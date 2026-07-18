The PM Report

The PM Report

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Henry Knox's avatar
Henry Knox
5h

Thanks for your steady hand on the tiller Mike. There’s a parallel between the money changers of Jesus day who stirred His wrath for taking advantage of the vulnerable and the financial complex charlatans who are peddling a narrative that can’t withstand scrutiny. It’s easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to get into heaven. May they humble themselves and repent before it’s too late.

Tying the collapse in SK to the collapse on the horizon is prescient. Thanks for everything.

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