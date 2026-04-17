The past week James Corbett published a post titled WTF Happened in 1971. It was a great reminder, because 1971 really was a pivotal year for the parasite class. The Nixon Shock marked the beginning of the end for their post-World War II financial order, commonly referred to as the Bretton Woods system. But that name obscures what it really was. Bretton Woods was globalist theater, and we shouldn’t be calling it by that name really. Its actual name was the United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference.

Only later did the softer label “Bretton Woods” take hold, no doubt because it made the whole project seem less overtly globalist in nature and more benignly American. But like the IMF and the BIS, the United Nations Monetary and Financial Conference was built to advance an agenda of centralized control. Whatever name one chooses to use, 1971 was the moment the brakes came off. By then, it should have been obvious to anyone paying attention that America had been completely and utterly captured by banking interests.

WTF took place in 1971? A major financial coup! That’s what!

By defaulting on its external obligations and refusing to redeem dollars in gold, the ‘elites’ were able to put the finishing touches on a financial coup that had been gathering force for centuries. If 1913 was the moment the vampire sank its fangs into the throat of the greatest superpower the world had ever seen, then 1971 was the moment the last defenses fell and the banking vampire began to feed in earnest.

With gold was cast out of the system, the private bankers controlling the Federal Reserve system were unshackled. Nothing remained to stop them from summoning a tsunami of debt, one vast enough to drag every nation into the same black net, in preparation for the final phase — which is now unfolding before our eyes. The collapse of the legacy financial system and the switchover to a financial-digital-control grid.

Bretton Woods 1.0 - The Takeover

Bretton Woods only worked for as long as the lie about a gold backed dollar could be maintained. It was never really a ‘system’. It was an illusion, one that required massive amounts of central bank intervention to maintain. During this period gold was fixed at $35 an ounce to give the dollar the appearance of credibility, as though paper issued by a central bank were somehow as good as gold itself.

Foreign governments were expected to hold dollars on the understanding that those dollars could, in theory, still be redeemed for gold at the fixed rate. But the whole arrangement rested on an absurd assumption: that the United States would honor redemption forever. Are we really expected to believe that foreign nations, who were literally helping the U.S. manipulate the gold price from 1955-1970 genuinely thought they’d get their gold back?!

The longer I’ve thought about it, the more I have come to think the Nixon Shock was nothing but political theater. Just think about it. The announcement came midway through an episode of Bonanza, one of the most popular shows on American television. Here was President Nixon, interrupting the nation’s TV dinners to unveil a package of emergency measures: wage and price controls, tariffs, and — most importantly of all — the “temporary” suspension of dollar convertibility into gold. Temporary, of course, meaning permanent.

Looking back at the footage, it feels like you’re watching the monetary version of the moon landing. Something which also involved Nixon, just a few years earlier. In this instance, he somehow managing to speak to the astronauts from his landline in the Oval Office while they were up there playing golf on the moon! A remarkable achievement, but unfortunately, we just don’t have the technology anymore! But back to the Nixon Shock. It was clearly a spectacle staged for public consumption. How other nations were actually informed, I’ve no idea, but I doubt they got an emergency cable telling them, “Tune into Bonanza at 8 p.m. tonight — big surprise!”

Sock Puppet vs Stringed Puppet

The collapse of Bretton Woods began to expose the scale of the currency creation that had began in earnest the moment WW2 ended. Essentially revealing that America’s prosperity was, in large part, an illusion sustained by the early stages of currency expansion. Gold exposed the lie almost immediately. Once freed from its artificial peg, it surged through the 1970s, ending the decade roughly 23 times higher than where it began, in effect accounting for much of the hidden monetary expansion that had taken place during the 1960s.

The problem facing the bankers who had captured the West was what kind of financial system to build next. Gold’s relentless rise through the 1970s terrified them, because it revived the one thing they could never permit: the prospect of a return to hard money. A return to gold would have meant discipline, and discipline meant their demise—at a moment when they were already firmly in the driving seat of American finance.

The collapse of Bretton Woods viewed through the lens of currencies

So they built a replacement system: the petrodollar. By tying the global oil trade to the dollar, they replaced gold backing with energy coercion, manufacturing artificial demand for something they could create ex nihilo: fiat dollars. At the same time, they accelerated the outsourcing of industry, especially to China, because real production anchors an economy to reality, and the parasite class wanted the opposite—leverage, abstraction, and endless debt creation. There was another development in the early 1970s that receives far less attention than either the creation of the petrodollar or the collapse of Bretton Woods, even though it was every bit as consequential: the creation of the Depository Trust Company in 1973, which would become America’s central securities depository.

This mattered because the post-Bretton Woods system of outright debt pyramiding could not function without a hard backstop for the banking cartels themselves. It needed collateral — real assets that could be dragged into the machine and used to underpin ever-expanding towers of debt. That is why the bankers moved to dematerialize stocks and bonds and centralize title through the DTC. This marked the beginning of a full-scale assault on genuine property rights in securities, first in the United States and eventually across the world. Just as Americans had previously been forced to surrender their gold so it could serve as collateral for the national debt, this time the bankers came for everything else: retirement accounts, deposits, property, every remaining pool of real wealth.

As an aside, the man who was placed at the top of the DTC was William T. Dentzer Jr., a lifelong CIA spook whose résumé ran through everything from running an operation mockingbird operation amongst U.S. student groups to helping cover up the Kennedy assassination. Now, despite having no real background in securities law or market structure, he was made the first central holding company for equities. That only makes sense once you understand what they were really building: a system in which, when the end arrived, the public could be trapped inside the machinery. That is not the kind of project respectable men want their names attached to, so naturally an unscrupulous intelligence asset was put in place. What came next was a Tony Soprano move.