“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark… And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.”

— Revelation 13:16-17

In the Book of Revelation, the Apostle John forewarns of a time when a global system will emerge—one in which a central authority controls who may buy or sell. Implicit in this warning is the total surveillance of the financial life of every individual on planet Earth.

This was a startling notion for its time—around 95 AD—when electricity, the internet, digital ledgers, and tools of mass surveillance were inconceivable. Yet today, such technologies not only exist, they are deeply embedded in the global infrastructure. What was once the realm of prophecy now feels worryingly plausible. We've already witnessed early warning signs, with individuals and entire groups, like the Canadian truckers and their donors, being de-banked for adhering to views that deviate from state diktat.

Whether such a nightmarish system is explicitly desired by those at the top of the power structures is hardly worth debating at this point. Throughout history, control over the masses has always been one of the primary—if not the ultimate fixation—of those who possess great wealth and power. The more surveillance and control—the better. Nothing we are seeing in the world today suggests that this has changed a single iota.

For truly, I say to you, until heaven and earth pass away, not an iota, not a dot, will pass from the Law until all is accomplished

— Matthew 5:18

And if COVID taught us anything, it’s that something dark and seemingly untouchable does indeed exist in the world today—with the authority to bring nearly every nation into lockstep, on command, in order to enact its agenda. Only very recently has the financial aspect of their tyranny really come into view. And the plan looks strikingly similar to John the Apostle’s prophecy.

Of course, such a system requires a great transformation of the existing financial system—an evolution of the technology far beyond the digital systems we’ve become accustomed to over the past five decades. Enter Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), widely believed to be the primary candidate for the technology most likely to bring about financial tyranny. To many, stopping CBDCs seems like the key to halting this trajectory.

In my opinion, that’s always been a dangerously narrow view.

The reality is that much of the infrastructure for a potential "beast system" is already in place. CBDCs may accelerate its arrival, but they are by no means the only vehicle. Blockchain ledgers, digital currencies—both public and private—the tokenization of assets, and the rapid erosion of financial privacy all point to one conclusion: the remaining barriers are no longer technological. What’s missing are the legal frameworks—and perhaps more importantly, a crisis severe enough to justify a swift and total transformation of the global financial order.

But to successfully implement such a system in an age of widespread information access, its final stages must be introduced with minimal public scrutiny—lest our resistance derail the plan before it's fully in place. This becomes increasingly challenging as blatantly coercive components of the new system need to be integrated into the existing financial framework—or tested in real-world scenarios to identify and resolve potential barriers to full-scale deployment.

In this context, Ukraine has become an interesting testing ground for the financial-surveillance-control grid currently being planned for the West. A live pilot, where both legislative and practical elements are trialed. Under the banner of financial transparency and Western integration, Ukraine is now fast-tracking the dismantling of banking privacy and building a centralized, state-run database to permanently track every financial move of every citizen.

The proposed plan is shocking in both its scope and scale—and beneath it lies an even more disturbing blueprint, one destined to be rolled out not just in Ukraine, but the entire European Union.