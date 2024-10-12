How The Fake Trump Assassination Inspired Us to Create This Podcast

Hi Everyone,
This is the first episode of the Cognitive Dissidents Podcast with Monica Perez of the Monica Perez Show and Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics and Empire.
I am adding it to this collection, so that all of the Cognitive Dissidents episodes are stored on Substack. This episode lays out why we decided to create the podcast. I hope you will enjoy this one.
If you want to learn more about the hosts, see Hrvoje’s work on substack and @ https://geopoliticsandempire.com/
Also check out Monica’s work: Monica Perez Show on substack and @ https://monicaperezshow.com
Take care,
Mike
Watch on YouTube
Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / ParallelMike website
SUPPORT THE SHOW
Become a Patreon member to listen to Weekly Newsletters and join our supportive community
Join Parallel Mike Podcast to enjoy full length episodes
Meet Mike for 1-2-1 Consultation to discuss how to preserve your wealth and prepare for challenges ahead
Buy Me a Coffee or donate Bitcoin bc1qz3zh9hukn5v9dly5zxjvslnderlxm68a0euf2l
Together we can do more! Support the show by becoming a member
Share this post