It’s been 17 years since the Great Financial Crisis. In the aftermath of the crash, the price of gold surged to a new all-time high as the world rushed to safety, fearing the financial system might implode entirely. It was a reasonable assumption. Banks were insolvent, stuffed with toxic debt they had issued en masse to subpar lenders.

The S&P 500 — which had only just regained the level it reached in the months leading up to the Dot-Com crash of 2000 — collapsed once more, wiping out nearly a decade of so-called “growth.” A new Great Depression appeared unavoidable.

I put “growth” in quotation marks because the truth is the stock market had only regained its old all-time high nominally. When measured in gold, however, the markets were nowhere near their prior highs. Let’s look at the numbers: in August 2000, just a few months before the crash, when the S&P 500 hit an all-time high of 1,500, it cost 5.5 ounces of gold to buy the index.

It wasn’t until late 2007 that the S&P had finally recaptured the 1,500 level, only this time around it cost just 2.2 ounces of gold. Meaning, measured in real money, the markets were still almost 65% below the 2000 peak. This shows us that the entire “recovery” between 2000 and 2008 had been nothing but a magician’s trick — achieved by devaluing the dollar and creating a phony housing boom.

The process of debasing the currency to increase asset prices nominally went into overdrive following the GFC — even though as the above example shows — the system was already on life support after the Dot-Com crash. But it's important to recognize that this hollowing out of the system is why since the year 2000, gold has vastly outperformed the S&P 500, real estate, and bonds. A situation that shouldn’t be possible in a healthy system, given gold sits at the opposite end of the value seesaw from these assets. What appears to be gold rising is, in reality, the collapse of everything else.

The GFC should have been the end of the line for the mega-fraud being perpetrated on the masses. The financial system was already dead, and the collapse that should have followed would have dwarfed that of 1929. Yet the system was somehow revived, and seventeen years later, we are still barreling down the same road toward a reset. How is this possible, one might ask? Economic textbooks offer no answers. What happened after 2008 has far more in common with the story of Frankenstein, for me, than it does theories of economics.

Published in 1818, Mary Shelley’s gothic novel tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a Swiss scientist consumed by the ambition to conquer life itself. He gathers remnants of corpses, stitching them together in the hope of creating a synthetic being. Through a mysterious alchemy, he somehow manages to breathe life into his creation. But the life he conjures is grotesque — fragile, dependent on its creator, and yet ultimately rejected by him.

Abandoned, it grows into a monstrous reflection of Victor’s own hubris. What begins as an attempt to conquer death becomes a cycle of destruction, as creator and creation spiral into mutual ruin: a warning of the dangers of unchecked ambition and the terrible cost of forging something powerful without considering its consequences. The parallels to the book’s key themes are easy to draw.

Like Victor’s monster, the post-2008 economy began with what seemed miraculous — a spark of life where there should have been none. Record-low interest rates and repeated jolts of liquidity, delivered through quantitative easing, reanimated the corpse. Collapsing markets suddenly reversed course, insolvent banks not only survived but began lending again, and asset prices — from domestic real estate to fine wine — soared.

Economists looked on in awe, mesmerized by the awesome power of the central bankers, whose endless interventions appeared to defy the natural limits of the system. For a moment, it seemed as if the cycle of growth and entropy had been overcome. Man had become god.

Of course, the reality, was they were conducting a dangerous experiment. The economy had not been revived; between 2008 and 2019, real growth was minimal. Asset prices rose, but only because the currency was being debased and corporations were buying back their own shares with freshly printed currency. Meanwhile, ordinary people watched their own purchasing power collapse as wealth concentrated ever more tightly at the top. Debt — both public and private — soared to unprecedented levels, turning not just national economies, but the global system itself, into a fragile house of cards.