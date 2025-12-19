Just a quick update! Early this morning, after two days of negotiations in Brussels, EU leaders finally decided how they intend to finance the bankrupt state of Ukraine through 2026. The good news—if it can be called that—is they have stepped back from plans to directly confiscate frozen Russian sovereign assets (for now!). That reversal came after intense opposition from several member states, not least Belgium, where Euroclear is based.

Instead, the EU will raise up to €90 billion by borrowing against what it describes as “unused capacity” in the bloc’s common budget. This is political euphemism. What it really means is EU taxpayers will be forced to pick up the tab. The funds are intended to cover Ukraine’s needs for the next two years.

Under the arrangement, Ukraine will not be required to repay the loan unless and until Russia pays reparations. In other words, it’s a write-off. Kyiv gets the money, Europe absorbs the liability, then everyone pretends this is a loan rather than a transfer. I imagine Zelensky is already shopping for his next mansion.

On the other hand, whilst the EU have stepped back from outright confiscation, they have done nothing to reassure foreign investors. In fact, they did their best to leave as much uncertainty as possible with regards to Euroclear, by stating seizure remains a possibility. This is the worst possible situation for an asset manager trying to hedge risk.

You’d rather know the devil you’re dealing with than not know at all—because uncertainty creates an unquantifiable risk around the future of your assets. Put simply, when assets are held with shaky counterparties under conditions of great uncertainty, that risk can only be resolved one way: by moving your money elsewhere. That is why I said in my previous article that the damage may already be done.

The German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, a strong advocate of the reparations loan, said the agreement was “a decisive message because [Vladimir] Putin will only make concessions once he realises his war will not pay off”. He said he was delighted with the outcome and that it still fulfilled his goal of using the Russian assets, because they would be used to repay the loan if Russia refused to pay reparations to Ukraine. “We just changed the timeline a bit,” Merz told reporters. “It remains the case that Russian assets will be used as a securitisation for the loan and then also for paying back the loan.”



By keeping Russian sovereign assets frozen indefinitely—and repeatedly insisting their use remains “on the table”—Brussels is signaling that asset seizure for political ends is still considered legitimate. That no lessons have been learned. I am sure this will sit very badly with other sovereign investors and large pools of capital.

In effect, the EU has managed to undermine the credibility of its shared financial system—and of Euroclear, the world’s second-largest central securities depository—for no tangible gain whatsoever. The risk to foreign investors remains fully intact. This is either an act of extraordinary foolishness, or it is intentional sabotage—an effort to add another layer of weakness to the financial system in preparation for a future, controlled demolition.

I go with the latter. Not because these politicians aren’t stupid—they certainly are—but because we know they’re not acting on their own authority. History tells us politicians are not trusted with decisions of this scale. They don’t decide—they comply. Whilst it could be dismissed as pure Kabuki theater, I actually think there was more going on here than meets the eye.

The giveaway is the silence that surrounded this issue in terms of mainstream discourse. Few understood the significance of what was being debated, and when few people are talking about something this important, it’s usually when it matters most. As one member of my community said to me on a Zoom call yesterday, in reference to the endless psyops we’ve seen this year:

“If it’s headline news, it’s a ruse!”

I really liked that—and I completely agree! The mainstream headlines that dominate the news feed are little more than macabre distraction, designed to keep attention away from what actually matters. And the inverse is often true. When an issue of this magnitude barely registers in public discourse, or is flattened into something as trivial as choosing toppings on a bagel, it’s usually worth paying attention to.

All of which is to say, I think this was a deliberate attempt to introduce additional structural weakness into the financial system’s underlying plumbing—this time by going straight for the CSD. As I’ve written repeatedly this week, central securities depositories function only because they are neutral, apolitical, and boring.

The moment central securities depositories are weaponized, and trust begins to erode, the core of the system begins to fracture. And trust, once damaged, rarely comes back. By dragging Euroclear into what is framed as a geopolitical confrontation, Europe has signaled to sovereigns and asset holders worldwide that custody is now conditional. I, personally, believe them! Wholeheartedly.

So what to make of the geopolitical angle?

Well, although this is framed as an East–West conflict, Russia operates the same asset custodian system underpinning The Great Taking within its own borders. As David Webb pointed out to me having researched it further, it turns out Russia adopted this framework several years before Europe did! That alone should put the multipolar fantasy to rest. That kind of synchronicity only makes sense if a superior force is guiding what outwardly appear to be competing systems, towards the same end.

Time and time again we find that East and West do not meaningfully diverge when it comes to the core agenda. We saw it during Covid. We’re seeing it in the rollout of technocracy. And now we’re seeing it again with The Great Taking. What this looks like, in reality, is not ideological conflict but rival mafias fighting over a larger share of the pie—much like the dynamics of the 1900–1945 period. But above them all, I believe there is a hidden hand, orchestrating the chaos.

A one-world government. Globalists. The Antichrist. Take your pick. Whatever the label, there is clearly a force pushing nations toward the same destination. The evolving narrative around Euroclear carries its fingerprints. What makes this episode different is where they chose to apply pressure. This time, they weren’t playing with markets at the surface. They were interfering with the core plumbing of the system itself.

