Over recent months, gold and silver have been pulling back after posting their strongest returns in 2025 in almost 50 years. Corrections are normal. But during a monetary reset, volatility becomes far more violent, not only on the way up, but on the way down too.

I have written before about the 1970’s gold bull market, when gold increased 23-fold across the decade. What people forget is that this was not a smooth ride higher. Gold suffered frequent beatdowns along the way, including one brutal 18-month period when the price collapsed almost 50%—only to then experience an even greater second wave higher.

At present, gold is down 25% from its high, while silver has seen an even more substantial 50% decline. Brutal, yes, but not unusual for silver in a major bull market correction. So the question becomes simple: are we looking at a normal correction, or the beginning of a mid cycle bear market that extends into 2027?

In this article, I am going to show you what history tells us, and explain what I think comes next based on my study of monetary history, and the levels where I plan to start adding metals and miners to the portfolio. The last time I made a call on gold and silver was December/ January time when I was warning that profits needed to be taken on miners.

Seven months have passed, and I am making preparations for my next move. Get this right, and there is tremendous upside still to come. Get it wrong, and you could well find yourself down 80% on your miners before the real move has even begun.

At which point you need to see the stock rise 400% just to break even.

Such is the viciousness of holding miners at the wrong time in the cycle during a financial reset. In the coming years, fortunes will absolutely be made in this space. But many will also be lost, including by people who were in the right sector, but bought and sold at precisely the wrong time. Sadly, that will be most people. This is especially true given people’s susceptibility to taking on too much risk mid to late cycle. In other words, right before the turnaround.

Only to then miss the bottom, which is the most important time to add, given the biggest gains are only achieved if you get in close to the lows. So whether your miners are down right now awaiting the turnaround, sitting in cash waiting to get back in, or you simply want to know what levels I am watching out for, and where both the risks and opportunities lie.

Let’s dig in.

To Begin With, Let’s Get Some Perspective

To begin with, let’s remind ourselves where we are and how we got here.

In 2025, gold returned 70%, while silver delivered a staggering 145%. To put that into context, the 25-year average annual return for both metals, excluding 2025, was 10.1% for gold and 9.8% for silver, measured in US dollars.

That means gold delivered almost seven years’ worth of average returns in just 12 months. Silver, being the more volatile metal both to the upside and the downside, was even more extreme. In 2025, it delivered almost 15 years’ worth of average returns in a single year.

So when people look at the current correction and ask why gold and silver are falling, this is the first thing to understand. They are not falling from nowhere. They are correcting after one of the most explosive moves in modern precious metals history, and if we calculated their 2025 returns against their 10-year, rather than 25 year average returns, the situation becomes even more extreme.

Gold’s 70% gain in 2025 was equal to roughly nine years’ worth of average returns compressed into a single year. Meanwhile, based on its 10-year average annual return, silver delivered more than 28 years’ worth of average gains in just 12 months.

Anyone discussing the pullback in gold and silver without first giving this context is being disingenuous, and should be ignored. These are the same shysters who have decried gold for years, and missed out on the 400% returns from 2019 to today—including the correction. In other words, they are envious, and even a broken clock is right twice a day. Let them have their victory lap, it won’t last long.

The reality, as we all know, is that gold is not supposed to move 70% in a single year. Gold is money. Its job is not to speculate, or behave like some high-growth tech stock. Its job is to preserve wealth. To track the loss of purchasing power over time. So when gold rises 70% in 12 months, it is a warning sign that something serious is happening beneath the surface. That their financial plumbing is breaking. Of course, we already knew this.

For those paying attention, gold had already outperformed almost every major asset class since the dot-com crash, before the 2025 acceleration. For me, this was one of the clear warning signs that we were heading into the final phase of the petrodollar system. Since 2022 I have been warning people that, at some point, we would move from the gradually, gradually phase—into an acceleration phase.

This began in 2025. It tells us the reset is no longer coming. It is here. We’re in the first phase of it. Despite this, the existing system remains, and so markets will continue to behave like paranoid schizophrenics. Swinging wildly in both directions.

This is not exactly new. When any asset, good, bad, or otherwise, rises for a long period above its long-term average, a correction will eventually appear. Usually a big one, given speculators will always eventually rush into a rising asset class. Once they do, leverage builds. For a time, that leverage amplifies the move higher, something we saw between December and February. This parabolic surge was a warning.

