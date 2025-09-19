This week, the long-awaited Fed rate cuts began with a teeny-weeny 25 basis points — a symbolic nod to the “stimulus” that supposedly awaits us, intended to calm the jitters of Mr. Market.

Rather than placate him as intended, however, Mr. Market appears to have gone to the bar, gotten drunk, and wrapped his car around a tree on the way home. Long-term U.S. bond yields have spiked, sending the cost of borrowing and mortgage rates higher rather than lower.

Yet another reminder of just how rickety the system has become — and a perfect example of how their old tricks no longer work. They genuinely seem to believe that their silly little meetings, and the endless will-they-won’t-they charade of rate cuts, give them God-like control over the bond markets. But long gone are those days. Gold is in control now.

So let’s break down what happened.