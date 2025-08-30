It’s been just a few days since my first child was born, but it already feels impossible to imagine the alternate version of my life in which I didn’t procreate with my wonderful wife, Moni. For both of us, having a child was an entirely conscious decision. And whilst I think anyone choosing to have children is engaging in something beautiful and profound, I feel a special bond with those who do so in spite of the knowledge of the evil that exists in this world.

It would be very easy, seeing what is happening in our societies today, to opt out of creation — if not personally, then in terms of all the future souls who might have been born, were it not for our fear and uncertainty. Society has, in many ways, been oriented toward anti-life beliefs, pushed by those who create such disharmony. And whether we recognize it or not, most of us have this imprinted on us from a young age.

It’s too expensive. The outlook is too bleak. It’s too much responsibility.



For men, particularly in Western societies, these thoughts can be very strong. I’ve also noticed a growing phenomenon of young women opting to parent small dogs over raising human life. But unlike women, most men I know — and speaking for myself — don’t have an innate instinct to want to have children in the same way women often do.

I’ve seen many female friends and family members who once professed to have zero desire for children suddenly hit their thirties and experience a complete shift — as though a fire suddenly ignited, consuming every hesitation they’d ever had. I’ve yet to see this happen in any of my childless male friends. Meaning for those with hesitance, a lot of soul searching can be required before deciding to have a child.

I think the reason is mostly biological. Men have a strong drive to have sex, yes. But today, sex is often divorced from its natural outcome. What once took place within a loving, committed relationship — where a child would be seen as a blessing — has, for many, been abstracted into something base and essentially meaningless. So the world ensures that drive can be placated without children ever coming into the picture.

Beyond that drive, however, men have a deeper, more powerful instinct — the drive to protect. That, without doubt, is one of our primary functions. On average, men carry more size, strength, and endurance than women. Although having witnessed childbirth I should caveat those last two qualities with ‘under normal circumstances’! In general, however, men are blessed with these gifts for the purpose of providing for and protecting others, especially those we are bound to through marriage and kinship.

This protective drive is, in and of itself, a great expression of love for men. We love that which we are willing to sacrifice for — our safety, our comfort, even our lives. But unlike women, who oftentimes come to feel an immediate, instinctive pull toward motherhood, men’s drive for fatherhood isn’t so obvious. For many of us, it does not exist for a hypothetical child. It awakens in the present moment, when the child arrives. This isn’t an issue when a man is in a loving relationship with a woman who are open to having children already. But even then, a mans protective instinct can actually work against the idea.

While his partner might feel a sudden and intense urge to have a child, he will hesitate. He will analyze every practical concern tied to safety and security. And many men, given the state of the world and the ease of choosing childlessness, will conclude that it’s the logical decision. Even successful men today live with financial uncertainty. Society is designed so that, no matter your income, you’re often just one step away from financial instability. Our dependence on centralized systems, combined with the insane inflation in the cost of food, water, and energy, acts as a strong deterrent to men — especially those who feel, as they should, a strong duty to provide and protect.

Then there’s the knowledge many men have today of the threats and agendas that actively devalue life. Let’s call them team-death: those who wish to see fewer human beings on this planet and work tirelessly toward that end — whether through resource hoarding, promoting abortion and euthanasia, advancing poisons and destructive drugs, or, at the extreme, depopulation through war, menace and man-made crisis.

For a man who sees himself as the sole protector of his family, this knowledge can lead to what feels like a smart decision: saying no to having children. But oh, how wrong he is to think such a way. If only he could see how profoundly his protective drive will be ignited — how his very sense of purpose will come alive — on the day his child arrives — there would be no hesitation. And the idea of life without that child would not seem logical, it would seem wicked and absurd.

So it was for me, and so it will be for any man reading this who is considering a childless life but instead, chooses fatherhood. Yes, there are many barriers that make parenthood seem daunting in today’s world. Finding a loving, trustworthy partner is increasingly difficult — for both men and women — in a culture that often works against such unions. But God works in creative ways. For those who seek, they will eventually find.

A friend of mine, PJ, who will probably read this, is a perfect example. When I first met him, he was preparing for the apocalypse on a remote 100-hectare farm in northern Canada. His protective drive was strong, but it was focused inward — toward his community of family and friends — preparing for societal collapse.

When I interviewed him about the book he wrote on the ranch, he admitted that despite his concerns about the future, he still longed for a life partner. But with only sheep and horses around, the options were, understandably, slim. He asked for my advice, and I told him: Go find your wife. There’s nothing that won’t be infinitely better with a loving partner by your side.