The PM Report

The PM Report

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ANDREA CECCHI's avatar
ANDREA CECCHI
2h

This is not just a post. This is the most accurate traitise on the subject. Thank you so much for writing it. History is being made and we have the privilege of knowing in advance what will happen.

Thank you

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1 reply by Parallel Mike
TheSovereignRevolution's avatar
TheSovereignRevolution
1h

We should call it what it is, a ponzi within a ponzi.

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