Tether has just given us a small but extremely important glimpse into the next stage of the monetary reset.

For years, I have argued that the existing fiat financial system is finished. Not struggling or temporarily wounded, but totally unsalvageable. Finished. I know this to be true because every debt-based monetary system eventually runs into the same brick wall we have now run into, and the pattern is always the same.

The system begins with real money, then gradually reverts to claims against real money, and finally moves to paper currencies backed by zero real money. At that point, the debt balloons far beyond any possibility of repayment. This continues for as long as the exponentially rising debt can still be absorbed, or until confidence in the paper currency begins to fail. Once either occurs, the entire system collapses. Game over. Start again.

This cycle has been repeated hundreds of times throughout history. What we’re living through right now is not an exception to the rule. It is the rule.

Revolutionary France printed the assignats into oblivion and forced the public to accept this worthless paper under threat of state murder. Weimar Germany destroyed the mark under the crushing yoke imposed on her by the international banking cartel. In America, Roosevelt confiscated citizens’ gold in 1933, forcing them to use only Federal Reserve debt notes. Then, in 1971, the United States defaulted on foreign lenders when Nixon closed the gold window, ending the dollar’s convertibility to gold.

This, in turn, laid the groundwork for the expansion of the greatest ponzi scheme the world has ever known. One that is now on the verge of collapse, as evidenced by the fact that all major fiat currencies have already lost 97–99% of their purchasing power versus gold.

Ah yes, gold. That most hated of metals. Hated because it exposes their lies and reveals the worthlessness of the paper. For this reason, during the final, purely fiat phase of the system, we often see gold heavily suppressed. Confiscation, threats, price manipulation, propaganda, or as was the case in Revolutionary France, out and out force — whatever they can do to keep people trapped in the fiat money illusion.

With gold and silver no longer formally part of the monetary system, and with investors drowning in other assets to choose from, force is no longer required to stop people fleeing paper and rushing into physical metals. But that does not make gold any less threatening. While they quietly ferry gold into central banks, and the ruling class transitions from paper wealth into real assets, they are doing everything possible to convince us to do the opposite: to trust paper, electronic digits, and today, worthless cryptographic tokens.

That, I believe, is exactly where we are now. The “don’t look over there, look over here” phase of the reset. You can see how most of their cards have been played already. Bitcoin, the AI bubble, SpaceX, crypto mania. They’re running out of rope, which is why the bread and circuses are being thrown at us at an ever increasing in pace — all of it serves, or has served, to distract people from the reality of what is really taking place: a financial reset versus gold.

Important to note, historically, gold only ever returns to the monetary system after the destruction of the old order is complete. Not before the collapse, and not during it. But after. The reason is obvious: gold gives you an escape hatch. But that doesn’t mean they won’t use the allure of gold as bait, to steer people away from physical bullion.

The problem they have right now is that gold is becoming impossible to ignore. The price keeps rising, central banks keep buying, and fiat currencies continue losing purchasing power at an accelerating rate. Forcing sharp pullbacks at opportune moments, just as the public begins to notice gold, can only work for so long. The price will inevitably surge once again, rising even higher, as fiat circles the drain at an ever quickening pace.

Meanwhile, the loss of faith in the dollar is reaching panic levels, threatening to bring the system down ahead of schedule. An everything bubble, a sovereign debt bubble, a private credit bubble, collapsing demand for long-dated bonds — the entire structure is now dangerously destabilized. At any point, the whole thing could begin to unwind, bringing down the curtain on yet another fiat money system.

This is where Tether has become extremely important.

Tether is no longer just a crypto company issuing dollar tokens. It has become one of the most important shadow monetary institutions in the world. In a previous newsletter, I explained how it had become a de facto central bank, because that is what it increasingly resembles: a private issuer of offshore digital dollars, with USDT functioning as a major parallel dollar system. This is set to expand dramatically through 2026 and 2027 as a result of the Genius Act.

Despite still having never been audited, we are told Tether is backed by a range of assets, especially US Treasuries. Which is by design, and almost certainly why the company hasn’t been destroyed. By turning it into a black hole for US debt, it now serves a major strategic purpose. Reuters recently reported that Tether had $189.5 billion worth of USDT tokens in circulation by March 2026, with $117 billion of Treasury bills in reserve, alongside some Bitcoin and, importantly, an ever-growing hoard of gold. Around 154 tonnes in total.

During Q1 2026, they have been buying gold at a rate of $1 billion dollars worth, each and every month. A staggering amount, but one they can easily afford. Tether’s profitability has exploded in the past five years. It reported $6.2 billion in net profit in 2023, more than $13 billion in 2024, and more than $10 billion in 2025. All of this from minting imaginary tokens, out of nothing, and promising the world they were backed by ‘real assets’—just don’t ask them to prove it!

Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin, has been buying physical gold at a pace of up to two tons a week as it builds one of the world’s largest bullion stockpiles. The company’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, told Bloomberg that Tether intends to continue purchasing gold at that rate for at least the next few months. At current prices, that equates to more than $1 billion in buys every month. The purchases are delivered to a high-security former nuclear bunker in Switzerland, which Ardoino described as “a James Bond kind of place.” Tether’s gold holdings now total around 140 tons, worth an estimated $24 billion, making it one of the largest known holders of gold outside of governments, central banks and major ETFs. Most of that gold represents the company’s own reserves, while some backs its gold-backed stablecoin, tether gold (XAUT), which currently has a $2.7 billion market capitalization according to CoinGecko. The company’s gold-buying pace has exceeded that of countries such as Greece, Qatar, and Australia, the firm said. In the last quarter of 2025, it added 27 metric tons of gold to its fund exposure. “Through Tether Gold, we are operating at a scale that now places the Tether Gold Investment Fund alongside sovereign gold holders, and that carries real responsibility,” Ardoino said in a press release. “XAU₮ exists to remove ambiguity at a time when confidence in monetary systems is weakening.”

—Tether Is Buying Up To $1 Billion of Gold Per Month, Coindesk

So just to recap.

Tether is now one of the largest holders of US Treasuries in the world, holding more than most nations.

They have become one of the largest buyers of gold in the world, with gold now making up 15% of their overall reserves.

They have been selected, along with other stablecoin issuers, to become the next iteration of dollar system.

Clearly this is not a side story.

This is the story.

For those who are confused, the process works as follows. Stablecoin companies create fresh demand for US Treasuries because each coin issued must be backed 1:1 with a designated reserve.

Payment stablecoins must be backed at least 1:1 by permitted reserve assets. Those assets can include cash, insured bank demand deposits, central-bank reserve deposits, short-dated US Treasury bills/notes/bonds with 93 days or less remaining maturity, Treasury-backed repo/reverse repo, and money-market funds invested only in those permitted assets.

Essentially, the Genuis Act has created a permanent source of demand for government debt. Stablecoin issuers mint the tokens, buy US Treasuries to hold in its reserves, then use the profits from said Treasuries, to buy either more Treasuries, or real world assets. This turns the entire stablecoin complex into a giant offshore debt machine. It also enables the companies to literally ‘print money’, albeit digitally.

Stablecoins processed $8.82 trillion in adjusted volume during the first six months of the year. That is already above the $5.8 trillion recorded across all of 2024 and puts 2026 within $2 trillion of the $10.8 trillion full-year record set in 2025.

—Yahoo Finance

Much like the Petrodollar system was designed around oil-producing nations recycling their oil profits into US debt, the Techno-dollar system, as my co-host on Cognitive Dissidents, Hrvoje Morić, recently dubbed it, is designed around companies like Tether recycling profits from their digital dollar ponzi schemes into US debt. The goal is to ensure the architects of the even greater debt ponzi scheme are able to keep the train on the tracks that bit longer.

