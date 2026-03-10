Over the past two weeks we’ve had multiple days where every asset class got dumped together. Stocks, bonds, gold, crypto—everything but oil. This is a bad sign, so why is nobody talking about it? Looking at the responses of others, it feels like everyone is psychologically invested in believing this financial juggernaut will just keep-on-a-going, including those in the gold and silver mining space, given the recent run up in prices. For those with sunk cost, it’s tempting to believe the message from the top that everything’s fine! The grown-ups are handling the financial system, nothing to see here. Now run along back to your little Epstein investigation.

On top of the pre-existing chaos, we now have a daily war narrative to occupy us. Picking apart the reality of the narrative is difficult, given the sheer amount of misinformation and altered digital content out there. Personally, I am avoiding it, the same way I avoided the previous slew of mega narratives. Instead, I prefer to focus on the financial reset I’ve been talking about for years. And prior to the Iran situation, things were already moving from bad to worse on this front, and have been since late 2025—which is probably why they picked this moment to bomb a new country.

When all else fails, they take you to war.

Under the cover of the new crisis, we’re seeing a string of negative news regarding the economy, private credit and the AI bubble, being snuck through the revolving door of mainstream media. This is something I predicted in a recent episode, where I discussed how the Iran war, while serving plenty of objectives, would also act as a smokescreen for something much bigger: the next stage of the financial reset. Put simply, the financial system is dying and they’re running out of time before it implodes. Their objective, of course, is to seize that moment, weaponize the collapse by controlling the demolition, and then usher in a new financial order. So this is what I want to focus on today: the coming crisis, and why I think 2026 is the year we will look back upon as the one it all fell apart.

The 2008 Playbook: A Familiar Script

The last six months have many parallels to the months leading into the 2008 GFC, especially when you look at the debt bubble sitting in private credit. Contrary to what most people think, these things don’t just blow up overnight. Crises are a process. During the GFC, the first major crack appeared a full year before the market actually crashed when, in 2007, the subprime mortgage market started to wobble. At that point, subprime borrowers—the ones whose mortgages had been chopped up and sold as “safe” investments for banks and insurance companies to greedily hoover up—started defaulting on their loans faster and faster. This wasn’t a stock market problem yet; it was a credit market problem. The stock market kept rallying right through the bad news. The same thing happened prior to the Covid crash, by the way.

The first clue that things were worse than they were letting on came between June and July 2007, when two Bear Stearns hedge funds loaded up with mortgage-backed securities and CDOs blew up. This was the real wake-up call. It proved that all those “sophisticated” financial products built on these trash mortgages weren’t the pristine assets they were sold as. Of course, today we all know they were the financial equivalent of dog-shit wrapped in cat-shit, stuffed into a box with a fancy bow and sold to the market as AAA investments. Behind the scenes, the unraveling was already underway, and within weeks of the Bear Stearns fund blow ups, the froze redemptions on a third fund. Meanwhile, the financial propaganda media, along with the Fed, did their best to calm everyone down, calling it a localized issue rather than the start of the systemic crisis that it truly was. They were lying, obviously, but it worked. While the market was trying to price in the risk of something bigger, most investors still bought the “contained” story. Ok, now I am really am getting de-ja vu.