

Just before Christmas I published an article—and two follow-up articles (here and here)—laying out how Europe came perilously close to triggering the Great Taking by moving to confiscate frozen Russian assets and use them to collateralize loans to Ukraine. That would have detonated a run on Europe’s asset custody system: once a custodian proves it can’t be trusted, rational actors flee. Worse, the EU was loading Euroclear with incalculable legal risk that could ultimately laden them with significant amounts of compensation to eventually pay. Something that could ultimately bankrupt both Euroclear and Belgium itself.

Whilst Euroclear holds legal title to roughly €42 trillion in global securities, its own balance sheet is tiny by comparison. At the end of 2024, it reported just $11 billion in equity. That capital base is adequate only because Euroclear does not bear risk. Introducing a €140 billion liability to the equation overwhelms that foundational assumption. The disparity between potential liabilities and residual capital would be colossal. Once Euroclear is recognized as carrying large, concentrated balance-sheet risk, market participants are forced to treat it as a credit exposure. At the same time, they must confront a new reality: assets held through Euroclear are no longer insulated from confiscation. The rational response is a rush of capital out of Europe to avoid exposure to Euroclear altogether—draining the collateral base that underpins the European financial system.

—Europe Prepares To Cross The Rubicon



While Europe ultimately pulled back from the brink of outright confiscation, the situation remains extremely dangerous. The message sent to the world—both by this and other recent geopolitical shocks—is that we are now operating in a winner-takes-all system. This represents a deliberate destabilization of the existing order, akin to pulling out the supports of a building ahead of its demolition.

Despite the gravity of these implications for the global financial system, the issue around Russian assets was barely discussed. To me, it looked like a calculated stress test aimed at sovereign debt, assessing how effectively it can be absorbed in the Great Taking. In other words, a key waymarker on the road to collapse.

I’m sharing the video above because it’s the latest interview with David Rogers Webb, one that was prompted by my recent articles. Like me, David was stunned by the fact that Russia put its reserves at Euroclear in the first place—despite knowing war with Ukraine was incoming. Estimates suggest up to 70% of Russia’s foreign reserves were there.

As I explained in my article, Europe could impound Russia’s reserves because Russia never had true property rights to them. By holding the assets in dematerialized, pooled form at Euroclear, that protection was forfeited. This wasn’t a rookie mistake—it was like handing your family jewels to your arch-nemesis for safekeeping and acting surprised when they keep them.

The bulk of Russia’s securities were held at Euroclear, the EU’s Central Securities Depository (CSD). Meaning the assets existed only as dematerialized entries on a digital ledger, registered in what is called street name — which, for those who are not aware, means the ownership of the assets was held by the CSD itself, not the Russian state!

—Are They Going To Use Seized Russian Assets To Trigger The Great Taking

So what are we really watching? Is Russia truly an adversary of the West, or is this one vast piece of theater—carefully staged to justify a controlled demolition of the financial system, complete with the Great Taking of our assets? As I argued in my final piece, the seizure of Russian assets was a clear Revelation of the Method. Anyone who took the time to examine what actually was going on with Russian assets, and how, would quickly learn an uncomfortable truth: we don’t really own our assets—and they can be taken at any time.

All of which is to say, I think this was a deliberate attempt to introduce additional structural weakness into the financial system’s underlying plumbing—this time by going straight for the CSD. As I’ve written repeatedly this week, central securities depositories function only because they are neutral, apolitical, and boring. The moment central securities depositories are weaponized, and trust begins to erode, the core of the system begins to fracture. And trust, once damaged, rarely comes back. By dragging Euroclear into what is framed as a geopolitical confrontation, Europe has signaled to sovereigns and asset holders worldwide that custody is now conditional. I, personally, believe them! Wholeheartedly.

—Europe Relents, But Was This Revelation of The Method?

Given the state of the system, the only real question is how much time remains before a so-called “systemic crisis” is used to pull the trigger on our assets—and what narrative will be rolled out to sell it. Russia? China? Iran? The culprit will be a bad guy, I am sure. But what if they’re all bad guys. Controlled by the same entity?

Listen to what David has to say on it, and then decide for yourself. We will certainly be picking back up on this thread in an upcoming article.