But why would anyone trust this proposed digital dollar system, led by Tether? One of the least transparent companies in history? Telling the public, “you can trust us, bro, because our permissioned tokens are now fully backed by US government debt,” is hardly going to inspire confidence. Not when people are already doing everything possible to escape that very same US government debt. Many thought Bitcoin was the solution, but that illusion has been shattered. So where will people turn next?

For those who missed the memo the first time, they’re going to turn to gold.

This is where Tether’s gold buying suddenly begins to make sense. They are not accumulating gold at a rate comparable to central banks for fun. They are building the credibility layer for the Techno-dollar system. Inevitably, they will use that gold to claim some form of “gold backing” for their digital dollars. Perhaps they will even back it in a literal sense, through tokenized gold, in order to manufacture trust in the new system.

The real genius of this scam is that the US government does not need to take ownership of it, or put up any of its own gold in an effort to restore trust in the dollar or government debt. Nor does the Federal Reserve have to undergo the credibility destroying humiliation of openly monetizing the debt, as the dollar enters its final, hyperinflationary stage.

Tether can do that job instead. The US government creates the legal framework, Tether does the dirty work, and the Fed continues to sit in the background appearing to be the legitimate source of monetary policy. Together, however, the stage is set for one final, hyperinflationary, blow off top.

To get the public and institutional finance to buy in, Tether are going to sit their pyramid scheme on a pile of gold. Just like in days of old. It will be a ‘gold-backed’ system. Or at least that’s what they’re going to claim. Yes, my friends, the fake Golden Age is here. The one they keep promising us. And behind the scenes they have already done their beta test.

Tether’s Gold Heist

In June 2024, Tether launched Alloy, a platform for creating digital assets backed by Tether Gold (XAUT). Its first product was a digital dollar called aUSDT.

Tether described Alloy as a “class of digital assets backed by gold and tethered to a reference fiat currency.” Stripped of the jargon, this meant a token designed to behave like a dollar while using tokenized gold as collateral behind it. In other words, this was not gold money. It was a synthetic digital dollar wearing a gold wrapper.

To fully understand aUSDT, you first need to understand XAUT.

According to their own website, Tether Gold/ XAUT is like gold, only easier!

Tether Gold is like gold, but easier. Tether Gold (XAU₮) is a token that provides you ownership of real physical gold. By putting gold on a Blockchain, we unlock a variety of characteristics that typically only crypto assets possess.

They go on to claim it is easy to transport. Easy to redeem. And more secure.

Boys, sounds like we got ourselves one of them there unicorns!

To be clear, Tether Gold is a tokenized gold product. Each XAUT token is presented as a digital claim on one troy ounce of physical gold, supposedly held in storage by Tether. Just as a single USDT is supposedly backed by a full US dollar, each XAUT token is supposedly backed by a full ounce of gold.

In theory, this allows someone to own gold exposure on a blockchain, move it digitally, trade it like any other crypto token, and then redeem it for physical bullion whenever they choose.

What’s not to love?

Or at least, that is what they want you to think.

XAUT is nothing like physical gold in your possession. It is a tokenized claim on gold held somewhere else, by someone else, under terms and conditions you do not control.

Tether Gold (XAUt), Tether’s tokenized gold product, crossed $3.3 billion in market cap during Q1 2026, according to the company’s latest quarterly report. The figure represents a 36% increase over the three-month period, equivalent to roughly $1.1 billion in added value since January. A total of 707,741 XAUt tokens were in circulation at the close of Q1. Each token is backed by one troy ounce of physical gold held in reserve, bringing total holdings to 154 tons. Tether said demand strengthened as investors moved toward hard assets amid geopolitical tensions and uncertainty over Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

—Tether Gold Hits $3.3B as Bullion-Backed Token Demand Climbs, Coinmarketcap

There it is, the magic number! Another clue.

While the claim is that XAUT can be redeemed at any time for physical gold, the reality is very different. For ordinary holders, that redemption right is almost impossible to exercise.