And that’s instructive. Markets can crash on their own. But if you want the structure to collapse evenly, you don’t knock off the top floors—you weaken the foundations from within. Right now, we’re seeing more and more, that is where the pressure is being applied.

The Global Economy in 2025

For that reason, it’s critical to remain alert to what comes next. There will be consequences as we move into 2026, and they will surface first in prices—most visibly in sovereign bonds and in gold. While the immediate danger is certainly lower than it would have been under outright seizure, consequences are coming nonetheless.

With the Fed restarting QE-in-all-but-name, repo market usage continually spiking, and asset prices still sitting in hyper-bubbles, stress is clearly building beneath the surface. This is a dangerous time to be tampering with systemically important blocks in this game of financial jenga. Especially the neutrality of a central securities depository—a critical institution few people even knew existed, until this narrative emerged. So maybe they want you to know about it?

I personally find it interesting that the narrative around seizing Russian assets explicitly points to a number of the Great Taking’s component parts.

Central securities depositories.

Asset seizure.

The loss of trust in financial intermediaries.

It raises an interesting question.

Given at this point they know, that we know, about the Taking, could it be they are just gaslighting us?

In an occult sense, maybe the saga is partly revelation of the method. A demonstration. A way of showing you that assets held at a CSD can be taken whenever it suits them. That ultimately, they get the final say in what happens to your bank deposits, your pensions, and your private investments. We know they like to telegraph their intentions well in advance.

Similarly, it served as a useful exercise in testing the legal response. By floating a miniature version of the Great Taking, they invited legal experts around the world to probe it from every angle. That information would have been extremely valuable—particularly in assessing the risks associated with seizing sovereign assets, where the doctrine of sovereign immunity still applies. An area of the Taking they were likely unsure about.

Now they know. And that protection—sovereign immunity—is one you and I do not have. For all these reasons, I see this as a significant milestone. Perhaps the threat was never really meant for Russia at all. Perhaps it was meant for us.

“Look what we can do—and how easily we can do it.”

From here on out, no one can say they weren’t warned. In their inverted reality, they really do believe that makes us responsible for the consequences of their eventual actions. While I wholly disagree with that framing, I do believe in taking as much responsibility for our outcomes as possible—and so in my next article, I’ll be sharing some strategies on defending your wealth to the Great Taking.

For those who want a deeper look into how the EU arrived at their decision, I’ve added some more details below.

What Led To the Reversal

The decision to abandon the plan to use frozen Russian sovereign assets directly as collateral came after sustained and increasingly vocal opposition from multiple EU capitals, legal warnings, and market credibility concerns that made the original proposal politically untenable. Especially with a number of member states flat out refusing to sign up to the plan.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán explicitly warned that seizing Russian assets would escalate tensions rather than resolve them, saying, “Because I would not like to see a European Union in war; to give money means war.” Orbán framed the proposal as dangerously provocative and insisted Europe should “take steps towards peace, not to war.”Anadolu Ajansı

In Italy, resistance took a slightly different angle, rooted in legal and financial risk. Italian leaders (aligned with Belgium, Malta, and Bulgaria) joined a coalition warning that repurposing immobilized Russian assets without a solid legal foundation could cross legal lines and expose EU states to litigation or retaliation. One Italian criticism argued that using frozen assets without full legal backing risked “profound legal and financial risks,” effectively describing the idea as tantamount to an unsafe precedent.Hungarian Conservative

The Czech Republic also took a firm stance. Incoming Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš made it clear that Prague would not provide financial guarantees or participate in the scheme to fund Ukraine through these mechanisms, setting the tone for the country’s opt-out from the eventual loan package. Meaning at least three nations will not be liable for the agreed €90 billion loan.Reuters

Legal pressure and institutional warnings issued in the days prior to the vote compounded the political pushback. Also, as I discussed in my last write up, Russia’s Central Bank filed legal action in a Moscow court against Euroclear, challenging the EU’s restriction and signaling that claims could be pursued in multiple jurisdictions if those funds were repurposed.AP News+1

Meanwhile, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings placed Euroclear Bank on “rating watch negative,” warning that legal uncertainty and potential liquidity mismatches posed by the EU’s reparations loan plan could weaken its credit profile. That move was significant because ratings agencies typically reflect deep concerns about future financial stress; a negative watch suggested Euroclear's creditworthiness was going to be downgraded if the seizure of assets went ahead.

For more details, I discussed the many warnings being issued at length in article 1 and article 2. But together, the combined pressures made consensus on a reparations loan based on frozen Russian assets impossible at the summit. Instead, EU leaders opted for a €90 billion loan financed through joint borrowing secured against the bloc’s shared budget, sidestepping the most contentious elements of the original proposal. They did however leave the door open to future seizure. Essentially, taking us all the way back to square one.

In terms of the market response, gold tells the real story. Prices reflect the underlying uncertainty not just in Europe, but across the world, breaking back above $4,300 per ounce this week. By contrast, the Euro Stoxx 50 Index moved little following today’s announcement, suggesting the summit is not being seen as cause for celebration in Europe.