The moment momentum slows and weak hands begin to sell, that same leverage that led to a 30% gain in a single month, suddenly, and violently, works in reverse—amplifying the move down. This is what we have seen from March through July. That is the nature of markets in a fiat ponzi scheme, built on extreme levels of leverage. The same force that drives the melt-up eventually drives the flush.

Personally, I am glad the pullback arrived, for it sets the stage for the next real move up—the one that could well be the final one of the current financial system. At this point, I will be glad to see the back of it. Good riddance, I say! Let’s not wait around in fear of what comes next, instead, we must focus on making the most of the opportunities before us.

Clearly, looked at objectively, nothing we are seeing right now in gold and silver is strange. And it is certainly not the end of the bull market. This is easy to discern when we look at who the biggest buyers of gold actually are.

They are not the hedge funds chasing the next momentum trade, only to dump their position three months later. Yes, leveraged players account for much of the current pullback. But they entered late, after the move was already well established. They were not the foundation of the move itself, however.

Precious metals are not like tech stocks or shitcoins, where the entire structure can be built on momentum, leverage, and hype. The foundation of this gold bull market is not hot money. There is no hype train in gold. There is no great incentive for retail investors or hedge funds to pile in and gamble on higher prices. This only ever occurs in metals once the train is already moving fast down the tracks. Which is precisely what happened in 2025.

So why did gold move from $2000-$4000 oz, before the speculators even took notice? It did so not because of hot money, but because of slow money. The slowest money in existence. Central bank money. Central banks are the most stable and sticky players in the market.

In simple terms, central banks hold three main things: gold, foreign currencies, and sovereign bonds. That is it. They do not trade in and out of assets multiple times a year like speculators. They buy assets and hold them for decades. So when central banks start turning back to gold after years of neglecting it, people ought to pay attention. It signifies a fundamental shift in the global monetary system.

The fact that their gold holdings now outweigh their US Treasury holdings is no small thing.

This chart tells you everything you need to know.

The old system was the dollar.

The new system is going to be gold.

Essentially, central banks have collectively decided on a reset versus gold. Which means their buying will be relentless. If you no longer want dollars and Treasuries, and your only real alternative is a neutral asset, that everybody is happy to hold. Your options are gold bars, or even bigger gold bars.

This is what gold naysayers fail to understand. We’re no living through a one off bull market in gold. We’re entering a bear market, and ultimately a financial implosion, in everything else. Gold is the asset the system gets reset against. Something I call the great revaluation.

If I am correct, central bank buying will continue, and pullbacks only serve as smokescreens for the aforementioned reset. Clearly this cannot be announced publicly until the chess pieces are already in position and the winners and losers have been pre-selected. The Q1 data shows the accumulation is still happening, which does not surprise me. Central banks do not change course once the course is set.

Not until they reach their destination.

In Q1 2026, central banks bought 244 tonnes of gold on a net basis. That was up 17% from the previous quarter and 3% year on year. Even more importantly, the World Gold Council noted that central banks have accumulated an average of around 1,000 tonnes per year over the past four years, roughly double the 500-tonne annual average of the previous decade.

But this is only the official data. We know many of their purchases are made off the books. It is my belief, and the belief of many others, that the true numbers could easily be 100% higher than the official figures.

Indeed, as was the case following the end of Bretton Woods, deception is the name of the game, when it comes to gold. Their goal in the reset is to ensure that even if the number goes up, yours goes down. And the only way to do that is through misdirection, obscurity, and subterfuge.

This is especially true for new entrants. By using propaganda and hyping gold right before a correction, they can ensure that those considering gold as a long-term store of value quickly give up on it. Give the average investor a nasty drawdown, and these days, being little more than a trend follower, he dumps his newly bought gold and walks away.

This is what I believe is happening right now.

All that is really happening is that the speculative froth that built up in early 2026 is leaving the market. Meanwhile, the big players are continuing to buy, creating the foundation for the next great wave. If you do not understand this, you are going to make a potentially serious mistake.

This year is another year of aggressive accumulation. The price is falling not because the strongest hands are selling, but because the weakest and least important players are being flushed out.

