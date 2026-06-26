The chairman of the Federal Reserve could be, in theory, more powerful than the President himself. The Fed is not a normal branch of government answerable to voters through elected officials. It operates behind a wall of “independence,” making decisions that shape mortgages, pensions, savings, government debt, the stock market, gold, the dollar, and of course the public’s perception on all of the above. The President may control the political theater, but the Fed controls the liquidity. And in a system built entirely on debt, liquidity is power.

We all know how the Fed was birthed, out on Jekyll Island, and that the original cabal of banksters never intended it to serve the American populace’s interests, but their own. Despite this, today financial analysts genuinely believe the Fed is seeking to fulfil its dual mandates: maximum employment, and stable prices. New Fed chair Kevin Warsh, we are told, is deadly serious about the latter. By “stable prices,” they mean controlling inflation. And Warsh is already talking tough, so get ready folks: this guy means business! In his first press conference he laid down the law on what people should expect from him as chair of the Federal Reserve.



1. The 2% target stays.

Warsh made clear there would be no revisiting the Fed’s 2% inflation target. No moving the goalposts guys, two percent is the target!

2. Inflation is a choice.

This was a big one. Warsh tied inflation directly to monetary policy, then said “inflation is a choice.” Ergo, we are supposed to believe they are going to simply choose to stop it. See how easy that is?

3. The Committee is united.

Warsh said the Committee was unanimous on price stability and that “we are going to deliver.” This was another key line. It presented Warsh as a strongman, with the Committee fully behind him.

4. Forward guidance is gone.

Warsh said the Fed has dropped forward guidance. Translation: fewer promises and more uncertainty. Hard to be wrong when you don’t make predictions… clever!

5. Policy is only restrictive in parts.

He admitted policy is restrictive in housing, but much less clearly so in financial markets. In other words, the Fed is still trying to allow asset markets to run hot

6. He said markets need time to digest things.

When asked about yields, he refused to validate the market’s immediate reaction and said he would not be too interested in the first few minutes, or even the first few days. That is a subtle way of saying: do not overreact to the hawkish headline. Wink, wink. Nod, nod.

Despite what the financial media classified as a hawkish tone, the Fed did not hike this month. For all the tough talk, rates were held at 3.5%–3.75%, with the Fed also reaffirming ample reserves in the banking system. So the real message was not quite “discipline at all costs.” It was more like: I am Mr. Discipline, honest, but markets, please do not panic. Essentially, Warsh did exactly what was required of him. He said the right things, delivered the right soundbites, and gave the press enough material to present him as the serious man who will finally bring inflation under control — while also quietly reassuring markets that he is not about to burst the bubble.

Watching the financial media take this schtick seriously, including plenty of people who should know better, makes me feel a little sick. They are buying the stage show yet again. Let me just remind you of what happened with Jerome Powell when he became Fed chair in 2018. Replace the names and this could have been written yesterday.

What we’re seeing with Warsh is exactly what happened with Powell. When he became Fed chair in 2018, American’s were told they had a man who was ‘serious about fighting inflation’. The question was whether he would raise rates three times, or four times, in the coming 12 months. And for a while, he played the part. The Fed hiked four times in 2018, continued shrinking the balance sheet, and Powell even went so far as to describe the balance sheet runoff as being on “automatic pilot.”

Then the markets broke.

By 2019, the whole performance had collapsed. The Fed stopped hiking, ended balance sheet normalization, cut rates three times, and was back in the repo market pumping emergency liquidity into the system. Then the world was served up the Scamdemic, at which point the last pretence of restraint disappeared entirely. The Fed unleashed a monetary tsunami, with M2 expanding 40% from the start of the crisis into 2022. Then we got ‘transitory inflation’, remember that? Of course, this is the real template. Posture at the start, then business as usual. Here is my favorite chart, it’s the M1 money supply chart for the US. The vertical line is what they unleashed during Covid.

Good luck reversing this!

