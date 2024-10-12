Parallel Systems Broadcast

Parallel Systems Broadcast

How The Fake Trump Assassination Inspired Us to Create This Podcast

Cognitive Dissidents Podcast #1
Parallel Mike
,
Geopolitics & Empire
, and
Monica Perez
Oct 12, 2024
Hi Everyone,

This is the first episode of the Cognitive Dissidents Podcast with Monica Perez of the Monica Perez Show and Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics and Empire.

I am adding it to this collection, so that all of the Cognitive Dissidents episodes are stored on Substack. This episode lays out why we decided to create the podcast. I hope you will enjoy this one.

If you want to learn more about the hosts, see Hrvoje’s work on substack and @ https://geopoliticsandempire.com/

Also check out Monica’s work: Monica Perez Show on substack and @ https://monicaperezshow.com

Take care,

Mike

Watch on YouTube

Listen to Parallel Mike Podcast on PodBean / Spotify / ParallelMike website

