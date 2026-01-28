In the heart of Europe, a financial and industrial powerhouse has been quietly emerging. Over the past decade, Poland has increased its gold reserves by over 450%, establishing itself as one of the world’s largest and most persistent buyers of gold. At present, the nation already holds 550 tonnes of the yellow metal. While that figure might not sound extraordinary on the face of it, the combined value represents approximately 12.5% of Poland’s GDP, giving them a gold-to-GDP ratio that dwarfs many other major European economies. Something that is only set to increase in the coming years

A recent announcement by the Polish National Bank confirmed their plan to boost gold reserves to 700 tonnes, a move that will place Poland among the top 10 nations internationally in terms of gold reserves. Already, they own more gold than the European Central Bank, and the 150 tonne increase will result in Poland’s central bank having one of the most gold-concentrated reserve portfolios in the world, with gold representing about 38% of its total reserve assets. That they are announcing major further purchases even though gold has risen to over $5,000 per ounce demands attention.

The question to ask is what do the central banks like the Polish National Bank know, that makes them so completely insensitive to price? They are a prime example of a central bank that will literally buy gold at literally any price. What matters is not the cost, but the amount.

Poland’s gold buying spree mirrors their ascendancy towards becoming a key player in Europe’s geopolitical and economic landscape. While China’s extraordinary economic growth over the past 20 years is well known, Poland’s economic ascent has gone largely unnoticed—despite being the fastest growing economy in the West. Since 2000, Poland’s real GDP per capita has grown by a massive 150%, more than doubling its economic output per person. This is over 200% the GDP per capita growth of the EU-15 countries during the same period.

Adjusted for purchasing power parity, Poland’s GDP is set to surpass Japan’s this year and the UK’s within four years. That’s remarkable, considering that in 1990 it was a desperately poor post-Soviet state, grappling with hyperinflation, and considered one of the most dangerous countries in Europe. Today, it is one of the safest countries in the world, with one of the most dynamic economies. In terms of quality of life, Polish citizens are thriving—not just because of their growing economy, but also due to their ability to maintain a largely homogeneous society centered on Christian values. Like Hungary, Poland’s lack of alignment with the broader EU project has helped ensure that Poland remains, well, Poland. With a capital city you can walk around late at night and feel perfectly safe in.

Their divergence can be seen not just in migration, but also in central bank policy, with the Polish National Bank retaining some of the highest levels of autonomy in Europe. While the vast majority of EU members adopted the Euro (something which is supposed to be non-negotiable), Poland’s central bank repeatedly refused to make the switch and instead retained the national currency, the zloty, which they have kept intentionally weak to spur on foreign investment. They reaffirmed their stance on the euro just this week—right around the same time they announced the purchase of another 150 tonnes of gold. Sure seems like Poland is onto something.

Finance minister Andrzej Domański told the FT that the case for adopting the Euro had weakened as Poland has outpaced most Eurozone economies, even as EU member states are obliged to join the single currency area when certain criteria are met. “Our economy is now doing clearly better than most of those that have the Euro,” Domański said in an interview. “We have more and more data, research and arguments to keep the Polish zloty.”

The Architect and His Warning

The architect of Poland’s grand strategy around gold is Adam Glapiński, the central bank’s governor. A man who is extremely well versed in gold, and seriously bearish on the global financial system. I actually call him the most honest central banker in the world, because in a 2021 interview, he said the quiet part out loud. When discussing the reason for Poland’s rapid accumulation of gold, he responded:

“Gold will retain its value even when somebody cuts off the power to the global financial system, destroying assets based on electronic accounting records.”

Wait a moment. Cut off the power to the global financial system!? Wipe out assets that exist only as electronic accounting entries!? That sounds an awful lot like a financial reset—or the cover story for the Great Taking, doesn’t it?

He’s not the only one making these kinds of alarming prognostications. The Dutch National Bank made similar comments in 2023, when DNB official Arendt Houben responded to a question on Holland’s gold holdings by saying:

“If we ever unexpectedly have to create a new currency or if a systemic risk arises, the public can have confidence in DNB because whatever money we issue, we can back it with the same value in gold.”

These kind of comments fly under the radar in the West, given they’re often buried in native language publications. But they are astounding, when you think about it. It suggests to me that behind the scenes, central banks are well aware the current system is going to be reset—and it’s going to be reset against gold.

