How The Fake Trump Assassination Inspired Us to Create This Podcast

This is the first episode of the Cognitive Dissidents Podcast with Monica Perez of the Monica Perez Show and Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics and Empire.

I am adding it to this collection, so that all of the Cognitive Dissidents episodes are stored on Substack. This episode lays out why we decided to create the podcast. I hope you will enjoy this one.

If you want to learn more about the hosts, see Hrvoje’s work on substack and @ https://geopoliticsandempire.com/

Also check out Monica’s work: Monica Perez Show on substack and @ https://monicaperezshow.com