For a start, buried in their terms and conditions you discover that whilst users can hold tokenized ounces of gold, Tether does not redeem small amounts of XAUT. Redemption only takes place in full gold bars. These are the large institutional “400 ounce” bars used in the professional gold market, but even that number is approximate. Tether’s own document says the bars usually range from around 385 to 415 fine troy ounces, meaning anyone seeking redemption is asked to deposit at least 430 XAUT.

At the time of writing this requires a person to own over $1.74 million in XAUT to be eligible for redemption.

Even then, the process is loaded with conditions. You must become a KYC Verified Customer. Tether have the right to reject that application. Redemption carries a 0.25% fee and a verification fee. Delivery is only offered to a location in Switzerland. Any onward transport is your responsibility.

Alternatively, you can ask Tether to try to sell the bar in the Swiss market and return the dollar proceeds, minus fees, but Tether says it has no obligation to repurchase either the tokens or the gold bars. So yes, XAUT is technically redeemable. But only at institutional scale, through Tether’s process, under Tether’s terms, and inside Tether’s permission structure.

In reality, XAUT is designed so that holders never seek redemption. It is the classic fractional-reserve banking scam reinvented for the modern era, where the redemption option exists only to create the illusion of integrity for what is, in reality, a worthless digital token.

XAUT works because most people never try to redeem their tokens for gold. They use tokenized gold as collateral, or as a supposed safe haven, but when they need liquidity, they redeem back into digital dollars. Which is exactly what Tether intended all along.

This is where aUSDT came in.

aUSDT was not the same thing as XAUT. XAUT was Tether’s tokenized gold. aUSDT was a dollar token that could be created against it. The idea was simple. Instead of selling your XAUT when you needed dollars, you could lock it inside Tether’s Alloy platform and borrow a digital dollar against it. That digital dollar was called aUSDT.

So the structure looked like this: Tether claimed the XAUT was backed by physical gold in Switzerland. You bought some XAUT and deposited that into Alloy. Alloy then allowed you to mint aUSDT, which was supposed to track the value of one U.S. dollar. In plain English, Tether created a pawn shop for tokenized gold. You handed over the gold claim, and they gave you a digital dollar claim in return.

Even though Tether controlled both sides of the trade, users still had to deposit $100 worth of Tether Gold to mint up to $75 of aUSDT against it. The sales pitch was as follows: keep your exposure to gold, but unlock dollar liquidity. Hold the asset that protects you, while using a digital dollar that can move through the crypto and legacy financial system with ease. Of course, this was all theoretical, the reality was all of this requires total faith in a single entity—Tether. They controlled all parts of the process, and users were expected to simply trust it was all as described.

That trust was clearly misplaced, because recently, Tether pulled the rug. And this is where the story becomes much more important.

Tether has announced in June that aUSDT is being wound down. Users can no longer open new positions or mint new aUSDT through Alloy. Shockingly, existing users have only until 17 September 2026 to return their aUSDT and remove their XAUT collateral. After that date, Tether says customers who have not returned their aUSDT will no longer be able to recover their XAUT through the Alloy platform. In essence, they have their ‘tokenized gold’ confiscated.

Just to be clear, the product being shut down is not USDT, Tether’s main dollar stablecoin. It is aUSDT, the gold-collateralized synthetic dollar built on top of XAUT, as laid out above. So what was the point in this whole escapade? In my opinion, this was Tether’s test run for a gold-backed digital dollar. Tether Gold, or XAUT, is not going away. Which means the end of aUSDT sets the stage for Tether to now back some portion of its flagship dollar token with gold, right in time for the explosion of digital dollars in the global economy.

That is why Tether have accumulated over 150 tonnes of gold.