When questioned about the scale of the Netherlands’ gold holdings and how the DNB assesses whether their holdings were sufficient, Arendt Houben let slip something else of interest.

“We have about 4% of our GDP in our gold reserves. And that’s comparable to France, Germany, and Italy…I think it's more than enough, because if everything collapses, then the value of those gold reserves shoots up, it skyrockets. Secondly, you don't have to fully cover it. That's what experience shows, full coverage is only necessary in a country where there are no other mechanisms to support confidence in the central bank.”

So, essentially, he was saying there was an understanding in Europe that if a central bank held gold equal to roughly 4% of national GDP (which most countries in Western Europe did at the time of the interview), then when gold surged in value going into the reset, they would have sufficient reserves to recapitalize their balance sheets.

I believe this is exactly what we are now witnessing in real time. Gold is being revalued multiples higher as part of the reset, allowing central banks to recapitalize their balance sheets. Poland’s rapid accumulation of gold after 2020 strongly suggests that central banks which had not yet reached the 4% of GDP threshold were instructed to get there quickly—something they have now achieved.

The 4% of GDP Gold Standard: Europe’s Secret Agreement

I’ve been researching the coming financial reset for over a decade now, and by 2019, I was convinced it was imminent. Having studied monetary history, I was also certain that the reset would ultimately be versus gold. Meaning every debt-based lie would be revealed through gold, as opposed to FIAT currencies. Which in theory could reprice everything else higher nominally all the way to the end, despite the value of said assets collapsing in real terms. Which is to say the are actually collapsing in value against something else. For anyone paying attention, it was obvious that something was going to be gold.

If my understanding of the reset was correct, I figured a framework for the new system should begin to reveal itself in subtle—and not so subtle—ways, going into 2020. Clearly, there was never going to be a public announcement from the Fed that the dollar was collapsing and the world was returning to gold, so I started looking elsewhere—towards smaller, less scrutinized central banks, their reports, and their public statements. Covid was a major sign, although most people still haven’t made the association. As was the massive accumulation of gold by nations like Poland.

What also struck me, was how central banks were talking about gold. The tone had shifted. Gold was no longer discussed as a “commodity” or a “barbarous relic,” but as a strategic necessity. For me, it was hard to avoid the conclusion that central banks were already positioning for a reset. And I soon realized that in Europe, this positioning was coordinated—including the amount of gold as a percentage of GDP each nation needed in order to benefit from what I believed would be a massive revaluation of gold, not just versus other assets, but versus sovereign debt.

That part is crucial. Gold has to go up faster than nominal debt. Much faster. I found further evidence of Europe’s secret agreement in 2024 when I discovered another disclosure by the National Bank of Poland in one of their publications, Finanse Obserwator. In it, economist and former Deputy Minister of Finance Konrad Raczkowski explicitly stated that European central banks were developing a new gold standard in which nations were equalizing their gold holdings to a set percentage of GDP. Echoing Arendt Houben of the DNB’s previous disclosure.

“The National Bank of Poland has made prudent decisions to significantly bolster its gold reserves. In the future, with favorable market conditions, they are expected to acquire another 120 metric tons of gold. This level would align with reserve assets corresponding to 4% of GDP, mirroring the Eurozone’s new gold standard in the near future. These reserves will need to match the size of the economy.”

Move along. Nothing to see here.

What makes the statements from both the Polish and Dutch central banks especially revealing is their shared focus on a 4% of GDP target. This is significant because it points to a deliberate strategy in terms of gold ownership, across European central banks.

Although the Polish central bank—and many others across Europe—have now far exceeded the 4% of GDP threshold, this has been driven largely by the surge in gold prices, which have roughly doubled since 2024. That was the point. Reaching 4% of GDP in gold appears to have been the cost of entry, and although I am speculating, it seems likely that central banks were warned in advance that they needed to hit this level before the middle of the current decade. Once that threshold was reached, the gold price could begin to accelerate upward at a far faster pace.

So let’s break down it down to it’s component parts. Using the three following images, to make sense of what is happening, why it’s happening, and how it’s happening.

Because of the meta instability of this:

And the extreme levels of this:

They have collectively agreed, to embrace this:

Put simply, behind the scenes, the financial cabal have been preparing to reset the system against gold. This is how European central banks wound up on the same page when it came to their gold holdings. By giving them a target—gold holdings equal to roughly 4% of GDP—they created a framework that would distribute the benefits of a gold revaluation more evenly once gold was finally unleashed.