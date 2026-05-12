“It is the very error of the moon,

She comes more near the earth than she was wont.

And makes men mad.”

(Othello, Act V, Scene ii)

I recently wrote an article on the Grand Solar Minimum, but it almost wasn’t released, given that even I struggle to fully comprehend the scale of the lie we are being told around our climate, and, more to the point, its implications. It is one thing to suspect that the public is being misled. It is another thing entirely to sit with the full weight of what that means: that whole populations may be being prepared for the wrong crisis, while the real one unfolds above our heads, in the behavior of the Sun, and the great cycles that govern life on Earth. Once we understand the kinds of challenges past Grand Solar Minimums brought with them, the picture becomes even more bleak, and suddenly things start to fall neatly into place.

The intentional destruction of our food and energy systems in the name of combating “climate change” takes on a much darker hue when viewed through this lens. I do not think anyone reading this believes we are looking at a simple error, a scientific misunderstanding, or a failure of policy. We are looking at an intelligently designed deception — one intended to break civilization apart and, in the process, potentially wipe out vast swathes of humanity.

That is a difficult thing for many people to comprehend. It’s so great, your mind instantly tries to reject it. And yet, at least within my community, the piece was extremely well received. In the days after publication, many people reached out to thank me for focusing on the solar cycle and to share their own thoughts, concerns, and observations about the GSM. I think it resonated because it gave people a framework for understanding so much of what they have already lived through. The depopulation agenda. The control of food, water, and energy. Weather modification. Financial resets. All of it suddenly viewed through the lens of an inescapable natural cycle.

If correct, it opens the door to the realization that perhaps an entire field of knowledge has been lost — one that needs to be explored if we are to understand how we got here, and what may be coming next. I am certainly not claiming to be an expert in this field. But in this article, I want to share some of the things I have learned over the years in relation to these cycles, to help explain why I take them seriously — not just as an investor, but as a human being trying to make sense of the times we are living through.

The Knowledge We Were Taught to Forget

I did not come to this subject recently. For years, I have been concerned with the solar cycle — not only the Grand Solar Minimum, but the smaller 11-year solar cycle. What interests me is not simply whether temperatures rise or fall. It is the wider context.in terms of the effect of solar activity on agriculture, finance, markets, social mood, human behavior, conflict, instability, and the rise and fall of civilizations.

For most of human history, the Sun, Moon, planets, seasons, eclipses, and cycles were not viewed as unknowable and unintelligent matter. Astrologers were highly sought after by the priestly class throughout history, not because they were fortune-telling entertainers, but because they were trained interpreters of the great sky clock above us. Perhaps because I spent my early adulthood studying ancient religions and belief systems, it was never difficult for me to accept that the planets above us — along with the Sun and the Moon — have a significant effect on life here on Earth, far beyond the parts that can be easily measured by science.

The modern world, however, has been trained to sneer at such ideas. We are taught to view the subject of astrology as primitive or ridiculous, as though it is absurd to suggest that the Sun — the source of all life on Earth, the driver of heat, light, climate, seasons, crops, oceans, atmosphere, and biological rhythms — might also influence human beings and human behavior. Along with the rest of that vast expanse above us. But let’s be clear, we are the anomaly. No civilization before ours looked up at the sky and declared the Sun or the Moon or the planets largely irrelevant to life here on Earth. It's my view that the truth about these cycles and their impacts is being censored from us, because knowledge is power, as the saying goes. Indeed, the deception around the Grand Solar Minimum shows us just how much power resides in deceptions related to the cosmos.