The simple fact is that since the creation of the Federal Reserve, the US dollar has lost over 95% of its purchasing power. So the idea that inflation is going to be reigned in is absurd. The dollar is fiat, the debt is exponential, and the entire system depends on the continuous expansion of credit to survive. In a debt-based monetary system, all dollars are born as debt. Loaned into existence, then owed back with interest. Which means you can never actually “pay down the debt” for if the debt was extinguished, there would be no currency leftover. Of course, because the dollars were created with interest attached, there would still be more debt owed. It is a debt death spiral that cannot be escaped.

But it’s not just America, the entire financial system is nothing more than one great big ponzi scheme. Without ever increasing amounts of credit creation and currency debasement, the whole thing collapses.

It's an insult to the intelligence that the same private banking cartel sitting at the center of the debt machine also claim to be fighting inflation. Inflation is not a flaw of their system. It is the system. The question then becomes, is Warsh going to preside over the collapse of the this ponzi scheme, or can they get squeeze out another 5-10 years out of it. That remains to be seen, becaue everything we have seen since Covid suggests that they’re running out of runway. Right now The top 1% of American households own roughly $55 trillion, which is nearly as much wealth as the entire bottom 90% of Americans combined.

Over 50% of all Americans have less than a single months salary in the bank. We know the jobs numbers are fake, with the official statistics classing a person working multiple jobs part-time as multiple people employed. In reality, the real economy has been slowly imploding under Trump 2.0, whilst the rich got richer. Including Trump, who was forced to disclose thousands of trades made in Q1. To think Warsh is coming in to unwind this and work for the little guy, is, quite frankly, retarded.

For those who do not know, Warsh is the son-in-law of billionaire Ronald Lauder, heir to the Estée Lauder fortune and president of the World Jewish Congress. In other words, no, he is not an everyday American citizen who worked his way to the top in order to reform the system. His Wikipedia biography states that he was working for Morgan Stanley in NYC on 9/11 and claims to have witnessed the collapse of 1 World Trade Center. This is the same tower Cantor Fitzgerald, Howard Lutnick’s company, was based out of. I don’t know about you, but I find it remarkable how often people who rise into the upper echelons of power seem to have some strange proximity to that day.

As many will know, most of Lutnick’s employees died in the collapse. Here, the former next door neighbor of Jeffery Epstein can be seen giving an ‘emotional’ television interview discussing how he planned to take care of the families of Cantor employees who died. To be fair, the firm did pay out, but not from their own pocket. Cantor Fitzgerald received a $135 million settlement from American Airlines and its insurers over business and property losses from 9/11. The firm had originally sought substantially more, but eventually settled. Years later, Fox l reported that Cantor insiders were furious because Lutnick personally pocketed a substantial amount of that settlement.

So, returning to the new Fed chair, Kevin Warsh: do I think he is here to fix inflation and make American citizens life’s easier? No. Because I am not stupid. This ain’t my first rodeo. I understand how the system works. And, more importantly, I understand how it ends. I do not need to trust the promises of central bankers. I only need to study history. There is no stopping inflation in a debt-based monetary system. Just look at what has happened to the price of gas, food, housing and education, over the past 50 years. The direction of travel is one way.

The only way we get true price deflation is through a debt collapse: a new Great Depression, and a total breakdown of the debt machine. And when you look at the state of private credit, the leverage buried inside the financial system, and the sheer weight of debt at every level, that collapse might not be some far-off fantasy. How much longer can this system continue when so many citizens are already tapped out financially? How long before the final few percentage points of purchasing power is robbed and they have to reset the system entirely?

In terms of what happens after the collapse, do not fret. They have a plan for that too. It is called the Great Taking. If you have not studied it yet, you should. Because when this diabolical system of finance which they have created finally breaks, the winners and losers will not be chosen by accident. They have already been selected ahead of time. Once you understand this, you understand exactly what the system is about. That is why I am not interested in Warsh and what ‘he’ is going to do. He will do what he is told by those who actually control the global financial system. He is certainly not here to reform the system and he is not your friend. Only a return to hard money can end the vicious cycle of inflation, debt and deception. To achieve this, we must abolish central banks and their fiat debt notes entirely.

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