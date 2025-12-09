Hey everyone,

I recently sat down with

for a conversation that turned out to be a lot of fun. Some of you may already be familiar with her work as she’s become a reliable voice in the alternative media space. She is also a member of the

, so when she reached out and asked me to come on the show, I immediately said yes—of course!

Because Maryann follows my content she was extremely well prepared for the conversation, and so we had plenty to talk about, including: the CME outage, my ongoing work on the Great Taking, the realities of counterparty risk, coins of the realm, and plenty more. It’s a great synopsis of some of the things we’ve been discussing recently and a big thanks to Maryann for the invite!

Take care

— Mike



