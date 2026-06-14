Hi everyone,

Together with Hrvoje from Geopolitics & Empire and Monica from The Monica Perez Show, we’ll be hosting our very first Ask Us Anything!

This is a fantastic opportunity to ask questions of Monica and Hrvoje, so if you have one, please post it in the comments section below. This week, I’ll also be publishing a call for questions for my own show, so please save any questions you may have for me for the Parallel Systems Q&A.

The deadline for submitting questions to the Cognitive Dissidents AUA is the morning of Wednesday, June 17.

The full recording will be available exclusively to paid subscribers here on Substack, as well as through Hrvoje’s and Monica’s respective paywalled platforms. If you’re not yet a paid subscriber, please consider subscribing.

Take care,

Mike



To post a question become a paid subscriber of the Parallel Systems Broadcast, were you can access members only livestreams, Mike’s audio newsletters, Q&As and exclusive articles.