For this reason, we can answer our first question: is this a structural collapse in demand, or merely a normal correction?

Clearly, it is the latter.

Our next question is how long it is likely to last. To understand that, let’s contrast this with the 1974–1976 pullback, because the differences are crucial.

Between 1974 and 1976, gold collapsed from above $180 to around $100, wiping out almost half its value. Prior to this, gold had already risen over 500% in just four years. The parallels with gold’s recent move from 2019 to 2026 are particularly striking. During this period, gold rose from $1200oz to the recent high of over $5000 oz—more than 300%.

Not quite as large as the first wave up in the 70’s, but still astonishing. Even more so when you consider the scale of the paper derivatives market fraud that exists today, and the massive passive investment flows being funneled into ponzi assets. None of which existed in the early 1970’s. For gold to have such massive outperformance in this environment is even more significant.

The physical market is tiny compared to the paper market. So for this kind of gain to take place, despite all the deception and suppression at work, tells us there is overwhelming demand for bullion coming from somewhere. We have already answered where much of that demand is coming from: central banks. But we can also add the ultra rich to that list. They are undoubtedly buying gold on a scale we have not seen since the collapse of Bretton Woods.

I believe a large part of this hidden private demand was ignited by the release of my friend David Rogers Webb’s book, The Great Taking. Look at the acceleration in the gold price from the book’s release to today. The timing almost perfectly coincides with the sudden surge higher.

While the book has been heavily censored, those in the know certainly read it. And families with a net worth in the hundreds of million, or billions, almost certainly understood the implications of what the book revealed. I know for a fact, given my role in spreading the books message, that high net worth families were scrambling to increase their allocation to gold.

But I digress. My point is, we have seen the first wave up, and it has shades of the 70’s to it. Important differences, but similarities that enable us to use that period as a rough guide. Now we hit the same fork in the road in terms of a pull back. The question is, should we expect a fall of a similar duration and depth?

If we followed the 1974–1976 pattern exactly, it would mean gold falling until mid-2027, hitting roughly $3,000 an ounce before continuing its rise. For silver, it would mean another few years below $50 an ounce.

So is that likely?

In my opinion, no. It is extremely low probability. And the reason is simple: the nature of this reset is vastly different from the one we saw in the 1970’s. Right now, we have structural buying by central banks, paired with the accelerating fragmentation of the existing financial order.

In the 1970’s, between 1974 and 1976, both the US Treasury and the IMF were routinely dumping physical gold bullion onto the open market. This was intentional. They were trying to crush the price.

This time, no such action is taking place. Meanwhile, the paper markets, which would usually be their go-to weapon for beating down the spot price, are being continuously overwhelmed by shortages of physical bullion.

Throughout 2025, we saw both London and the COMEX come dangerously low on physical stock relative to outstanding delivery claims. The risk of an actual default has risen so much that their ability to continue committing paper fraud has diminished.

For both these reasons, I believe there is little chance of an 18-month correction in gold. Similarly, the sheer scale of the chaos, alongside the constant exposure of corruption, makes it extremely unlikely that the super rich will slow their conversion of paper assets into real assets. If anything, they are going to accelerate their buying.

Then we have fringe buyers with deep pockets, like the stablecoin scammers at Tether, who are buying gold at levels comparable to smaller central banks. So demand is not only stable, it is going to go up, while the annual supply of gold remains fixed for decades to come.

For silver, the situation could be even more explosive. Gold is held as money, meaning the reset is vs gold— not silver. On the other hand, silver is consumed as an industrial metal. That means shortages in silver do not simply create higher prices. They create critical failures across numerous industries.

The supply deficits are now so severe that I think there could be a monumental supply squeeze in the very near future. For this reason, even with silver I see a shorter correction than many expect. Longer than gold’s, yes, and certainly more violent. But not something that cannot be ridden out by those who understand the bigger picture.

Having said that, there are some big risks to factor in. So which levels should we be looking out for moving forwards? Well, now comes the good news, because I am already buying one metal. Let’s take a look.

Let’s Talk Levels—Here’s What I Am Doing

What follows are my levels for gold and silver, bearing in mind that miners will track the underlying metals, only with far more volatility—making them a separate category entirely. I will cover all three in turn.