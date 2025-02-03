Stargate...America's Great Leap Forward Into Transhumanism

Hi everybody,
We're back for an extended newsletter analyzing the recently announced Project Stargate. A project which on the face of it, will be sold as integral to America's primacy when it comes to AI, but in reality, is the US's (and Trumps) second big push towards advancing Transhumanism. The first being Operation Warpspeed.
Have a great weekend and …
Hi everybody,
Paid Subscriber Lounge
This is an exclusive zone with premium content that features audio newsletters, posts and links for Monthly Cognitive Dissidents Live Q&AsThis is an exclusive zone with premium content that features audio newsletters, posts and links for Monthly Cognitive Dissidents Live Q&As
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes