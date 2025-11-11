A few years ago, in my video Coins of the Realm, I revealed something most people don’t even know exists: the legal fine print that makes large amounts of citizens’ gold subject to lawful confiscation. Hidden deep within monetary law are clauses, loopholes, and precedents that have already been used to seize gold in the past — and could easily be used again in the coming financial reset.

In the video, I examined the legislation line by line, showing how the same powers that allowed Roosevelt to nationalize gold in 1933 — and the British Crown to call in gold coins decades later — still exist today. In this article, I’ll break down what I uncovered, why it matters, and what you can do to ensure your gold doesn’t become the next victim of a “legal” confiscation.

The original video sparked quite a bit of debate. Nobody had ever discussed these acts before in relation to a gold confiscation. Some viewers told me they’d shared my findings with well-known “gold experts,” only to have them dismissed without consideration. That’s not unusual. New information tends to challenge comfortable assumptions — and in finance, I’ve noticed ego often stands in the way of curiosity. The fact that nobody had ever studied these legal acts led some to assume I must have misinterpreted something.

That wasn’t the case. The reason I uncovered it, when others hadn’t, is simple: I do my own research and enjoy looking into the finer details of things. When it comes to my videos, I’m not chasing clicks or tailoring content for algorithms. I focus on real investigation — or, at the very least, producing content that is unique. I’d rather release fewer pieces that offer genuine insight than add to the daily noise. Even if some of it is a little bit more speculative.

It’s this kind of curiosity led me to become the first person to produce an in-depth video on David Rogers Webb’s book The Great Taking. The initial reaction from the financial ‘experts’ to that video was much like the initial response to Coins of the Realm — they either ignored it or dismissed it outright as implausible. The notable exceptions were my friend Matt Smith and legendary investor Doug Casey, who recognized its importance from the very beginning.

The reason I say this is because I think the following article is another one of those seemingly insane things—that absolutely should be taken in consideration. History is very clear: in every financial crisis, it’s the unseen risks that nobody was ready for, that cause the greatest amount damage. Or, to use my preferred expression from years in the boxing ring — it’s the punch you don’t see coming that hurts the most. So it will be with gold. The risks you haven’t factored in — the ones you haven’t prepared for — are the ones most likely to inflict the greatest damage when the sovereign debt bubble finally bursts. Yes, even gold has its risks.

With real assets now being re-positioned at the very centre of the financial galaxy, gold and silver are set to become the most coveted asset on the planet — not just by investors seeking safety, but by the very entities who created the crisis to begin with. People who would think nothing of taking your holdings from you to save themselves. In the reset, they’ll be circling like sharks, hunting for wealth to feed on. And private gold holdings will be blood in the water.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t own it. That would be insane — and completely ignorant of financial history. But you should be under no illusion that there will be a huge target on your back as someone with physical gold holdings. So, in the following article, I’ll revisit my original Coins of the Realm idea to explain why the gold many of us hold may not be quite as safe as we think — and, more importantly, what you can do to ensure your portfolio is prepared for every scenario, including an ill-fated attempt to confiscate your metals.

Let’s get into it.

Who Is Your Biggest Counterparty?

Now, to be clear, I absolutely believe gold is the lowest-risk asset you can own—and the most important. Practically speaking everything else in the financial system is a derivative of debt — wrapped up in a long daisy chain of counterparties, many of which will fail in the coming collapse. And even if you do get your investment “back,” it will result in you being paid out in a dying currency. Which in and of itself is a liability.

As most of my community are well aware, plans are already in motion for a mass default. In my friend David Rogers Webb’s book The Great Taking he revealed nearly all financialized assets — bank deposits, pensions, stocks, bonds, and encumbered real estate — have already been pledged as collateral to support the multi-quadrillion-dollar derivatives complex. So in a full financial reset, don’t expect these ‘assets’ to save you. Physical gold and silver, on the other hand, stand apart. It’s real money — a tangible asset with no counterparty risk. When held outright, it cannot be defaulted on, pledged, or re-hypothecated. It is the true wealth underpinning the entire debt superstructure above it.

So yes, just to be clear — owning physical gold will always be the safest route forward. But we shouldn’t be naïve enough to think it’s that simple — that buying a few bullion coins is enough to guarantee financial safety. It’s a good start, like buying a life jacket before the flood, but it’s only step one. If the entire world suddenly tries to rush back into gold at the same time the plan is to reset the system along the lines of you will own nothing and be happy, shouldn’t we expect them to do everything possible to separate us from our physical wealth — especially our gold?

That’s what governments have always done during periods of reset. From the French hyperinflation to Soviet Russia, whenever nations have faced bankruptcy, they always head straight for the citizens’ gold. And these risks aren’t even hypothetical for those who live in the West. The U.S., the UK, and Australia have all already enacted gold forms of gold confiscation. Meaning the legal precedent is there — written, tested, and used. We can ignore the risk, or we can prepare for it. I choose the latter.

At the time I came across the Coins of the Realm landmine, I was researching past gold and silver confiscations — not because I didn’t know the details regarding what happened, but because I wanted to understand how they were pulled off from a legal perspective. Despite what most people think, most people wind up wealth stripped not by brute force, but legal traps. It’s my belief that everything that happens in the coming reset, will take place legally.

Case in point, the mechanism behind The Great Taking wasn’t created through some last-minute executive decree; it has been built methodically over decades of legal engineering. Understanding this is key to protecting your metals, and it's what led me to studying long since forgotten about legal acts related to money and coinage. What I found, shocked me.

Is Gold Still Legally Money?

Most historical “confiscations” of gold were not true confiscations at all. They are more accurately described as nationalizations of certain forms of monetary gold, since citizens were, in fact, compensated for surrendering their holdings. For the sake of simplicity, however, we will continue to refer to them as confiscations. Still, it’s important to remember that criminalizing citizens for refusing to turn over their gold required meticulous legal groundwork. Long before any announcements were made, the foundations had already been laid.

But how did the government actually manage to nationalize gold the people already owned, given that gold itself is merely a metal? The answer lies in the legal status of gold at the time — it wasn’t considered a commodity; it was considered money. And in the United States, the power to define what is and isn’t money comes from only one place — the Constitution.

That’s where the story truly begins…