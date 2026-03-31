Right now, there’s a lot of talk about the fall in gold and silver, but it’s a misdirection. The real story is actually far better for metals holders than they’re making out, and far worse for the debt ponzi than they’re willing to admit. Because in recent weeks, we’ve seen everything fall: metals, stocks, bonds, commodities—everything except energy, for obvious reasons. So far as I can tell, few people are offering a coherent explanation for why this is happening, especially when it comes to gold. The main criticism people have is that gold isn’t responding positively to the geopolitical turmoil unfolding in the Middle East, even though it’s supposedly a safe haven.

The FT even went so far as to say gold is no longer working! Titling a recent article on gold ‘Tumbling gold price puts ‘haven’ status in doubt’. And no, they didn’t make one on Uranium, Copper, Bitcoin or Bonds questioning why they too—are selling off hard. Ask the experts in the metals space and you will be told for the 106,500,000,022nd time….the drop in miners and metals is pure price manipulation! Others argue the metals were in a bubble and it has just burst.

All are wrong.

To begin with, gold hasn’t failed in its duty to act as a safe haven. People seem to have forgotten that it was already up 70% in 2025, and another 25% in 2026, before the recent pullback. For a pet rock that supposedly has no utility, that’s quite the feat. Of course, the reality is that this is the financial reset in motion, and as it speeds up, so too does the fiat price increase in the gold price. As does the volatility.

As for the price manipulation argument, it’s not really worth discussing because everyone already knows the markets are manipulated. But if price manipulation alone could explain gold and silver’s recent decline, then how do we make sense of gold rising 100%, and silver over 200%, in the 12 months before that? Did they fall asleep at the wheel? Did they let it run up, only to crush it again? It doesn’t make sense.

Yes, the markets are manipulated, but manipulation does not mean total control. And a lot of people use it as a cover for their own bad decisions, poor risk management, or the crappy advice they gave their audience. Put simply, if you truly believe the market is rigged, then your approach should reflect that reality. You should be more cautious, not less. And I am talking about leveraged positions here. If you’re speculating in miners in a market you know is manipulated, then managing downside risk is essential.

Especially heading into a financial reset when at any point, they could pull the plug. And right now, we’re seeing a lot of signs that this financial Titanic is already taking on water. Hence why I wanted to write this article.

In the words of Bob Dylan:

Come gather ‘round people

Wherever you roam

And admit that the waters

Around you have grown

And accept it that soon

You’ll be drenched to the bone

If your time to you is worth savin’

And you better start swimmin’

Or you’ll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin’

So back to gold.

Clearly the assertion that it failed to respond to the Iran crisis is incorrect, as is the excuse of price manipulation. Gold had already responded to Iran—it sniffed out the crisis long before it even arrived. This is nothing new, it’s what gold does. As to why this happens, I believe it’s because the men behind the curtain always know what’s next in the script. So the biggest financial players load up ahead of time. So it’s there when they need it. Right now, they need it.

Gold behaved the exact same way going into the 2008 GFC: it rose 35% in 2007 and another 25% in 2008, and then fell 23% in the crash that followed. To be properly protected, you had to be in gold before the crash, given that during a liquidity crash, everything falls together. That is actually one of the reasons they own gold, as we shall see.