The aUSDT experiment will go largely unnoticed because it was small and never mattered as a product. But that does not mean it was unimportant. It revealed the structure. A private company issues a gold-backed token, and provides only the illusion of ownership. But they control the platform. The redemption process. And the rules. Nobody really knows how much gold sits behind the structure, where every claim ranks, or who ultimately has control over the metal in the event of a financial crisis.

But the rules are clear, Tether can deny any claim, at any point. Undermining the entire rationale for owning gold. At any point, tokens can be frozen, convertibility can be suspended, or the terms can change. Between the holder and the gold itself sit countless layers of custody, contracts, smart contracts, legal terms, compliance rules, redemption thresholds and issuer discretion. That is the precise opposite of what gold ownership is supposed to be.

Physical gold, held in your possession, is sovereign. There is no debt attached to it. No issuer. No hierarchy of claims. No fallible technology. No redemption window. Its value does not depend on a platform staying online, a company honouring its terms, or a custodian allowing you access. It is a truly trustless system. Because if you hold it yourself, it cannot be frozen, retired, defaulted on, inflated away, or digitally erased. In truth, the only way it can be taken from you is by force, which history has shown is almost impossible to achieve at scale.

What Tether is doing with XAUT is a million miles away from sovereign gold ownership. It takes the credibility of gold and strips out the sovereignty. But this is not really about aUSDT. It is not even really about Tether. It is about the death of the dollar system. My speculation is not that Tether launches another obscure side product to sit alongside its main token. It is that Tether is preparing to present USDT itself, its flagship dollar token, as backed by gold reserves.

As confidence in fiat continues to fail going into the back half of 2026, I expect at some point Tether will say: USDT is not just another digital dollar backed by debt. Ours is different. This one is backed by our gold reserves. At which point they could allow convertibility of USDT into, you guessed it, XAUT.

That is the likely plan, in my opinion. And if it happens, it will be marketed as a major triumph: gold being put back into the system.

Most people will fall for it, because they always fall for it. Even the supposed contrarians will fall for it, because it will play directly to their biases. It will certainly satisfy all the 5D chess gold bugs who genuinely believe Trump is here to save ’Merica. They will point to it and say, “Look, the Golden Age really has arrived.”

Of course, it will be a great deception.

The public gets the comfort of the word “gold” while remaining trapped inside a completely controlled, surveilled, digital dollar system. Which was always the plan.

It will do nothing to save the existing system, because it is not intended to. When the time comes to implode the legacy system and move everything fully digital, I suspect Tether will be collapsed, taking with it vast swathes of unpayable debt and trillions of dollars’ worth of claims on USDT and, inevitably, gold.

And when that happens, no gold confiscation will be required, because you never really owned any gold, did you?

They do not need to announce that the gold is gone. They simply wind down Tether, let it go bust, and leave tokenized gold and gold-backed Tether holders with what they really owned all along.

Tokens.

Bon voyage, suckers.

Tokenization Turns Ownership Into Permission

What I am speaking about here extends far beyond tokenized gold. The entire financial system is moving toward tokenization. This year marks a huge acceleration towards what Larry Fink of BlackRock says will be ‘Tokenization of all financial and physical assets’. This is being sold as innovation and increased efficiency. Lower costs. Better transparency.

But the true meaning is something far darker. Tokenization transforms ownership into a controlled ledger entry. Once the ledger becomes the recognized source of truth, the person who controls the ledger controls the asset. This is why tokenization is so dangerous. It trains people to think of digital tokens as equal to real world assets. They are not. But if you were trying to create a literal mark of the beast financial system, this is precisely how you would do it.

Currency, land, houses, shares, bonds, commodities, pensions, insurance contracts, carbon credits, artwork, gold and silver, vehicles and machinery, and eventually identity itself …will have their ownership represented by tokens. At that point, all assets everywhere, and all people everywhere, can be controlled via a central authority. Every transaction can be surveilled, monitored, permissioned, blocked or reversed.

AI makes this even more dangerous.

