Audio Newsletter 62: The Next Phase of the Reset Begins

Hi everybody,

Welcome to the latest edition of the audio newsletter. It’s been a little while since I recorded one of these, so I carved out some time to give you a full overview of the problems now emerging across the system. I’ll walk you through how I’m reading the tea leaves, why I see a lot of parallels with the build up to the 2020 ‘pandemic’, and why I think the war is a smokescreen for the financial systems continued dismantling. I also answer the question: why gold is selling off when their is major conflict in the middle east?

In this issue, I cover:

Why the private credit bubble is being paired with war

U.S. cooking the books on jobs numbers

Why we’re living through 2008 and 2020 combined

The ongoing financial reset

Why gold is selling off despite the crisis in Iran

Stagflation and why the localized economy will survive

As always, thanks for your continued support!

Take care,

Mike

CONSULTATION WITH MIKE

For more than four years I’ve been guiding clients towards positioning themselves and their families to protect their wealth during the high-risk environment we are now in.

From managing the Great Taking and asset confiscation, to protecting pensions and 401(k)’s — this is where I specialize. I also support people with creating a Plan B, analyzing risk, and preparing to become more self-sufficient.



As such, if you would like personal, one-to-one support to secure your wealth, now is a great time to book. The consultation can be booked via the link below.

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