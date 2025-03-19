Hey everyone, gold is making headlines again! This time, it’s featured in The Daily Telegraph in the UK—marking the second gold-related article I’ve seen in a major UK newspaper this week, the other being in The Financial Times. While this latest piece isn’t exactly groundbreaking, it’s interesting to see gold narratives gradually creeping into the mainstream.

Especially as right now, the average person in both Europe and America has zero exposure to gold. Pension funds? Zero allocation. This is despite the fact that gold has surged past $3,000 an ounce—an all-time nominal high—after climbing 40% in just 12 months. In fact, the jump from $2,000 to $3,000 per ounce happened in just 15 months.

For many, these prices might seem staggering, especially if you started buying gold at much lower levels. But personally, I believe we’re heading much higher. Gold is making its way back into the monetary system and that being so, the price will simply continue to rise as they continue to debase the currencies.