Once AI is inserted into finance, the system no longer needs a human bureaucrat to deny you access. It does not need a person to review your case, hear your argument, or make a public decision. It simply needs to classify you as non-compliant. That classification then follows you everywhere. Because once your identity, finances, property records and online behavior are all linked together on the same digital system, punishment can be automated. Your bank account can be restricted. Your insurance can be cancelled. Your assets can be reassigned or frozen. Your ability to buy, sell or borrow can be switched off.

Even assets you own in the physical world become vulnerable to digital enforcement. You may physically possess the real asset, but if the tokenized version says ownership has been reassigned, the system will treat you as a thief. The ledger can be changed and the tokens transferred, so somebody else legally owns it. Now you have seven days to surrender it before further action is taken against you and your family. This is the reality of their ‘tokenized world’.

Forgetting about Tether’s plan for a moment, what I have shown you in terms of how they wound down aUSDT gives us a small but important insight into how this system can be so easily weaponized against the public. In this case, the tokenized gold people believe they owned, and were using as collateral, became confiscatable overnight.

Convert before September, or it’s gone.

They are not hiding what our digital chains will look like.

This is why the co-opting of gold by these token creating fraudsters must be called out. They intend to convince people they have escaped counterparty risk when in reality they have multiplied it. Of course, when these reforms are announced, I already know what many people will say.

“But Mike, surely it is better than the alternative? At least there is some gold involved”

“Why are you such a doomer Mike? Can’t you see this is progress?”

Ah yes, the lesser-of-two-evils argument. I have heard it many times before. And yet those people always fall silent when the narrative eventually plays out. Because they wind up on the losing side… yet again.

Hannah Arendt made the point better than I ever could:

“In their moral justification, the argument of the lesser evil has played a prominent role. If you are confronted with two evils, the argument runs, it is your duty to opt for the lesser one, whereas it is irresponsible to refuse to choose altogether. Its weakness has always been that those who choose the lesser evil forget quickly that they chose evil.”

The Fools Gold System

Tether’s gold buying is not ending. Tether now holds close to 160 tonnes of gold in total, and Paolo Ardoino has said the company plans to allocate 15% of its investment portfolio to physical gold. This will be on top of the gold already backing products like XAUT. Reuters asked the right question in November 2025: “Has gold been Tethered?”

Its report noted that Tether had become one of the most important marginal buyers of bullion, with Investment Bank Jefferies estimating that Tether’s gold buying had exceeded official central bank purchases for two quarters through September 2025. They say Satan is a master of deception, and indeed, this is a masterstroke: a structure that uses gold to temporarily restore confidence in a dying fiat system without returning monetary sovereignty to the public.

Whether through a gold-backed currency, or a gold-backed Treasury product paid out in Tethers tokenized gold XAUT, I believe we will soon learn about the next phase of this plan, likely before the end of 2026. One last illusion, designed to convince people the old order has been stabilized, when in reality they are being enrolled in a system of tokenization ahead of the full reset and switchover.

The endgame is not that Tether saves the dollar. The endgame is that Tether, and their tokens, are destroyed. With Tether itself being exposed as nothing more than a shell company. A modern day Lehman Brothers whose reserves vanish at the point of failure. This is the moment people realize what counterparty risk truly means.

What about gold they held in reserve?

Sorry, my friend. It’s all gone.

We don’t know where, the cyberattack destroyed the digital records. Your retirement accounts…we don’t know what to say… the assets were taken, your beneficial ownership didn’t count for much, after all. Do not worry, however. We have a solution already waiting. A government bailout for everyone. A new set of tokens. A new digital wallet. A new system.

A brave new world.

But like the Hotel California, once you enter this sytem, you can never leave.

This is why physical gold and silver matter more than ever. Real metal. In your possession, outside the banking system and needless to say, outside the tokenized system. Now is not the time to trust in some fantasy digital structure, implemented by crooks and swindlers. For 5,000 years, people have survived monetary resets by holding real assets, not promises. This time will be no different.

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.

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