Have you ever wondered why the financial class insists that you absolutely must remain invested in the ponzi scheme at all times, under all conditions?

If you are not invested, they tell you, you are going to lose out. Sitting in cash is for idiots! Don’t you know that over the long term, markets always go up?! Well, yes, but over the long term all companies eventually fail, all currencies collapse, everybody dies and the Earth is eventually destroyed in a fiery inferno as our sun explodes.

So what now?

The real purpose of their permanent-exposure doctrine is obvious: they do not want you taking your money—and their fees—away from them. Anyone who understands financial history knows there are decades when you absolutely want to be over allocated to equities, such as the 1920s or the 1990s. There are also decades, such as the 1930s, the 1970s and the 2000s, when you definitely do not.

This is not an argument for abandoning the stock market forever. It is an argument for getting out of a grotesquely overvalued market before the forced liquidation begins, so that you still have the capital to return when good assets are being thrown away with bad ones.

When the stock market collapsed in 1929, after a decade of leverage and momentum investing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 89 percent. The crash itself was brutal. There was no “buying the dip”.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices historical data.

As bad as the crash was, even the most pessimistic market commentators were not prepared for what followed. The market collapse paved the way for the Great Depression and an implosion of the world economy. In terms of the Dow it took 24 years for it to regain its September 3rd all-time high.

Twenty-four years!

But even this still fails to capture just how devastating the collapse really was. In certain sectors, it took more than half a century for prices to move decisively beyond their 1929 peak and stay there. Take the Dow Jones Utility Average, for example.

The index was created in 1929, when utility companies were removed from the broader Dow Jones Industrial Average and placed into their own separate index. It could hardly have been launched at a worse moment. After peaking at 144.40 in September 1929, it collapsed to just 10.58 by April 1942—a decline of more than 92 percent.

The index “recovered”, if you can call it that, when on April 20, 1965, it closed at 163.32. Just a tad over it’s previous nominal high. After 36 loooooong years, investors could finally point to the chart and declare that, yes. the stock market really does always go back up! The old peak had been surpassed! The nightmare was over!

Except it wasn’t.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices historical data.

By September 13, 1974, the index had collapsed back down to 57.93. Almost 65 percent of its value had disappeared in just nine years. Anyone who bought the supposed breakout in 1965 was destroyed, while anyone still holding from 1929 watched decades of recovery vanish all over again.

These are the stories the financial industry leaves out when advising you on your pension. It took from 1929 until 1986 for the Dow Utilities Index to finally break above—and remain above—its previous peak. That’s 57 years, and even then, if measured in gold, investors had still lost over 90 percent of their wealth.

Happy days.

The first collapse destroyed the leveraged bubble. The second destroyed the valuation investors had placed upon supposedly safe, dependable earnings. Electricity remained essential. The companies continued operating. The shareholders were still ruined.

That is what extreme overvaluation does. It can turn an essential business into a terrible investment. The same applies to technology stocks today. A company may genuinely be helping to drive a new industrial revolution, but that does not mean its shares are worth any price. When valuations become obscene, even the best businesses can destroy the capital of those foolish enough to “stay invested” come hell or high water.

Clearly, the lesson is not confined to 1929 or to utility stocks. We are once again being told that valuation no longer matters at a time when the broad market is more expensive than at almost any point in its history. By the Buffett Indicator, US equities are now valued at 238 percent of GDP—the highest reading on record. The Shiller CAPE is sat at 42, almost two and a half times its long-run average and exceeded only during the final months of the dot-com bubble. This won’t last much longer. Just like in 1929, a reckoning is due.

Meanwhile, the same financial class demanding permanent exposure to stocks has spent the past quarter-century dismissing gold as dead money. Even though gold has outperformed the S&P 500 price index over that same period. Measured in ounces of gold rather than depreciating debt notes, the supposed stock-market boom looks much more like another secular collapse. At the turn of the century, the S&P 500 was worth just over five ounces of gold. Today, it is worth less than two—a decline of roughly 63 percent. Bearing in mind, this is BEFORE the crash!

Now just wait and see what happens next.

But good luck getting a traditional financial adviser or pension-fund manager to discuss any of this with you. Even if they understood it, their employers would never allow them to encourage a meaningful allocation to physical gold, because physical gold generates no fees. There is no annual management charge on coins sitting in your possession. They earn no commission when you retire the debt notes and transfer your capital into real money.

Fortunately, more people are beginning to wise up and take control of their own destiny. Covid had its benefits. Millions suddenly discovered that doctors working inside the death-care system exist largely to prescribe drugs that enrich Big Pharma. My goal has long since been to expose that the world of finance is no different.

The role of the mainstream financial professional is to push you into buying and holding the financial equivalent of those poison shots. The longer this continues, the more people are going to be harmed. Do these people actually care about your financial future? No. Just as the doctors injecting people with those “vaccines” didn’t care about the damage they were causing, the financial advisers and pension fund manager have little to no concern for millions of retirees they’re helping destroy.

