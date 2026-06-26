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ANDREA CECCHI's avatar
ANDREA CECCHI
5h

Asking debt to stop growing and generating inflation is like asking the sun to rise in the west—you can say it, and some might even believe it, but it is impossible to overturn the laws of nature.

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Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
7h

Concise and realistic summary , truly important for us to get our heads straight on what is really going on behind the smoke and mirrors.

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