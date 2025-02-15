



Hi everyone,

I received a message from David the other day confirming that the pushback against the Great Taking is gaining momentum in 2025.

On February 6th, despite intense opposition from the banking lobby, South Dakota’s HB122—a bill aimed at amending the Uniform Commercial Code to restore property rights on shares to their rightful owners—successfully passed committee. This is a major milestone, as it marks the first time such a bill will be heard on the floor of the legislature. David was there in person, alongside Don Grande, who is leading the small but determined legal team.

The very next day, David and Don traveled to Wyoming for a similar hearing—and once again, the bill passed committee. This means that there are now two states moving forward with full Senate hearings to reform the UCC. It’s a big achievement and a testament to the perseverance of David and his team as they take on the banking elites, proving they won’t back down.

In addition, I’m sharing the latest Great Taking documentary, which was just released today. Please consider sharing it with your family and friends—the more people who see it, the better!

Take care,

Mike



