Fort Knox, $3000 Gold & The Changing Monetary Order with Tom Bodrevics

Parallel Mike Podcast | Part 2 on ParallelMike.com
Parallel Mike
Mar 16, 2025
Transcript
Part 2 is for ParallelMike.com members only. To listen to part 2 please use the link below and become a member at ParallelMike.com which is my independent website.

Listen To Part 2

Gold has surged to $3,000 an ounce—a staggering 40% increase in just 12 months—yet the mainstream media remains silent. At the same time, 2,000 tonnes of gold have been quietly flown into the U.S. as the new Trump administration moves to reshape the global financial system. What’s really happening? Which narratives hold weight, and which should we view with skepticism?

Tonight’s guest, Tom Bodrovics, is here to help us cut through the noise. As the host of Palisades Gold Radio, the world’s leading gold and silver investing show, Tom has spoken with more experts on precious metals than perhaps anyone else. A respected expert in his own right, he’s a must-listen for anyone looking to safeguard their wealth and prepare for the changes ahead. Some of which, look set to be monumental and once more, it seems gold will be at the heart of the financial side of things.

Guest Links

