Yesterday, we saw a sharp pullback in the gold price. After rising 55% so far this year, gold fell more than $200 in a single day, finishing the session down 5.5%. The sell-off has continued into today. Honestly, it wasn’t a huge surprise to me. After nine consecutive weeks of positive returns, a correction was long overdue. Gold’s incredible run this year had incentivized the participation of momentum traders needing a shakeout. What did surprise me, however, was the fear that suddenly gripped many gold holders on social media. Even seasoned investors seemed rattled by the decline.



From my perspective, this pullback is not just healthy—it’s to be expected in a gold bull market. Consider this insightful tweet exploring the volatility in gold we are seeing in the metal, which provides a far more objective view than some of the lazy headlines we’re seeing in the media.

So should we be concerned that the golden bull is over? Well let’s see what else history can teach us, by looking back at gold’s most successful decade 1970–1980. The 1970s were the most explosive decade in gold’s modern history—a time when gold was freed from its peg and became the ultimate mirror reflecting the world’s loss of faith in paper money and the post–World War II financial order moreover. It was a decade of booms, busts, and brutal shakeouts across all asset classes.

In gold, the volatility punished speculators and trend followers alike, whilst rewarding those who understood the fundamental forces driving it higher. For those who could stay on the bull long enough, gold and silver both performed fantastically. By the end of the decade, gold had risen roughly 2,300%, outperforming every other major asset class on the planet by a long way. But how many people actually held their gold long enough to see those gains?

The Death of the Gold Standard (1971–1973)

To remind ourselves how we got there, and the drama that took place en-route...in August 1971, President Richard Nixon suddenly shut the “gold window,” ending the Bretton Woods system that had pegged the dollar to gold at $35 an ounce. For the first time in modern history, the global monetary system floated free — unanchored from any tangible backing.

At first, markets barely reacted. Gold had been fixed for decades, and few could imagine the realities of gold trading freely. But as the implications sank in that the old monetary paradigm was truly over, the price began to climb — from $35 to over $65 by 1972, then to around $100 by 1973. Investors quickly realized that currencies were now only as strong as the promises of the governments behind them.

The First Mania and the Great Washout (1974–1976)

By 1974, inflation was rising sharply. The Arab oil embargo had quadrupled energy prices, and the U.S. economy was staggering. Gold — considered an ideal hedge against inflation — surged from $100 to over $180 an ounce.