is almost certain to come, for now, oil is not the place to be.

The second topic I broached was gold. In Friday’s episode of the show, I explained that the correction in the metals was a textbook 50% retracement, and that despite the extreme pessimism now surrounding gold and silver, I saw the pullback as a major opportunity rather than something to panic over. My view was that the bottom was close. At the time, gold was trading near $4,100. Now it is back above $4,350.

Both calls turned out to be right at the right time. And hopefully, hearing them gave you a clearer insight into how I invest. My strategy is to get the big moves right, not obsess over the minutiae. I am not interested in chasing every little move, and I certainly do not chase consensus. I avoid it like the plague. Instead, I ask the most important question of all: what are we missing and where are we being misled. So now I want to frame gold and oil in the greater context, the financial reset.