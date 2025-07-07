Interview: Lords of Finance
Parallel Mike on The Watchman Privacy Podcast
I just wanted to share my most recent interview, on the Watchman Privacy Podcast. It was an interesting discussion on a range of topics related to gold, financial history and the future of Europe.
If you have some spare time, perhaps you will enjoy the discussion.
Mike
Episode 185 of The Watchman Privacy Podcast – Parallel Mike: Lords of Finance
Gabriel Custodiet speaks with Mike of Parallel Systems. They discuss the benefits of Eastern Europe, the history of the decline of the world in correlation to gold, homesteading, and the myth of replacement fertility rate.
