Iran Is The New Covid & Hello Greater North America!

Hi Everyone,
We’re back with another episode of Cognitive Dissidents Podcast. As always, I am joined by Monica Perez (host of The Monica Perez Show) and Hrvoje Moric (host of Geopolitics & Empire) for our roundtable discussion where we cover the descent into the abyss, one psyop at a time.
Take care,
Mike
As a paid member, you’ll unlock weekly articles on wealth preservation and finance, my exclusive financial newsletter, full access to the entire archive, and the ability to join the conversation with commenting privileges on every post. Your support makes this work possible—and gives you direct access to the insights, analysis, and community that matter now more than ever.
If you want to learn more about the hosts, see Hrvoje’s work @ https://geopoliticsandempire.com/
Also check out Monica’s work: Monica Perez Show @ https://monicaperezshow.com
Watch on YouTube
Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / ParallelMike website
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Become a Substack Paid Subscriber to listen to my Financial Newsletters and join our supportive community
Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length podcast episodes
Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead
Together we can do more! Support the show by becoming a member
Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.