The common denominator is not simply incompetence. It is incentives. In both systems, the approved professional is paid to push the product, not to question the structure behind it. Whether in medicine or finance, these people are the useful idiots of the Great Reset and the coming transition from a bankrupt legacy system into a digital financial panopticon.

Make no mistake, many of them know what they are doing and are perfectly happy to play this role, because it makes them rich.

The Financial Times recently reported on the enormous fees wealth advisers have generated by steering ordinary investors into private-market funds. Sixteen funds managed by companies including Blackstone, Blue Owl, Apollo and KKR produced more than $2 billion in servicing fees for advisers from 2017 onwards, before lucrative upfront commissions were even counted.

Essentially, advisers operated inside an incentive structure that aligns their behavior with pushing these products onto clients. In other words, they sold people whatever paid them the most. Yes, this is the same private credit I have been warning about. Now this trash is buried inside pensions, retirement accounts and managed portfolios, but retail investors are already discovering that getting their money back is considerably more difficult than handing it over.

Many of these semi-liquid or “evergreen” vehicles only permit withdrawals at set intervals and can cap the amount redeemed when too many investors attempt to leave at once. Handing the money over is easy. Recovering it during a crisis is impossible. Heck, recovering it before the crisis is proving impossible! Imagine what happens when all markets are flashing red.

The warning signs are there that we’re in a great transition, one in which simply protecting what you already have may itself become the greatest creator of wealth, given the collapse that is bearing down on us. Just think about what holding gold meant during the Great Depression. If an asset falls by 90 percent against gold, the same ounce can buy ten times as much of it. If you transitioned from one to the other on September 1, 1929, you made the trade of a lifetime.

This time will be no different. If markets collapse by 70, 80 or 90 percent, you win by simply stepping out, at the right time. You do not need to produce spectacular returns beforehand. You simply need to avoid being destroyed alongside everyone else. Preserve enough capital in gold, and the collapse in other asset prices will increase your relative purchasing power without you doing anything.

Remember, ponzi schemes do not work in reverse, and the purpose of preserving capital—and holding the correct kind of capital—is to ensure that when forced selling begins and everything is liquidated together, you are among the small number of people still able to act.

This is where people should now be directing their attention, particularly those with a lifetime of savings trapped inside pensions, retirement accounts and financial products they do not truly own. It should also matter to those who, like me, entered the game during the bad years and had to find a way to catch up. In both cases, the answer begins with the same decision: stop allowing the financial industry to define success as permanent exposure to its products.

You do not need to extract every last percentage point from the bubble. You do not need to sell at the exact top, and you certainly do not need to remain fully invested simply because some fee-collecting dummy has told you that stepping aside is irresponsible. What matters is that you still possess capital when the bubble is gone. And increasingly, that you have the means to fend for yourself too. That’s how big this is.

But viewed from a purely financial perspective, those who enter the crisis leveraged, illiquid and exposed to grotesquely overvalued companies will eventually be forced to sell. Many retirees believe they are wealthy today, but much of that wealth exists only because we are sitting near the peak of a bubble. Once prices collapse, credit contracts and liquidations begin, the illusion will disappear very quickly.

As we are already seeing in South Korea, many retirees who believed they were sitting on riches may soon discover that they were merely left holding the bag.

It will be 1929 all over again.

On the other hand, those who enter the crisis protected by real money, and with enough liquidity to buy, will be in the opposite position. They will not be begging for a bailout or selling whatever they can at whatever price they can get. They will be standing on the other side of the trade, buying assets from people who trusted the plan.

That is how wealth changes hands during a collapse.

It moves from those who thought the system could never fail, and asset prices could only go higher, to those who studied financial history. It moves from people trapped inside paper claims to those holding real assets. Ir moves from those who need the market to keep rising to those who are ready for it to fall.

I for one, am looking for coming closing-down sale of the ponzi scheme. It will produce extraordinary opportunities, but only for those who survive the destruction that comes first. There is no benefit in watching your favorite stocks fall by 80 percent if your own portfolio has also fallen by 80 percent. You cannot take advantage of forced selling when you are one of the forced sellers. You cannot buy the panic when you are the one panicking.

And you cannot prepare for a crash once the crash is already underway. So consider this your warning from me: get ready. The financial industry will tell you that walking away from these markets at this moment in history is reckless. Let them.

But do not let them control your destiny. Right now, people are either preparing to win big or being set up to lose big. For those approaching retirement, this is not the moment to hand responsibility for your future to somebody else.

It is time to take back control of your finances—while you still can. History proves that bear markets can last not merely for years, but for half a century.

Help me spread this important message…press ♥️ and restack to alert others.

IS YOUR PORTFOLIO READY?—SUMMER STRATEGIZING CONSULTATIONS (20% discount for Members)

As we move into summer, the risk of a major market correction is rising. That brings danger, but also significant opportunity for those who are prepared. For that reason, I am offering a special members-only discount for my Summer Strategy Consultation.

This is a one-to-one consultation designed to help you assess your portfolio risk, discuss the opportunities I am preparing for heading into autumn in gold, silver, the miners and commodities.

The consultation can also be used to ask questions about the Great Taking, gold and silver miners, precious metals, or broader Plan B strategy.

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