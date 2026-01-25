Hey everyone,



I am planning another Q&A session so please let me know in the comments section below if you have a question you’d like me to answer on the show. I'll do my best to get through as many as possible. Whilst I can answer most types of questions, for obvious reasons please avoid requesting specific financial advice. If your question is related to financial decisions, framing it more generally will mean it's more likely to be answered.

Take care,

Mike

To leave a question, become a paid subscriber of the Parallel Systems Broadcast, were you can also take part in members only livestreams, receive Mike’s audio newsletters, and exclusive articles.