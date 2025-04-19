In the early 1980s, a clash between tight monetary policy under Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker and expansionary fiscal measures by President Ronald Reagan created a perfect storm for a strengthening US dollar. Whilst American officials initially celebrated a stronger currency as a sign of economic prowess, the dollar’s rapid appreciation—nearly 50% against major global currencies—battered US exporters and sparked fears of mounting trade deficits. Amid growing pressure from struggling industries and protectionist rhetoric in Congress, the Reagan administration was forced to reconsider its hands-off stance on currency intervention, setting the stage for a dramatic shift in US economic diplomacy.



The turning point came in September 1985 with the signing of the infamous Plaza Accord, a landmark agreement among the G5 nations—the United States, Japan, West Germany, France, and the United Kingdom—to jointly devalue the dollar through a coordinated currency intervention. The goal was to depreciate the dollar, correct the ballooning US trade deficit, and relieve pressure on American manufacturers. Whilst not officially stated, behind closed doors many where aware that it was in fact Japan, with its massive trade surplus versus the US and rapidly growing export economy, who were the primary target of the accord. US officials were determined to see a stronger yen, which in turn would make Japanese goods more expensive abroad, and reduce their dominance in global markets. Theoretically leveling the playing field for American industries that were undercut by cheap imports. Given Japan's post WW2 status as essentially a vassal of the US, it had little choice but to agree.



Within a few years, the Plaza Accord had succeeded in its stated aim, as the dollar began to decline sharply vs all major currencies. By 1987, it had fallen by over 50% against the yen. The consequences for Japan were profound. A surging yen not made Japanese exports less competitive, it forced the Bank of Japan to implement aggressive monetary easing to cushion the blow. This flood of cheap money helped inflate asset bubbles in real estate and the Japanese stock market, ultimately leading to one of the most disastrous financial crashes in history. The collapse of the Nikkei bubble in 1990 led to Japan's 'Lost Decade', a period of economic stagnation that lasted well into the 2000s and resulted in a sky rocketing debt-to-GDP. Today, it sits at over 260%. Meanwhile, the US economy experienced only a temporary boost in exports, because the structural issues behind the trade deficit remained.



Similarly, given US Treasuries were still serving as the de facto base layer of the global financial system, the dollar soon began to strengthen once more—especially so following the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. As chaos spread, central banks and financial institutions around the world rushed into dollars and Treasuries, viewing them as the safest harbor amid mounting uncertainty. Since the 2008 subprime collapse, the Dollar Index—which measures the dollar against a basket of major currencies—has climbed more than 40%, with only a handful of pullbacks. An obvious outcome given the dollar retained its status as the global monetary reserve. This is why, in my view, the previously discussed Plaza Accord was less about re-balancing global trade and more about curtailing Japan—then emerging as a credible challenger to US economic dominance. That may sound far-fetched when viewed from today’s perspective, but at the time, it was a very real possibility—with China’s rise echoing Japan’s: beginning as an industrial powerhouse and gradually expanding into broader spheres of influence.



Parallel's can certainly be drawn. Fast forward to today and Trump’s second term, and just like in the Reagan era, his team has made no secret of its desire for a weaker dollar—a surprising pivot for many who have grown used to a strong dollar. But there are critical differences this time around. Firstly, the global chessboard of 2025 bears little resemblance to that of the 1980s. Today, the dollar system is so vast, so deeply embedded, that it acts like a financial nuclear weapon. It cannot be unwound without resetting the system entirely. The US knows this, and has sought to increasingly weaponize the dollar as, and when, it suits them. The US seizure of Russia’s foreign reserves is a recent example of this. That move significantly shook the confidence of many central banks. China, anticipating such a development, had already been quietly accumulating gold reserves—now believed to total as much as 40,000 tonnes, the largest hoard in modern history. In recent years, other central banks have begun to follow suit, steadily increasing their own gold holdings. Yet despite this growing trend at the central bank level, the US dollar has largely retained its status as the world's primary safe-haven asset.

After all, most institutional investors and wealth managers are not planning to fight a proxy war against the US anytime soon, so why should they be worried? This misplaced trust—combined with the average fund manager’s limited understanding of real monetary history—left them with a false sense of confidence around UST's. As a result, when Trump floated the idea of pursuing a weaker dollar, the risk of serious financial disruption was almost completely ignored by big money. The prevailing belief was that such a shift would require broad international coordination, particularly from foreign governments, who would need to agree to participate in a currency intervention prior to a dollar devaluation. A Plaza Accord 2.0, given foreign nations hold a huge amount of US debt, and a weaker dollar erodes the value of their Treasury holdings.

They clearly miscalculated, because this time, there would be no Plaza Accord.



Instead, America woke up in 2025, and chose violence, deciding to go immediately to tariffs, using them as a baseball bat with which they would pummel other nations into a accepting a new monetary paradigm. To many on the outside, it has appeared chaotic (and it is), but as is often the case with American politics, there is method to the madness.

Indeed, the steady collapse of the dollar index over the past two weeks proves that a strategy is very much at play. Of course, American’s love a good narrative, and the story being sold this time is not one of debt and desperation, but of once again, trying to fix those long-standing trade deficits so Trump and his team can ignite a renaissance in American manufacturing. But this narrative is pure propaganda. It wasn’t China or Europe that destroyed American industry—it was the United States itself. Willingly. US policymakers enabled their corporate backers to run roughshod over Main Street in favor of Wall Street. The result? A deliberate hollowing-out of domestic industry.

As is often the case, the strategy served multiple, interwoven interests. It wasn’t just about boosting corporate profits—it also ensured a steady influx of artificially cheap goods for American consumers, fueling a level of consumption unprecedented in human history. This masked the steady erosion of the dollar’s purchasing power and the gradual decline of real wages, sustaining an illusion of prosperity even as the economic foundations quietly decayed.

At the same time, it accelerated the transformation of the global economy into a vast, dollar-based ponzi scheme—one in which US Treasuries were falsely placed above gold as the ultimate safe haven. The end result was a world increasingly tethered to the dollar—and not by chance. For the United States, this was seen as paramount, given the immense leverage over other nations this gave them. It essentially made the dollar too big to abandon. Today, it accounts for 50% of all transactions in commodities and 70% of all equity transactions. But it was clear already by the mid-2000s, following the bursting of the Dot-Com bubble, that if the US ever defaulted on their debt, the entire house of cards would likely come crashing down. A reset would be needed.