Since publishing his book, David Rogers Webb has established himself as a trusted voice to many charting the decline of the current financial system. Certainly a testament to his deep understanding of the way our property rights were usurped by the mega banks and his courage in exposing their corruption. Having met David personally and stayed at his farm in 2024, I can say without hesitation that he is not only the real deal, but also one of the sharpest minds I’ve encountered in finance. When it comes to the markets and understanding liquidity, he is the most financially literate person I know, and like many of you, I eagerly await his insights. The world clearly does too—every time I post a video featuring David, it quickly becomes one of the most-watched on my channel!

Which brings us to my recent conversation with him. But first, I just want to remind us all of one of David’s key takeaway messages in The Great Taking: the financial collapse that will trigger the "taking" won’t happen randomly. It will be a deliberately orchestrated event, executed at a time of their choosing. Alarmingly, in our most recent interview, David told us, "This is it—I’m ringing the bell." Based on what he’s seeing, he believes we are now in the early stages of a pre-planned financial collapse. His reasoning? Abnormal liquidity flows, a lack of stock market rotation during the current correction, and deliberate economic pressure—such as tariffs—being piled onto an already fragile market. All of these are clear signs that the downturn isn’t organic; it’s being engineered.

When it comes to the specific metrics David was looking at outside of the obvious, we didn’t have time to go deep. He had called me unexpectedly at 8PM in the evening and ten minutes later, we were recording the interview—zero planning or preparation. But when David says, “Mike, this is important,” I know that whatever follows is something worth paying attention to. And something you will all want to hear. So far, around 15,000 people have watched the interview on YouTube alone. Many comments have focused on David’s discussion around vanishing liquidity. To reiterate David’s own words in the interview normally, in a market downturn, we would normally see the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield spike and the dollar suddenly strengthen as investors rotate into (supposed) safe-haven assets. That’s not what has been happening. Over the last few weeks, both the dollar and the 10-year Treasury yield have barely moved. Indicating that liquidity is exiting—stage left.



Fully understanding how David tracks liquidity would take hours—no, days—to truly grasp. His expertise was what made him one of the most successful hedge fund managers of the 2000s, managing billions and accurately predicting the dot-com crash before it happened. After the crash, David was among the first to recognize secret liquidity injections into the system, which we would later come to know as Quantitative Easing—six years before QE officially began. David saw that the system was being artificially flooded with liquidity, and he positioned himself ahead of the market to profit from the expected outcomes. However, this soon troubled him, as he realized the markets were becoming an illusion. The forces behind the curtain were controlling price levels through these covert liquidity injections. Not long after, David closed his fund, much to the dismay of his investors. But this was only the beginning for him. He spent the next 25 years researching those very figures behind the curtain. The rest, as they say, is history—resulting in the book we all know him from The Great Taking. Needless to say, his latest warnings come from decades of experience and a deep understanding of the market.

In response to the many questions that arose from my recent interview with David, I followed up with him later in the week to ask if he had any additional thoughts on the issue of draining liquidity. It was clear that he had been reading through the YouTube comments, and when I asked if there was anything beyond the lack of market rotation, the absence of a dollar rally, and falling prices, he laughed.