Roll up, roll up! Come experience the Greatest Show on Earth…

Halloween—it’s a strange time of year. In the West, it’s become customary to turn our homes into graveyards and dress our children as ghouls and demons. A kind of simulated horror show, normalized by a culture increasingly comfortable with the macabre. Stripped of pretense, it’s a glorification of death—bizarre, and directly opposed to the spiritual ethos of Christianity, which celebrates life. I mention this because our societies were originally built on Christian ethics—so how did we get here? Worshiping darkness? Not just on Halloween, but in the culture at large?

It perfectly echoes the period of history we are now entering—the Great Decay. I was reminded of just how strange Halloween truly is yesterday while listening to an interview with an ex‑Satanist. He explained that those who truly worship evil relish Halloween—not for the costumes or imagery, but because they get to watch ordinary people unknowingly embrace the very things they themselves venerate. What he said is most pleasing to Satanists, however, is the corruption of innocence: seeing parents encourage their children to dabble in the occult, dress as demons, and “play along” with darkness. In his words:

“they are wrong to think it’s just a bit of fun…More human sacrifices take place on Halloween than any other night of the year…It’s a night Satanists perform blood sacrifices. It’s also the night initiates of secret societies engage in rituals in order to move up the hierarchy.”

Whether that’s true or not, I’ll leave you to decide—but you can check out the interview yourself here. It’s an interesting reflection on how societies can be duped into normalizing things that are extremely abnormal. But the point of my article isn’t to debate whether it’s strange or unsettling for people to turn their gardens into graveyards and dress their children as corpses—it’s to shine a light on the equally occult and macabre financial system. Which for me, is the biggest story not being told this Halloween.

Perhaps that’s because we’re being expertly distracted, smothered in endless political theater and the glittering bread-and-circuses of consumerism, all designed to pull our attention away from what truly matters. History is certainly rhyming. The Roman Republic going into its terminal decline understood this lesson—keep the masses fed and entertained, or face revolt.