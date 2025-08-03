I wanted to share a recent interview between Tucker Carlson and Professor Richard Werner. Some of you might have already listened to it, but for those unfamiliar with the guest, Prof. Werner is a well-known economist with a significant following in the alternative media. In recent years, he has been outspoken in his opposition to CBDCs, whilst also advocating for a return to small-scale community banking.

Richard’s credibility comes from decades inside the financial system. A graduate of the London School of Economics and Oxford, Professor Werner spent many years working in Japan. At the height of the Japanese asset bubble in the 1980s, he was based in Tokyo as a senior economist and consultant to the Bank of Japan. While most analysts were still projecting decades of uninterrupted growth, Richard correctly predicted the collapse of the Nikkei bubble in the early 1990s—a call that set him apart and cemented his reputation as a contrarian who understood the realities of credit creation and central banking.

His book Princes of the Yen, chronicling how the bubble formed and why, became a number one bestseller in Japan. In the book, he explained how the collapse of Japan’s economy was intentional—enacted by the Japanese Central Bank at the behest of the Federal Reserve. Although I don’t know Professor Werner personally—we follow each other on X—he is certainly a credible voice.

So I was definitely intrigued to see him appear on the most-listened-to conservative podcast in the world. Personally, I’m always interested in Tucker’s interviews with so-called ‘dissident’ voices—not because I believe Tucker is a genuine independent voice, but because I believe he isn’t. And that, to me, makes these conversations far more fascinating.