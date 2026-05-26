Over the past 12 months, the South Korean stock market—the KOSPI—has risen 210%. To put that into context, it would have taken roughly 11.5 years invested in the German stock market, more than 20 years in China’s, and over 30 years in Britain’s, to achieve the same returns the KOSPI has delivered in a single year.

So what exactly is this silent Korean economic miracle which has ballooned the South Korean index to over $4 Trillion dollars in market cap? The reason for the KOSPI’s mania comes down to two single companies sitting directly inside America’s AI bubble: Samsung and SK Hynix.

Both are major suppliers of the memory chips needed for AI data centres, especially high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, which is used alongside advanced GPUs to train and run large AI models. SK Hynix is one of NVIDIA’s key suppliers, with demand for its HBM and other memory products being driven by the AI data centre boom.

Together, Samsung and SK Hynix make up over 45% of the entire KOSPI, which has 800 companies in the index! That means the South Korean stock market is now even more hyper-concentrated than the S&P 500, with the whole edifice now almost entirely dependent on the broader AI mania. Essentially, the KOSPI is a ponzi sat within a ponzi: a stock market bubble built on a semiconductor bubble, built on the US data-centre bubble, built on the greatest debt bubble in human history.

Samsung alone is up over 450% in just 12 months. Foreign capital, domestic institutions, retail traders, and ordinary citizens have all piled into the index in a greed driven feeding frenzy trying to capture some of the outsized returns. This doesn’t end well, and the signs are there that the bubble is approaching its pin. Something we can see in the erratic daily volatility being thrown off by the KOSPI.

As we know, the final stage of all bubbles is delusion — the point where greed overwhelms all sense of proportion. That is exactly what we are now seeing in South Korea. What comes next is exhaustion: the moment when no new buyers can be found, and the most recent buyers become panic sellers.

So what makes me think we are there?

Well, how about this: Koreans are now cancelling life-insurance policies at a loss to buy semiconductor stocks. Savings-bank deposits have fallen below 100 trillion won for the first time in four years. Commercial bank time deposits have dropped another 12 trillion won since February, while margin debt on Korean equities has climbed 500% in five years. Domestic investors have already poured roughly $25.3 billion into South Korean equities this year alone.

Like any bubble, the leverage has created violent upside volatility, but that works both ways. When the reversal comes, the same high-octane buying that pushed prices vertically higher will flip into forced selling, panic, and liquidation, smashing prices violently lower.

Retirement assets are rapidly concentrating in “Sam-Nix” — Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix — as individual investors chase higher returns. Combined retirement pension reserves at the country’s five largest securities firms surged to 108 trillion won (approximately $72.1 billion), with the DC plan segment, where participants direct their own investments, jumping 56% year-over-year. While AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory has fueled the rally, the recent whiplash in chip stocks and the emergence of bond-blended ETFs that skirt risk-asset limits are amplifying the danger for retirement savers. Financial advisors warn that as retirement nears, the priority should shift from short-term gains to whether a portfolio can withstand a market shock without forcing retirees to cut living expenses.

This is classic mania, and like all manias, it ends in destruction. The fact this one is so intimately connected to the broader AI bubble is crucial, because when the KOSPI pops, the crisis will not remain contained in Korea. The underlying stocks driving the move are not some isolated Korean story; they are core components of the global AI trade itself.

If the KOSPI falls, the S&P 500 falls. The same narrative, the same capital flows, the same data centre buildout, and the same absurd valuations are holding both markets together. Korea may be the most extreme expression of the bubble, but America is the mothership. When one breaks, the other will follow.

The last time a major market moved as violently upwards as the KOSPI, in such a short space of time, was the NASDAQ going into 2000. What followed was an 80% collapse and a lost decade for technology stocks. Prior to this, we had Japan’s Nikkei bubble, in which the Japanese stock market index was rising 30–40% annually, year after year, based off of a similar frenzy built around a narrative related to technology, economic supremacy, and limitless growth.

When that bubble burst, the Nikkei fell 80%, Japan’s debt was taken to 230% of GDP, and the index took a gruelling 34 years to break even with its peak valuation in 1990. In truth, neither the S&P 500 nor the Nikkei ever truly regained their old all-time highs. Valued in gold, both are still down 80–90% from their previous all time highs. What actually happened is that inflation finally caught up and papered over the collapse through nominal returns.

I am certain the KOSPI is heading for the same fate. As is the S&P. Both are telling the same story. Hyper-concentration in a handful of stocks is one of the clearest signs of a bubble top. And the recent S&P 500 “all-time high” was achieved with some of the narrowest participation in market history, meaning the index is being dragged higher by a tiny group of mega-cap names while the broader market underneath is already unraveling.

Clearly, we are in the late stages of a fiat hyperbubble. One created through 5,000-year-low interest rates, obscene debt expansion, a series of artificial crises used to justify currency creation, and a massive dose of fraud and narrative crafting to explain the sudden emergence of silly numbers. As always, the excuse is a new “miracle” technology that supposedly changes everything, justifies any valuation, and makes all previous rules irrelevant.

We’re at the proverbial: ‘But this time is different, guv’nor’ stage.

Is it really? Right now we have NVIDIA “valued” at 16% of U.S. GDP. That alone tells you how cooked the markets really are, and how absurd the narrative has become. The bubble is now so large that when it bursts, it will drag the global economy into the gutter. Around 95% of their revenue is now tied to the data-centre rollout. Before this, it was mostly crypto mining equipment.

Of course, both are crucial to building out the mark-of-the-beast financial system they are seeking to implement once they enact a controlled demolition of the current debt Ponzi. But this can only be done once the infrastructure for the replacement system is in place, which explains the desperate scramble to build out the technocracy at breakneck speed.

The Technocracy Complex

This is why companies like NVIDIA, Tesla, Microsoft, Samsung, AMD, Palantir, Oracle, Apple, and the soon to be listed SpaceX — which I will collectively refer to as the technocracy complex — need constantly expanding revenues. This is the only way to stop the entire fake financial structure from unwinding.

In truth, these revenues should be called public grants, because they ultimately emanate from the state, paid for by you, the taxpayer. Not only through taxation, government contracts, and printed currency that gets added to the ‘national debt’, but also through forced participation via your pension, which is automatically funneled into the companies share price.