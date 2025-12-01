Over Thanksgiving, the global financial system ran into one of its strangest “technical failures” in decades when the Chicago Mercantile Exchange — the world’s most important derivatives market — went dark for more than ten hours. The official line was that a “cooling failure” at the Aurora, Illinois data center that hosts the CME’s servers caused the shutdown. I called BS almost immediately, and the more details they released, the sillier the official story looked. Plenty of traders saw right through it, with some openly calling it intentional market manipulation. Given the outage hit just as silver was finally breaking out of the range it has been stuck in since its 1980 nominal high. This makes the timing extremely suspicious, irrespective of whatever narrative they’re pushing.

For those who are not familiar with the CME group, it’s hard to understate their importance when it comes to derivatives and commodities futures. They run the CME, COMEX, NYMEX, and CBOT. All key pieces of plumbing in the global financial system. This outage specifically knocked out the CME’s core systems. Meaning derivatives trading across key asset classes — including currencies, stock futures, and commodities — all went offline. In the CME Group’s own words, there was a “critical failure” at the CyrusOne data center in Aurora. We eventually learned that this “critical failure” was, supposedly, a cooling system ceasing to function. Hmm. The breakdown began just before 03:00 GMT, leaving traders essentially flying blind. A “nightmare situation,” as one trader called it.

To be clear, this is not a normal occurrence. The last time the CME suffered an outage like this was over twelve years ago, and that one lasted just four hours. So right away something doesn’t add up. Are we seriously expected to believe that in the past decade their digital infrastructure has become more, not less, vulnerable? The CME is not a random shitcoin exchange. It is the price-setting hub for precious metals, energy, FX, equity index futures and agricultural commodity derivatives. When the CME stops, the whole derivatives freeway is shut.

Protecting The System, or a Systemically Important VIP?

The consequences of the halt could have been substantial. Traders across multiple regions found themselves unable to close positions, modify exposure, execute hedges, or manage leverage. This is not a minor inconvenience; it can have enormous ramifications for anyone with open positions. At the same time, it could have been extremely useful for a large bank or hedge fund that suddenly found itself on the wrong side of a large derivatives bet. With pricing essentially frozen, losses could be paused and time bought to devise a strategy to swing markets back in the opposite direction.

So let’s stop for a moment to consider the official narrative of a cooling system failure. First, we need to understand the setup. The Aurora Data Center is not some rickety cupboard in an office housing a stack of outdated servers. It is a massive, highly engineered facility designed to support some of the most critical financial infrastructure in the world. CyrusOne — the company that runs it — operates a portfolio of mega–data centers internationally. A quick look at their website tells us that the Aurora premises contain:

450,000 square feet of technical space

109 megawatts of power handling

Thousands of client servers

In CyrusOne’s own corporate video, they explain that their data centers run on IntelliScale, a next-generation architecture built for extreme reliability and high-density computing. These facilities aren’t cooled by a single HVAC unit — they’re engineered to support everything from standard racks to 300-kilowatt cabinets, with power densities up to 2,000 watts per square foot. Cooling is the core of the design, with support for air cooling, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, and full immersion cooling operating side by side. Their industrial-scale systems deliver up to five times the cooling capacity of traditional setups, ensuring stability even under the heaviest loads.

CyrusOne also states in their material that their facilities regularly simulate catastrophic scenarios — major cyberattacks, energy grid failures, solar flares, extreme temperature spikes — all so operations remain stable under conditions that would cripple ordinary data centers. As part of this, the physical locations of their sites are chosen specifically to minimise environmental and geopolitical threat exposure. So already, you can see how the notion that a single cooling-unit malfunction managed to knock out the entire CME trading platform is, to be frank, outrageous.

But let’s take it one step further. Because what the media isn’t telling you is that for systemically important financial entities like the CME, CyrusOne provide what’s known as 2N redundancy. In their own words, this means duplicating everything for a client, to ensure that no downtime occurs in the event of a problem. In practice, this means two completely independent infrastructure paths, each mirroring the exact same information, and capable of carrying 100% of the load. If one path fails, the other instantly takes over and keeps everything running. 2N means every mission-critical component is duplicated:

Two independent power feeds (each able to run the whole facility)

Two fully separate UPS systems

Two generator farms

Two electrical distribution paths

Two isolated network paths

Two completely independent cooling systems — each able to handle full thermal load on its own

In short: this means if the CME Group had an issue with cooling in one server stack, the other server, which exists entirely independent of it, would have continued running with zero downtime. Knowing this, we can say with absolute certainty: the CME Group is lying to us about what took place.